Political candidates who supposedly support my beliefs, spare me the “gimme, gimme, gimme” pleas for more money. I don’t have enough to give to you and if the present government continues, what I do have will be made into digital “dollars” that can be taken from me when I refuse to obey.

Gimme, Gimme, Gimme. . .

By: Valerie Protopapas

April 20, 2023

(Emphasis added)

I have been a supporter of Donald J. Trump since he intruded so happily upon the Republican political scene in 2015 to the dismay of the masses of big government, war-loving neocons. I voted for him in the Republican primary in New York and the election of 2016. However, I went to bed that night with the dire belief that on the morrow I would have perhaps the most wicked woman since Queen Jezebel as the next “president” of what was left of my country after eight years under communist change agent Barak Obama and his “trans” wife, Michael . . . ah, Michelle. Parenthetically, I think I was giving Queen Jezebel a bad deal in the comparison! But never mind, my frame of mind was so bad that I never turned on anything the next morning and thus only learned of Trump’s victory when speaking on the telephone to a friend. (I hadn’t asked about the matter, but he let it slip in his momentary delirium!) I think it was the happiest I had been in several years!

Of course, the rest is history as the old saying goes. But, sadly, the Trump “presidency” despite any number of excellent moves was a nightmare of ongoing Deep State attacks that simply got worse and worse (and worse) until the rigged election of 2020 at which time the enemies of America and Americans were able to deprive him of a richly deserved (and actually consummated!) victory. Now, through those four trying years, Trump had to continue to campaign because the rest of Washington (I hate to use that great and good man’s name in reference to the slime that exists in the District of Columbia!) continued to act as if another vote would be taken at any time that would put one of their own into the Oval Office! And, of course, under the circumstances, Mr. Trump was forever asking for donations to continue a fight that should have ended on the night of November 2nd, 2016!

But Donald Trump is/was not the only politician seeking “donations.” Virtually every candidate on both sides continued to request, plead and demand that individual Americans fill their campaign coffers! And, of course, it only got worse after the high rollers used their billions to overcome the will of the people in 2020 and onward! I did not receive any requests for donations from the left, of course, but I got plenty from the right and not only from Mr. Trump whose needs now addressed not political campaigns but virtual survival! Meanwhile, as noted, billions were pouring into every leftist campaign for every candidate and/or agenda going – and God knows, there were more than enough of those! But as I continued to be dunned for money from candidates on “my side,”as it were, I couldn’t help but notice that the arguments presented to me as a means of persuading me to part with my very limited sustenance were, frankly, ridiculous given the present situation. I was constantly assured that the “conservative” candidate’s opposition had tons of money and therefore, if my candidate’s campaign did not match that largesse, well, victory just could not be won! And this is where I found myself wondering greatly about the intelligence of, if not the candidate him or herself, then at least those in charge of the campaign!

To begin with, despite every effort of the Deep State to hide its criminal behavior – and thus the criminal behavior of those candidates supporting it – few indeed are the intelligent American voters unaware of what was going on. Now, what that means is that any candidate on my side should have been voted for by each and every voter on that side. It wouldn’t matter if billionaire George Soros was funding the “other guy,” our folks should vote for our candidate no matter how much money he had in his campaign coffers! Gone were the days when either candidate could be made to appear honest and willing to do the work of the People! Lines had been drawn in blood and fire! Those lines made it quite clear that the candidate on this side believed and would do this, while the candidate on the other side would do very much the opposite. In other words, folks, there was no longer any middle ground in which a candidate on either side could be acceptable to both sides. I had voted for Democrats when I was younger coming from a lower middle-class working population in the Borough of Queens, New York City. We were Democrats. Republicans were seen as being for the “rich folks.” But, as I grew older, I found that things had changed and by this time, I could see that what used to be the Democrat Party is now “Communism light” if it even is “light!”Neither am I alone in coming to this conclusion! So, in fact, the usual campaign gambits – speeches, bumper stickers, advertising, etc. – should no longer have any influence in any election at least among reasonably intelligent people! I am quite assured that if Democrats running in their blue cities spent not one dime on their campaigns they would be elected overwhelmingly and those who voted against them would not have required the candidate that they did choose to spend a dime on their campaign to woo their votes. All that was needed was to let the voters know that they opposed Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Bernie Sanders et al. and the vote was cast.

The idea that money spent on a campaign makes a difference at this point in our nation’s history is worse than stupid! It is wicked! Good people should vote for good people whether or not they have the best bumper stickers and lawn decorations! God knows that evil people will vote for their candidate no matter what their “campaign” consists of. We have got to stop going forward as if nothing has changed when it is absolutely obvious that little or none of our present government is honest and worthy! The best our side’s voters can hope is that those running as supposed supporters of our beliefs are actually supporting those beliefs and that they are not change agents who will double-time it over to the Deep State when they have won their seats, something that too many Republicans have done far too often for far too long!

So, political candidates who supposedly support my beliefs, spare me the “gimme, gimme, gimme” pleas for more money. I don’t have enough to give to you and if the present government continues, what I do have will be made into digital “dollars” that can be taken from me when I refuse to obey. Those who will support your agenda in hopes that you are honest will support you if you don’t have a “pot nor the window to throw it out of” in your campaign! We cannot make up for the billions given to the other side by the Soroses, the Gates, Big Pharma, and Big Tech. Even if we gave you our every penny, it would gain you nothing. The only thing that we can – and will – give to you is our support at the polls but even that may be useless if nothing is done to save our electoral process. You will benefit far more from our prayers than from our financial pittances.