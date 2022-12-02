WHEN ONE IS LIVING DANGEROUSLY IT IS DIFFICULT TO BE GOVERNED BY REASON AND CONVERSELY WHEN ONE IS GOVERNED BY REASON IT IS EASIER LIVE PEACEFULLY

SEARCH

The Sammons/Francis Creed & possibly Kwasniewski Creed because “it’s so Dangerous to think there might be an Antipope” or that Francis is a Heretic

December 01, 2022

thecatholicfamilynextdoor says: July 15, 2022 at 8:36 am Jorge Bergoglio’s apostasy was external and made public and notorious, when as a cardinal, he stated in his book, On Heaven and Earth, in regards to same-sex sexual relationships, and thus same-sex sexual acts, prior to his election as pope, on page 117, denying The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque)and demonstrating that he does not hold, keep, or teach The Catholic Faith, and he continues to act accordingly: “If there is a union of a private nature, there is neither a third party, nor is society affected. Now, if the union is given the category of marriage, there could be children affected. Every person needs a male father and a female mother that can help shape their identity.”- Jorge Bergoglio, denying The Sanctity of the marital act within The Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, and the fact that God, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque), Is The Author Of Love, Of Life, And Of Marriage, while denying sin done in private is sin. To deny The Unity Of The Holy Ghost, is to deny The Divinity Of The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, Father, Son, And Holy Ghost, which is Apostasy. From The Catechism Of The Catholic Church: II. THE DEFINITION OF SIN “1849 Sin is an offense against reason, truth, and right conscience; it is failure in genuine love for God and neighbor caused by a perverse attachment to certain goods. It wounds the nature of man and injures human solidarity. It has been defined as “an utterance, a deed, or a desire contrary to the eternal law.”121 1850 Sin is an offense against God: “Against you, you alone, have I sinned, and done that which is evil in your sight.”122 Sin sets itself against God’s love for us and turns our hearts away from it. Like the first sin, it is disobedience, a revolt against God through the will to become “like gods,”123 knowing and determining good and evil. Sin is thus “love of oneself even to contempt of God.”124 In this proud self- exaltation, sin is diametrically opposed to the obedience of Jesus, which achieves our salvation.125 1851 It is precisely in the Passion, when the mercy of Christ is about to vanquish it, that sin most clearly manifests its violence and its many forms: unbelief, murderous hatred, shunning and mockery by the leaders and the people, Pilate’s cowardice and the cruelty of the soldiers, Judas’ betrayal – so bitter to Jesus, Peter’s denial and the disciples’ flight. However, at the very hour of darkness, the hour of the prince of this world,126 the sacrifice of Christ secretly becomes the source from which the forgiveness of our sins will pour forth inexhaustibly.” It is a sin to accomodate an occasion of sin, and thus cooperate with evils.” Thank you for your courageous witness to The Catholic Faith, outside of which, there is no Salvation, due to The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque), For “It Is Through Christ, With Christ, And In Christ, In The Unity Of The Holy Ghost” (Filioque), that Holy Mother Church exists. Pray that Pope Benedict XVI will be moved to a safe location so that he, and all those Bishops in union with him, can do The Consecration Of Russia to Our Blessed Mother’s Immaculate Heart, exactly as Our Blessed Mother requested, visibly separating the counterfeit church from The One Body Of Christ, United Through The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque). [https://abyssum.org/2022/07/13/one-does-not-get-anymore-retired-than-being-excommunicated/]

I’m very glad Eric Sammons wrote this article. There is so much hyperventilation about what it means to “be in communion” with the pope. I think Sammons makes a good case that the meaning of it is fairly minimal. I think the benefit of Sammons’ approach (and, after all, it is only a short article) is that he accepts a certain messiness in the situation. – Dr. Peter Kwasniewski [https://akacatholic.com/happily-not-in-communion-with-francis/%5D

The following is from a Catholic Monitor reader commenting on an Eric Sammons post:

The Spiritual Dangers of Sedevacantism

Those who deny that Francis is pope diametrically oppose the fundamentals of Catholicism and thus are on a spiritually dangerous path.

The Spiritual Dangers of Sedevacantism – Crisis Magazine…

… blab blab blab… it’s so dangerous to think there might be an antipope.

They aren’t even trying to make sense.

Mr. Sammons read and, please, give serious arguments against Bishop Rene Gracida’s Open Letter to the Cardinals analyzing and quoting Pope John Paul II’s Universi Dominici Gregis calling for an investigation into the Francis conclave.



Please read and give serious arguments against Latin langauge expert Br. Bugnolo’s in-depth thesis “Munus and Ministerium: A Textual Study of their Usage in the Code of Canon Law of 1983” using exhaustive quotations from canon law showing why canon law explicitly states that ministerium and munus cannot be synonyms that mean the exact same thing or nearly the same thing.

Mr. Sammons are you too lazy to seriously debate?

Moreover, Archbishop Jan Lenga rejected “being de facto suspended by Wioclawek Bishop Wieslaw Meeting, Poland.”

(Glovia.tv, “Archbishop Lenga will not Respect Sanctions,” February 25, 2020)



There are reports that Texas Bishop Rene Gracida supports Archbishop Lenga.

Is Archbishop Lenga in schism as some are stating for claiming Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was invalid thus Francis is an antipope?



It must be remembered in history that St. Bernard of Clairvaux claimed the supposed pope in Rome was an antipope as Lenga is doing and was declared correct by an imperfect council which he headed.



Was St. Bernard in schism?



The Arian heretics were saying the same thing about St. Athanasius. That he was in schism.



The saint was resisting the Arian heretic bishops even apparently outside the valid pope’s approval.



It appears that Archbishop Lenga may force the cardinals and bishops to do an investigation and call an imperfect council into the validity of the Francis’s papacy because a bishop cannot suspend a bishop, but only by a valid pope.

But Lenga states Benedict is still pope because of a invalid resignation and therefore Francis isn’t pope according to the archbishop.



Cardinal John Henry Newman it appears showed that a validly appointed bishop can’t suspend another validly appointed bishop.



Newman said Athanasius ordained priests against the authority of the Arian heretical bishops who were validly appointed bishops.



In fact, scholar Joseph Bingham on page 98 in “The Antiquities of the Christian Church” said:



“Athanasius… made no scruples to ordain… [Bishop] Euesebius of Samosata… ordained bishops also in Syria and Cilicia.”



Moreover, Newman in his “The Development of Christian Doctrine” denied that Bishop Athanasius’s “interference” in the dioceses of the heretical Arian bishops was schism:



“If interference is a sin, division which is the cause of it is a greater; but where division is a duty, there can be no sin interference.”

(Gutenberg.org, “An Essay on the Development of Christian Doctrine,” Sixth Edition)



Was Doctor of the Church St. Athanasius a schismatic?



Moreover, serious scholars are claiming Francis is a material heretic. The 19 Scholar’s Open Letter say that Francis is a material heretic which also brings into play the Bellarmine and Francis de Sales option of declaring an explicit heretical pope self-deposed.

However, the Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales option might not be available to him because of his creed:

The Sammons/Francis Creed

“I believe in Francis and that it is infallible dogma that he is pope no matter what evidence shows that he violated the Pope John Paul II constitution that governed the validity or invalidity of the 2013 conclave. He suffered under Bishop Rene Gracida who classified the evidence that the constitution was violated and called the cardinals to investigate. He descended into the Vatican gay lobby. He ascended to the papal throne where he sits surrounded by the gay lobby cardinals from where he shall judge the teachings of Jesus Christ, the Ten Commandments and all the infallible Catholic teachings.”



“I believe in Amoris Laetitia, the Communion of adulterers, Francis’s representation of globalist teachings which embodies the Soros gospel of unlimited mass immigration, climate change, an one-world government and the goddess Mother Earth everlasting.”



I wrote this ecumenical creed in honor of Sammons with the hope that it will help all the Francis traditionalists and the Francis liberals to unite in their common communion with Francis.



After all, isn’t it true that the leftist Mark Shea Catholics have joined hands with their Francis traditionalist brothers in using the Steve Skojec and Sammons talking points of “schismatic” and “sedevacantist” against all Catholics who present evidence that the 2013 conclave Pope John Paul constitution was violated including Bishop Gracida and even Cardinal Raymond Burke for daring to imply that the Francis conclave could be invalid and that Francis’s Communion for adulterers could be heretical.



While it is well know that Dr. Peter Kwasniewski , Sammons and all the Francis traditionalists feel uncomfortable with the Soros gospel part of the Francis creed, they must endure this temporary discomfort.



They must remember that they do agree with the Francis liberals in the part of the creed that says it is a infallible dogma that Francis is a valid pope no matter what the evidence shows and moreover they must stay in communion with him even when by his “authentic Magisterium” authority he teaches Communion for adulterers without committing obstinate heresy.



They must never forget that they are in union with the Francis liberals in believing that he cannot be corrected nor can he as Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales proclaimed be “deprived… of his Apostlic See” for being “explicitly a heretic”:



“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostlic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)Pray an Our Father now in reparation for the sins of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:

“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:

The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”

– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:

“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”

– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:

“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of MarySHARE