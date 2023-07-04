SEARCH

Bill Barr, Paul Ryan & Jeb Bush endorsed DeSantis who endorsed RINO O’Dea who “IS TOAST, [BY] US[ING] WARMONGER GEORGE W. BUSH TO CAMPAIGN FOR HIM…Who’s next? Dick [& Liz]Cheney?”

November 06, 2022

A week ago, Colorado senate republican candidate Joe O’Dea said on CNN, “I don’t think Donald Trump should run again.” He quickly added, ” I’m going to actively campaign against Donald Trump and make sure that we have got four or five really great Republicans right now; Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott.”

President Trump blasted O’Dea the following day {link}.

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis picked Joe O’Dea as his only 2022 endorsed senate candidate {link}, recording a robocall for O’Dea that says, “Hello this is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate. Colorado, please vote for Joe O’Dea.”

[…]

Face it.

This is what is clear.

The DeSantis 2024 organizers are a mixture of allied republican establishment figures, corporate party donors and former Ted Cruz base supporters (Never Trumpers) who have united in common cause to stop the MAGA working-class coalition from taking full control of the republican party. An endorsement for DeSantis from Liz Cheney. – Conservative Tree House/Last Refuge [https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/10/24/governor-ron-desantis-endorses-senate-candidate-joe-odea-who-vows-to-campaign-against-donald-trump/]

Might Ron DeSantis have endorsed Joe O’Dea, who supports “more moderate positions on issues like immigration,” “codifying recognition of same-sex marriages, “legal abortion up to 20 weeks, and a “bipartisan gun safety law,” to show the George W. Bush RINO estabishment that in his heart (and in a backhanded way) that he will support RINO warmongering?

The Pacific Pundit reported:

Of all the Senate races Republicans had a chance to win, Colorado was a slim possibility. That’s now out the window as Republican candidate Joe O’Dea is using none other than the warmonger and corrupt ass George W. Bush to campaign for him. Maybe Republicans can steal Washington instead, because this is the nail in O’Dea’s coffin. Seriously, what Republican thinks using a washed up corrupt warmonger like Bush to campaign for you will help you anywhere? Who’s next? Dick Cheney?[https://www.pacificpundit.com/2022/10/04/joe-odea-republican-in-colorado-is-toast-uses-warmonger-george-w-bush-to-campaign-for-him/]

The CPR News reported the DeSantis endorsed O’Dea who supports “more moderate positions on issues like immigration,” “codifying recognition of same-sex marriages, “legal abortion up to 20 weeks, and a “bipartisan gun safety law”:

O’Dea has drawn national attention for rejecting false claims of fraud in the 2020 election and taking more moderate positions on issues like immigration, same-sex marriage and abortion…

… O’Dea also has said he would support codifying recognition of same-sex marriages at the federal level — another priority that has not gained enough traction with Republicans to pass the Senate.

On the issue of abortion, O’Dea has been vocal in his support for legal abortion up to 20 weeks, or later in cases of rape, incest and the health of the mother. He has said he voted for a 22-week abortion ban when it was on Colorado’s ballot in 2020 (voters overall rejected it)…

… O’Dea also said he would not have supported the bipartisan gun safety law that passed in Congress in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. [https://www.cpr.org/2022/10/17/vg-2022-general-election-colorado-voter-guide-senate-candidate-joe-odea/]

