THE WORLD IS GOING CRAZY

Outrage After Texas Dad Loses Court Case To Protect Son From Medical Castration

By

freedomwriter

–

January 9, 2023

The battle between Jeffrey Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, over their 7-year-old son, James, has been going on for years. Younger wanted to protect his son from medical gender transition, while Georgulas wanted to allow James to live as a girl and take him to California, where the state has laws that prevent children from being returned to their home state if the home state would prevent them from being medically transitioned.

Unfortunately, Jeffrey Younger has lost his court case to prevent his ex-wife from taking their son to California. Judge Kim Cooks had previously ruled that both parents should have a “jointmanaging conservatorship,” giving each the ability to have “a say in his medical treatment.”

Younger accused Georgulas of using the children to help advertise her “inclusive,” “gender-affirming” practice. He was concerned that if taken to California, his son would be “subjected to transgender procedures deemed to be child abuse by the official opinion of the Texas Attorney General.” California Senate Bill 107, proposed by State Senator Scott Wiener and signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, will “prohibit the enforcement of an order based on another state’s law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on that parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

Jeffrey Younger has reached the end of the line in his legal battle to protect his son from medical gender transition. A Texas judge has officially negated his parental rights allowing his ex-wife to do whatever she pleases.