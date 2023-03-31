A MESSAGE FROM CHARLIE JOHNSTON

A Sign of HopeWorld Gone By charliej373Mar 31 By Charlie JohnstonSorry I have been slow at posting. After over six months on the road I have been running on fumes. Between meetings and events I have had to shepherd my strength to be solid for the meetings and events. I get home this weekend for a desperately needed deep rest – and to conceptualize some major projects, both for CORAC and independently. I was intending to put up a repeat post today as something of a placeholder until I got home. But events dictated otherwise. Instead, you get the following…So newly-elected Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has gone ahead and indicted President Donald Trump. What is really bizarre is the supposed crime Trump is accused of. Trump is being accused of listing a $130,000 payout for a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as a ‘legal’ rather than ‘campaign’ expense. I am not making this up. That is the accusation from a Soros DA who releases violent criminals at such a rate that violent crime has been spiking ever higher ever since he was elected. But the city will be protected from desperado accountants and their clients, I suppose.For two weeks it was anyone’s guess whether Bragg would actually do it. Some said this has been such a humiliation that he would try to slink quietly away. But when have you seen a rabid Dem exercise any prudence or restraint this last decade and a half, even when the obvious outcome will be to immolate themselves?The media and leftist officials were tingling with excitement at the outset, certain that this news would bring massive protests out so they could do J6 all over again. Shoot, they almost certainly had the Antifa and FBI infiltrators all dressed and ready to go to provoke things. Alas for the left, conservatives didn’t take the bait. I was a bit irritated at all the commentators who told people not to protest. After all, if we unilaterally abdicate our right to protest while Antifa and BLM can continue to merrily go committing arson and mayhem, hasn’t the left already won? Then again, the left encourages their paramilitary brownshirts to commit mayhem and releases them almost as quickly as any are arrested. Meantime, we can’t be safe even if we are as polite as attendants at an English tea – because those same malicious leftists who excuse any mayhem coming from their allies also have shills lined up to infiltrate our events and provoke crisis whatever we do. We get arrested, the shills get turned loose to instigate another day. As irritating as it is to me, the commentators’ advice is largely sound.The left is interpreting the lack of large-scale protests as a sign that we are in retreat. Though I doubt Trump will be convicted of anything from this dumpster fire of an indictment, it HAS changed things dramatically. Activists have convinced the largest new portion of ordinary people yet that the left cannot be bargained or reasoned with; that they will never stop assaulting ordinary people with malignant viciousness until they ARE stopped.The 17th Century English poet, John Dryden, warned aggressors and tyrants to, “beware the fury of a patient man.” The patient man approaches an offense by seeking to reason, to negotiate, to compromise. When he reaches the moment when he knows none of this will avail, he is filled with a fury that explodes into action – and then the tyrants are felled. The best that aggressors can hope for after this metastatic moment is that the patient man dismisses them as irrelevancies.The justice system is no longer – folded, spindled and mutilated into a means of targeting dissenters from the regime. The medical system is fallen, doing at least as much damage to people’s health as good. Education is in the tank, providing the means of enabling misery of all sorts – not the least of which is advocating for the sexualization and mutilation of young children. Those the left can’t get with abortion they’ll get with ‘gender-affirming care.’ Public officials, from the lowest village board member up to the chief executive, believe they have a license to rule rather than a duty to serve. Oppose any of this insanity and you are styled as a bigot, racist, or domestic terrorist. Commit actual violence advocating for any of this and you are a ‘social justice warrior.’In Nashville on Monday, a woman celebrated the much vaunted Transgender Day of Vengeance early by murdering six people, including three children, at a Christian school. The woman was pretending to be a man and, apparently, was enraged that people around her weren’t all willing to pretend along with her. Now trans activists have stormed the capitols of Tennessee and Kentucky, threatening legislators who refused to allow them to continue to groom and mutilate children. And the establishment media trumpets that the trans community is under attack. No, you idiots, they are the attackers. The Nazis, after murdering groups of Jews or Gypsies or whoever the enemy of the day was, often said that the murdered had been attacking them. Like their emotional leftist heirs in America, committed Nazis considered anything other than abject fealty to be an “attack.”There will be dire consequences to all this. The best chance to avoid civil war now is for the free states to vigorously adopt nullification statutes, declaring themselves “Constitutional Sanctuary States.” They must refuse to accept counter-Constitutional edicts from the federal government and bar federal law enforcement and regulatory bureaucrats from operating in their states. I have heard some suggesting that red states should start criminally indicting Democrats in their states. While delicious, I suspect that enhances, rather than reduces, the threat of open and violent civil war. Truth be told, I don’t think even the reddest of states will produce the resolve to take their power back from a federal beast grown feral. What I expect is a summer of growing violence, greater even than in the 60’s, followed by open civil war. The rest of the world is, of course, watching and will take advantage of it all to mount their own depredations without fear of us. On Dec. 14, 2020, just a few days after the Supreme Court refused to investigate the massive irregularities in the 2020 election, I wrote what I considered to be the obituary for America. I am not happy about it, but I was absolutely right then about what the consequences of this steal and ascendant leftism would be. Please read it again almost two and a half years later.People often ask me what I think the flash point triggering collapse will be. With the winds of war sweeping across the globe like a hurricane, more division in America than there was in the run-up to the first Civil War, our currency more degraded each day and China making a determined effort to tank it and take over as the world’s default currency, I have always answered that it doesn’t matter. We have become like a football field with mines laid every square foot: once one of them goes up, all of them will. But I am coming to think the latest Oscar-winning movie was prophetic in its title, if nothing else: “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”I appeal to you, if you have not yet joined CORAC, do so now. There are many organizations trying futilely to fight back under old rules. We fight, but our focus has been on building the new society right now even as the old society is visibly collapsing around us. We are not looking for people who are just eager to listen to someone turn a pretty phrase (though I have been known to turn one now and again), but people who are ready to work together, to put their shoulders to the plow. We want people who are not just mesmerized by the fall of the city of man, but are committed to working together now to build anew the City of God. There is no fee to join – except for the sweat equity you are willing to provide.After being very ugly, indeed, for well over a decade, things are about to get a LOT uglier. Some posit that this is the beginning of the end of all things. I have said from the beginning that these are the birthing pangs of God renewing the faith and face of the earth. You can take that to the bank (well, you’ll actually need a safer repository than that during these times). God has work for each and every one of you if you will accept it. You are the crew He wants to rebuild the City of God and become heralds of the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart. Join us now. Don’t just curse the growing darkness. Carry the light of Christ far and wide throughout the world, so that all who encounter you will find new hope, new joy and new resolve in working together under God. Do it now and your grandchildren, on down to the tenth generation, will call you blessed.I miss the America I grew up in, a place where liberty and justice for all was a sacred commitment, not just weasel words to justify a power grab. But we must make the world anew. For that America, whatever nostalgic affection we have for it, is part of a world gone by. If communication goes out for any length of time, meet outside your local Church at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings. Tell friends at Church now in case you can’t then. 