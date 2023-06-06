NOW NO ONE IS SAFE IN ANY PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES

This jaw-dropping crime just proved that no one is safe in Joe Biden’s woke America

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Roughly three years ago America erupted into chaos and violence following the death of George Floyd.

Even worse Democrat lawmakers across the nation took major steps to make it easier than ever to commit crimes without facing any serious punishment.

But now this jaw-dropping crime just proved that no one is safe in Joe Biden’s woke America.

Out-of-control crime is everyday life in Democrat-controlled communities

All across America, crime is spiraling after control, especially in Democrat-controlled communities.

The San Francisco Bay area is the epicenter of this crime boom, with homeless camps and human waste lining the streets.

This is especially true in Oakland, California, which is seeing a mass exodus of businesses, residents, and even sports teams after years of woke pro-crime policies.

However, a recent attack on an Alameda County judge is sending shockwaves across the nation.

At around 9:00 A.M. last Thursday morning, Alameda County Judge Kevin Murphy was robbed at gunpoint by a group of masked criminals.

The thieves stole his Rolex, car keys, and wallet, among other belongings, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying, “Fortunately, the judge was not injured. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Oakland Police Department to gather leads and evidence.”

As it stands, police have not arrested any suspects in connection to this armed robbery.

A number of attacks this past week alone prove that not only are judges not safe in California, but Marines are not safe either.

Last weekend, a mob of teenagers in San Clemente, California were arrested after mercilessly beating three U.S. Marines after those heroes asked them to stop lighting off illegal fireworks.

These brutal attacks and robberies show that even judges and Marines are not safe from the Democrat-fueled crime wave plaguing the state of California, and much of the nation.

The sad truth is that crimes like this are the new normal in California, and other parts of America that suffer under Democrat control.

Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, many Democrat-controlled communities, such as Oakland, adjusted their criminal justice system to favor criminals, making it harder than ever for police officers to apprehend criminals.

Even in rare instances that police officers are able to get their guy, California courts controlled by woke left-wing radical activists posing as judges are notoriously lenient, often releasing career criminals after laughably short sentences.

Democrats are destroying their communities with woke insanity

At the end of the day, the corrupt Democrats running the city of Oakland are causing severe damage to the community they claim to represent with their woke pro-crime policies.

Businesses are fleeing the city in droves, and many people no longer have safe places to shop and dine due to Democrats’ policies.

Oakland, CA is a shell of its former self, especially now that the Oakland Athletics are scheduled to leave the city any time now.

The truth is no sane person wants to visit, work, or live in the city of Oakland, OR IN ANY OTHER DEMOCRAT CONTROLLED CITY IN AMERICA FOR THAT MATTER!!!!