IT IS DIFFICULT TO EXPOSE THE EVIL MACHINATIONS OF THE BIDEN REGIME, BUT IT IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE AS THIS POST DEMONSTRATES; TIME WILL TELL WHETHER OR NOT JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED IN THIS CASE



A judge ordered Jen Psaki to spill the beans on this Biden regime censorship scheme

Jen Psaki apparently thought that as one of the newest members of the establishment elite she now plays by different rules than everyone else.

But she got hit with a rude awakening.

And now a judge has ordered Jen Psaki to spill the beans on this Biden regime censorship scheme.

Psaki bombed

Back in May, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Biden regime for colluding with Big Tech to censor dissenting opinions.

The lawsuit accused President Joe Biden, and agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS), of colluding with or coercing the companies to “suppress disfavored speakers, viewpoints, and content” on their platforms with “dis-information,” “mis-information” and “mal-information” labels, according to The Daily Caller.

As part of the legal process, the Attorneys General requested to depose many prominent Biden regime officials, including former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Dr. Anthony Fauci, amongst others.

But unsurprisingly, the Biden regime officials put up a fight, leading a judge to order on October 21, that all of the individuals named in the suit must cooperate with deposition requests.

Psaki, though, thought she could simply claim she’s too busy with her part-time MSNBC gig to answer the critical questions on the minds of tens of millions of Americans under oath.

That is, until a federal court handed down an order, once again ruling that Psaki must comply with the disposition for the lawsuit.

“Psaki filed a motion last week in a bid to avoid complying with the subpoena requiring her to testify, but Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District Court of Louisiana decided Monday to reject the motion and Psaki’s alternative request to stay her deposition,” The Daily Caller reported.

Dose of reality

According to the memorandum released by the court with its ruling, Psaki and the other Biden regime officials were attempting to make an “end run” around its previous October 21 ruling by trying to get it reversed.

Furthermore, the court also stated that Psaki’s reasons for having to prepare and give deposition were not “undue burdens,” and she would not suffer irreparable harm, that justified exempting her from giving a deposition.

“The public interest lies in determining whether First Amendment free speech rights have been suppressed,” Judge Terry Doughty stated.

As The Daily Caller pointed out, the Attorneys General had argued that Psaki made statements as Press Secretary that “(1) attested to her personal knowledge of the participation of high- level White House officials in pressuring social-media platforms, and (2) reinforced the public threats of adverse legal consequences to social-media platforms if they do not increase censorship of views disfavored by federal officials.”

Needless to say, any time a member of the establishment elite is forced to play by the same rules as everyone else, it’s a major win.

But the fact that this win also includes recorded depositions of Biden regime officials like Jen Psaki and Anthony Fauci answering the questions the corporate-controlled media refuses to, is just an added bonus.

Patriot Political will keep you up-to-date on any developments to this ongoing story.