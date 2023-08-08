MARK LEVIN RIPS THE LATEST TRUMP INDICTMENT TO SHREDS





Mark Levin RIPS the new Trump indictment TO SHREDS…It’s official. Unelected reckless prosecutors and unelected Democrat DC grand jurors are trying to decide the presidential election. Democrat DAs and the earlier indictment, same thing. Talk about attempting to deny voters the right to choose the next president – that IS what this is all about.Mark Levin is 100% right.



Biden’s Justice Department and Deep State operatives are rushing to jail their political opponents and intimidate voters like you into silence.



Many of you are asking how you can stand up to these politically motivated zealots…



STEP 1) SIGN THE PETITION: DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP >>



The Radical Left thinks they can get away with absolutely anything. And they might be able to… unless we stop them right here and right now.



We hope you do your part.



Thank you,

House GOP