OH LORD, GRANT, WE BESEECH YOU, ETERNAL REST TO YOUR PRIEST, FATHER JOHN FEMINELLI, A PRIEST OF THE DIOCESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI WHO HAS DIED THIS DAY

I HAVE JUST RECEIVED WORD OF THE DEATH OF FATHER JOHN FEMINELLI, A RETIRED PRIEST OF THE DIOCESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI WHOM I ORDAINED MANY YEARS AGO.

He was a conservative priest whose fidelity to the teachings of the Church in his ministry and preaching earned him the praise of conservative Catholics and the scorn of liberal Catholics.

At his ordination to the priesthood of Jesus Christ a small group of men from the parish where he had served his diaconal year interrupted the rite of ordination by shouting protests against it because of his conservative preaching particularly objecting to his pro-life homilies. Because I had previously investigated such complaints against Father Feminelli I directed the Cathedral security forces to escort the demonstrators out of the cathedral and the ordination proceeded.

In addition to serving successfully as Pastor in a number of parishes, Father Feminelli served for years as the Chaplain to the “Pink Sisters” Convent in Corpus Christi were his ministry was well loved and is well remembered.

Father Feminelli died of a rapid developing form of cancer, surrounded by his family in New York State and will be buried in that State. Pray for the repose of his soul. Father will be well remembered by all he served and came to know well.