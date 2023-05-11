BISHOP GRACIDA AS A BENEDICTINE MONK

FRED MARTINEZ

Bishop Gracida as a Monk: “That life was a balance of private prayer, contemplation, reading… a monastic brewery… chanting of the Divine Office was the highlight of every day”

May 08, 2023

Bishop Rene Henry Gracida’s 100th birthday is coming up on June 9 so I started reading his autobiography in preparation for the great day. Here’s a glimpse of his life as a monk:

For the monks living at the monastery life was pretty much the same as life in European monasteries. Even though drawn to duties in the College or Seminary every day, most monks were able to live a typical monastic life in the monastery. That life was a balance of private prayer, contemplation, reading, study and participation in the daily ordo or schedule of the monastery.

That schedule began with the tolling of the great bell in the bell tower in the center of the monastic complex. It would ring out every morning at 4:40 AM. After hearing that bell for ten years it became part of my very being and to this day I wake up every morning at 4:40 AM even though I am over a thousand miles away from that bell tower and cannot hear the bell. The monks then had twenty minutes to wash, get dressed in their habits, the simple habit on ordinary days or additionally the cuculla on feast days, and hasten to the monastic choir.

On reaching the choir each monk would go to his assigned choir-stall and spend some time in silent private prayer. When the whole community has assembled, the Archabbot would rap on his choir-stall, rise and begin the recitation or chanting of the Divine Office. On ordinary days the monks would recite the Office, on feasts and solemnities the monks would chant the office. With the help of a monk (a different monk was designated hebdomodarius for a week) and he would lead the choir in the recitation or chanting of the Office with the help of the Chant Master, who would keep the chant on tone, and cantors who would chant various parts of the Office.

After praying Matins, Prime and Lauds the monks would participate in the daily Conventual Mass and then go to breakfast. After breakfast each monk would go about performing their proper personal duties of private prayer or work. At noon the monks would reassemble in choir and pray Terce, Sext and Nones and then go to the refectory for lunch.

After lunch again the monks would scatter and go about their daily duties. At 4:00 PM the monks would assemble in the recreation room of the Abbey and participate in a German custom of haustis. Haustis was an hour of relaxation, conversation, socializing over a mug of beer and a sandwich. From the beginning Boniface Wimmer had extablished a monastic brewery and continued the Bavarian custom of brewing and consuming one mug of beer at haustis. In addition, the monks sold beer by the barrel to many of the German immigrant communities in Western Pennsylvania. Bishop O’Connor, Bishop of Pittsburgh, tried to stop Saint Vincent from selling its brewing and selling its beer, but the Archabbey appealed to the Holy See and won the right to continue such a long-standing German tradition.

At 5:00 PM the great bell would summon the monks back to choir where they would recite or chant vespers. Vespers was followed by dinner and dinner was followed by recreation, usually out doors if the weather allowed. At 8:00 PM the great bell would summon the monks back to choir where they would recite Compline (night prayer) receive the Archabbots blessing and retire for the night in silence. The great silence of the monastery was not as strick as in Cistercian and other monasteries, but it was observed.

For me the praying of the Divine Office in choir was the heart of monastic life. I had fallen in love with Gregorian Chant at an early age and to participate in the recitation or chanting of the Divine Office was the highlight of every day for me. (An Ordinary’s Not So Ordinary Life, Page 41-43)

