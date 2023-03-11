THE PEOPLE OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA AND THE NATION ARE BEING DEFRAUDED BY THE DEMOCRAT PARTY, THE NATIONAL MEDIA AND THE DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE BY THEIR CONTINUING TO COUNT JOHN FETTERMAN AS A MEMBER OF THE SENATE

New Fetterman Hospital Report Leaks – GOP Leader Demands Answers as New York Times Covers for John Fetterman.

By Adam Casalino|March 10, 2023

What’s Happening:

It’s been a while since Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman disappeared into the Walter Reed hospital. We were told he was being treated for life-long depression. But we can’t help but assume this has something to do with the stroke he suffered last year. His wife and kids fled the coop and his office claims he is doing well, posting pictures like he was a hostage victim.

Things are pretty fishy. And Republicans are demanding answers.

From Penn Live:

Something tells us that Fetterman won’t be able to provide those assurances. Short of him posting a video featuring him speaking and showing his recovery, what are we to believe? The liberal media appears to be covering up for him and his office.

They are even trying to spin yarns about his shocking condition.

From The National Review:

In an absolutely shocking piece of “journalism,” the New York Times profiles how the office of John Fetterman is operating while the senator recovers from severe depression and a stroke at Walter Reed Hospital… There is so much in this report that is wrong… But the line that really jumped out at me was this: “When Mr. Fetterman checked himself into the hospital on Feb. 15, the lead doctor told him that his case was treatable and guaranteed he would get back to his old self. Post-stroke depression, doctors said, affects one in three people and can be very serious, but is also highly treatable.”

You don’t have to be a doctor to understand what’s wrong with this statement. The doctor wasn’t named, which is highly unusual in articles of this nature. And you and I both know that doctors are never that confident about a patient’s recovery.

Especially when they suffered a stroke that was so severe, that the patient can’t understand human speech anymore.

The doctor guaranteed Fetterman would be back to “his old self”? When do doctors say that? But notice this, they are calling his depression a “post-stroke” symptom. Just days ago, the left claimed this was something he had been wrestling with his entire life.

Are you smelling a rat?

Nobody in their right mind is buying this performance. John Fetterman is very ill. So ill, he cannot serve in office. Republicans from Pennsylvania are demanding he resigns. But Democrats are not about to admit they were wrong and encourage that.

So, what are we going to do next?

Key Takeaways:

Source: Penn Live, National Review