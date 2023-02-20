IMAGINE THIS SCENARIO: PUTIN IS BEC0MING DESPERATE AND MAY LAUNCH A NUCLEAR STRIKE AGAINST UKRAINE AND BIDEN MAY IMAGINE THAT PUTIN IS ALSO GOING TO LAUCH A PRE-EMPTIVE NUCLEAR STRIKE AGAINST THE UNITED STATES AND BIDEN MAY PRESS THE NUCLEAR BUTTON IN THE WHTE HOUSE AND LAUNCH A PREMPTIVE NUCLEAR STRIKE AGAINST RUSSIA AND WE WILL HAVE THE START OF WORLD WAR III.

‘Alarming’ – Former White House Doctor Blasts Biden Health Report, Accuses Regime of Cover Up – Should we take the Nuclear Launch button out of the White House?

By Cristina Laila

Joe Biden’s doctor on Friday absurdly claimed the octogenarian president who is unable to utter a coherent sentence is “healthy” and “vigorous.”

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote after Biden’s annual physical.

There was no mention of what drugs, if any, Biden takes in order to stay awake and read his speeches.

Biden’s physician did not provide a cognitive test.

Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson said Biden’s health report is ‘alarming’ and accused the White House physician of covering up Biden’s cognitive decline.

“The majority of Americans can see that Biden’s mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what’s going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job,” Dr. Ronny Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Yesterday’s written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth.”

Fox News reported:

EXCLUSIVE: Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, is calling for an end to the “cover-up” of President Biden’s health after the president’s physical earlier this week claimed that he is healthy and fit to serve as commander in chief. Jackson also took issue with the fact that the report from Biden’s physical, the second one he’s taken since entering office, made no mention of the president undergoing a cognitive test amid his “deteriorating mental health.” “Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden’s deteriorating mental health,” Jackson said. “This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end.”

Source: The Gateway Pundit: ‘Alarming’ – Former White House Doctor Blasts Biden Health Report, Accuses Regime of Cover Up