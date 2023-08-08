MARK LEVIN RIPS THE LATEST TRUMP INDICTMENT TO SHREDS

Posted on August 8, 2023 by abyssum

American Liberty News

Sponsored Message



Mark Levin RIPS the new Trump indictment TO SHREDS…It’s official. Unelected reckless prosecutors and unelected Democrat DC grand jurors are trying to decide the presidential election. Democrat DAs and the earlier indictment, same thing. Talk about attempting to deny voters the right to choose the next president – that IS what this is all about.Mark Levin is 100% right. 

Biden’s Justice Department and Deep State operatives are rushing to jail their political opponents and intimidate voters like you into silence.

Many of you are asking how you can stand up to these politically motivated zealots…

STEP 1) SIGN THE PETITION: DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP >>

The Radical Left thinks they can get away with absolutely anything. And they might be able to… unless we stop them right here and right now.

We hope you do your part.

Thank you,
House GOP

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s