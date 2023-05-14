LATEST EXAMPLE OF THE DANGER OF WOKENESS: BUD LIGHT SIGNING ON WITH TRANSGENDERISM



As ANHEUSER-BUSCH Light Loses a Fortune – They Get Hit With Worse News

I don’t have to tell you how badly Bud Light and its parent company is doing, these days. Over a month ago, the company partnered with a transgender figure, sparking shock and outrage from millions of traditional Americans.

It didn’t take long for customers to organize a boycott. Once loyal buyers of Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products ditched the company. Reports indicated that the company lost $5 billion in value. Sales of their products continue to crater.

And now, it looks like they are suffering an even bigger loss.

A major multinational bank downgraded the stock status of Anheuser-Busch amidst the continued fallout from the Dylan Mulvaney partnership controversy.

HSBC downgraded the stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev to a hold status, meaning investors should neither buy nor sell shares of it. In an analysis, Carlos Laboy, managing director for the global beverage sector of HSBC, said that AB InBev had poorly handled its efforts to shift its brand culture in the U.S. AB InBev’s sales have continued to plummet because of the fallout…

“Why did its US leadership underestimate the risk of pushback given the recent experience of other firms? Is A-B hiring the best people to grow the brands and gauge risk? If Budweiser and Bud Light are iconic American ideas that have long brought consumers together, why did these marketers fail to invite new consumers without alienating the core base of the firm’s largest brand?” [Source: Daily Wire]

We know why. Bud Light and its parent company are putting woke politics ahead of American customers. They care more about scoring brownie points with the radical left than they do provide a quality product to traditional Americans.

More and more companies are being run by left-wing Democrats. And they don’t care if they lose billions, so long as they can push their woke agenda. They are trying to remake America in their image. Democrats are pushing woke ideas through our schools, colleges, movies, TV, social media, and everything else.

They aren’t going to stop doing that. Every corner of our society has been infiltrated by un-American socialists, hellbent and brainwashing us into obeying them. Do you think they are going to back down, now?

Of course, not. Only when they realize how much Americans reject their woke agenda will they learn. Which requires more pushback from consumers.

Maybe they’ll learn, once Bud Light is a thing of the past…

Author: Kit Fargo

COMENT BY RHG: While Bud Light was never my favorite beer, I would drink a bottle whenever something better was not immediately available, BUT NO MORE, I WILL NEVER DRINKANOTHER BOTTLE OF BUD LIGHT OR ANY OTHER BEER MADE BY ANHEUSER-BUSCH