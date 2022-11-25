REMEMBER THE THEME SONG FOR THAT GREAT TV PROGRAM, MASH? IN CASE YOU DO NOT, IT WAS “SUICIDE IS EASY.” I COULD NOT HELP BUT REMEMBER THAT WHEN I READ THIS POST FROM THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

SEARCH

“Yesterday I received the following email from a fellow Bureau [FBI] retiree… ‘I believe that the Republican/GOP establishment has decided on DeSantis as a means of protecting the elite in DC'”

November 24, 2022

Former FBI agent Mark Mauck recieved an email that “expressed views regarding the Bureau [that] are fairly typical for something like a majority of retired agents—nostalgia for what the Bureau once was, or seemed to be, and fear for the future”:

Mark:

First, thank you for your ongoing insightful commentary. Your thoughts have significant value and I appreciate your careful analysis.

Second, as I mentioned when I first emailed you, the Bureau continues to descend into greater depths of politicization. I was talking with several other retired agents I worked with and the first question that comes up is whether the Bureau can recover from all of this? What is more telling is the second or follow on question, which is should the Bureau recover? I think the answer to the first question would necessitate an immediate and complete overhaul and essentially the dismissal of everyone above the GS14 level, with significant oversight including real, honest to God prosecutions and jail time where former agents actually turn big rocks into little rocks. This of course says nothing about the remainder of the intelligence community. I am not sure it can be accomplished. I am still undecided about the answer to the second question. That said, I believe that all of the other Republican “also rans” such as DeSantis are woefully unprepared to attack this problem. I don’t think they have a clue to the depths of corruption that they face, nor do they fully comprehend that this is a struggle for the very nature of our Republic. I believe that the Republican/GOP establishment has decided on DeSantis as a means of protecting the elite in DC.

Third, as I previously mentioned, I volunteer in local conservative politics in [Red State]. I can tell you that from my neck of the woods, there is a civil war going on in the GOP and it will likely manifest itself in the Trump nomination process. The folks who are conservative who have faithfully voted R because they have been cajoled by the Republican elite, are pretty much fed up with the GOP both at the national level and state level. I suspect that this will manifest itself in large numbers of traditional Republican voters not voting in 2024 if Trump isn’t on the ticket and either the destruction of the GOP as we know (See Senator Josh Hawley’s comments about the death of the old GOP) and rebirth of a new party out of the ashes of the old. If the GOP elite are successful at remaining in control of the party, you will see a significant defection among the grassroots faithful. Folks are actively questioning just exactly what the GOP does for them in various issues [at the state level] and they are finding that the juice isn’t worth the squeeze.

Thanks for your attention to all of this. I wish you and your family a fabulous Thanksgiving. I am now going back to prepping our meal for tomorrow. Take care,

[Signed] [https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/a-la-recherche-du-temps-perdu?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=473679&post_id=86597996&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email]

Pray an Our Father now in reparation for the sins of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:

“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:

The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”

– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:

“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”

– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:

“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MarySHARE