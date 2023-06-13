TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Hi Abyssus Abyssum Invocat, I wanted to follow up about doxo’s recently released report called: 2023 Report: Cities in Texas where Household Expenses are Highest and Lowest. The report found that, among other things, the average Texas household pays $2,110 a month for the 10 most common household bills, which is 3.1% higher than the national average of $2,046.  The data, which doxoINSIGHTS has for 247 towns and cities in Texas, also found that the average household in Corpus Christi pays $1,978 per month on the ten most common household bills.  Please let me know if I can help answer any questions about this, or help provide any other bill payment statistics.  Thanks,Indigo  ———- Forwarded message ———From: Indigo Bruno-Hopps <doxoinsights@info.doxo.com>
Date: Weds, June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM
Subject: Report: Texas ranks #19 for household bill expenses; Corpus Christi residents spend $1,978 per month Hello Abyssus Abyssum Invocat, I wanted to let you know about doxo’s recently released report called: 2023 Report: Cities in Texas where Household Expenses are Highest and Lowest. Among other things, the report found that in Texas:  The average Texas household pays $2,110 a month for the 10 most common household bills.Texas’s household expenses, on average, are 3.1% higher than the national average of $2,046.Texas ranks #19 out of 50 states in terms of average monthly spending.Texas households spend 38% of their income on household bills.Annually, Texas residents pay $226 billion in household bills. doxo also has bill pay data for Corpus Christi, including:The average Corpus Christi household pays $1,978 a month, or $23,739 a year for the 10 most common household bills compared to the state average of $2,110 and the national average of $2046.Corpus Christi is the #121 most expensive city in Texas for household expenses.The household expenses in Corpus Christi, on average, are 3.3% lower than the national average of $2,046, and 6.2% lower than the state average of $2,110.Corpus Christi households spend 40% of their income on household bills.View Report: Where Texas’s Household Bills are HighestView Household Bills for Corpus Christi, TXThe data, which doxo has for Corpus Christi as well as 247 towns and cities in Texas, looks at total amount spent on bills per month in each of these cities, and also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more. See further details below. Average Cost of Monthly Bills in Corpus Christi: $1,978/monthBill TypeAverage Monthly Payment in Corpus ChristiMortgage$1,377Rent$1,098Auto Loans$434Utilities$331Health Insurance$174Auto Insurance$210Cable & Internet$119Mobile$88Alarm & Security$76Life Insurance$67doxo has infographic information on average monthly payments for the 10 most common household bill categories, state-level rankings, most common time and method of payment, and more. You can also browse similar infographics for more than 4,000 cities across the U.S., and all 50 states including Texas. I’m happy to help however I can: serve as a spokesperson, explain more about our data or methodology, or anything else. You can also read more about our methodology here. Thanks for your consideration, Indigo Bruno-Hopps, Insights Specialist at doxo
