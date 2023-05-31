Transgenderism – the shapeshifting ideology of the devil – is sacred in our culture whereas Christianity, one of our major religions, is not. 

Possessed

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

May 30, 2023

Reverend Franklin Graham recently stated that “every demon from hell” has been “turned loose” in our culture today. That may sound like hyperbole, but if you look at what is going on, you will see that the demon of the woke ideology is on an unrelenting mission to infiltrate and convert every aspect of our culture. In March, Bud Light decided to put the face of transgender TikTok influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, on its beer cans in an attempt to use the popular beer brand to promote transgenderism. Not to be outdone, fashion designer, Calvin Klein decided to run an ad with a transman wearing a bra, and North Face released an ad featuring a drag queen who encouraged customers to “come out” with the brand. Transgenderism is one of the leading demonic ideologies that is permeating our culture. The devil is the ultimate shapeshifter, that’s why he took the form of a serpent in the Garden of Eden. Transgenderism, believing you can change your biological sex, is a prime example of shapeshifting. It is an ideology aligned with the devil’s worldview.

It is interesting that no matter how much backlash these companies face or how much their stock prices drop, they keep plowing ahead with their woke agenda. It appears that they are more concerned about promoting the woke ideology than promoting their own products and brands. In anticipation of Pride month, retailer Target partnered with a London-based company, Abprallen, to release a line of clothing that contains messages such as “Live Laugh Lesbian,” “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People,” “Too Queer For Here,” and “We Belong Everywhere.” Abprallen also sells apparel with satanic imagery such as pentagrams, horned skulls, devil references, and t-shirts with the message that says, “Satan respects pronouns.” That message is in fact correct; Satan does respect pronouns in the same way the LGBTQ community does. When Jesus came upon a man who was possessed, he asked him, “What is your name?” And the demon replied, “My name is Legion for we are many.”(Matt 5:9) So, the devil’s pronouns would be “they” and “them”, which are the same pronouns that many transpeople use.

Our popular culture has been embracing Satan and Satanism for some time now, and many of our most popular stars openly admit it. At the 2019 Golden Globes, in his acceptance speech for best actor, Christian Bale thanked Satan when he said, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.” The Church of Satan praised Bale’s speech by tweeting, “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty, and individualism. … Hail Christian! Hail Satan!” During the 2022 Grammy’s, pop star Lil Nas X put on a satanic performance complete with glittering black robes and simulated sex with the Devil. And this past February at the Grammy’s, singer Sam Smith followed suit when he performed on stage with a transgender person, dressed like Satan surrounded by demons, and performed his Satanic song, Unholy.

At the same time Satan is being promoted throughout our culture, Christianity is under attack. In an attempt to promote “diversity and inclusion”, the Los Angeles Dodgers invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence – a group of oversexualized drag queens, dressed up as nuns who openly mock Christianity – to the team’s Pride Night on June 16. The Dodgers released a statement, saying that “In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind, and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family.” So, to the Dodgers, mocking and ridiculing Catholic nuns is an essential part of their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in their community.

This is where we are as a culture. In a stage revival of the Monty Python movie, The Life of Brian, which parodies the life of Jesus, the producers were forced to cut out the scene from the movie which parodies a man who wants to become a woman. So, in the play that makes fun of Jesus Christ and Christianity, they were not allowed to make fun of transgender people and transgenderism. So, transgenderism – the shapeshifting ideology of the devil – is sacred in our culture whereas Christianity, one of our major religions, is not.

So, the LGBTQ community can ridicule nuns, and they can mock Christianity, but no one is allowed to make fun of them. This is how the left operates as a whole – extreme tolerance for everything that they believe in and extreme intolerance for anybody who believes anything different from them. If somebody mocked the LGBTQ community the way that they mock Christianity, that would be called hate speech, and it would be reported to the FBI as an example of violence against the LGBTQ community. These people are not about diversity and inclusion. They are single-minded in their belief system and reject inclusion or tolerance of any other points of view. But don’t fret. Remember Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount. “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven.” (Matt 5:11-12) He also said, “If the world hates you, remember that it hated me first.” (John 15:18) So, we are in good company.

The present-day LGBTQ community is nothing like the gay community from 20-30 years ago who simply said, ‘You live your life and let us live our lives. Let’s stay out of each other’s bedrooms.’ The LGBTQ community, today, is no longer about mutual tolerance, they are all about indoctrinating as many people as possible into their lifestyle and belief system. And they’re not only going after adults, they are targeting young children, and they know exactly what they are doing. The human brain is not fully developed and is not fully cognitive until the age of 26, so it is much more easily influenced and susceptible to indoctrination before then. That is why they want to get to kids as early as possible, even as young as six and seven years old, in their school classrooms, because it is then when they can do the most damage.

Some believe that the people on the left are doing all this because they want to tear the country down, so they can rebuild it in their communist vision of the world, to make America part of their Marxist New World Order. But there is a strong segment of these people who as Alfred said to Bruce Wayne in the movie, The Dark Knight, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.” And this is what we are witnessing in our country right now. Some people just want to watch the world burn. They want to destroy the world, they want to destroy all that is good in the world, just to watch it happen.

We have a choice between Sam Smith and Jesus Christ, and many are choosing Sam Smith. We have a choice between the Prince of Darkness and the Prince of Peace, and many are choosing the Prince of Darkness. We are living in a country filled with self-hating narcissists, people who find virtue in their immorality, who brag about their feigned humility, and who promote intolerant tolerance. They are walking contradictions. But they don’t care because they live in their delusional worlds where they are able to create any reality that suits them. And that is the worldview that is most aligned with Satan, where there is no universal truth, only individual truths, where they are not expected to conform to an unbending reality, but believe they can mold reality to conform to their unbending narcissism. And the end result, as we are witnessing in real time, will be a destruction of all that is good and true in the world.