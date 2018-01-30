HERE IS THE LIST OF THE CATHOLIC SENATORS WHO HELPED TO DEFEAT THE BILL TO PROTECT THE UNBORN FROM ABORTION AFTER 20 WEEKS. THEY DESERVE HELL BUT MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON THEIR SOULS.

Posted on January 30, 2018 by

IMG_1418.jpg

 

 

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to HERE IS THE LIST OF THE CATHOLIC SENATORS WHO HELPED TO DEFEAT THE BILL TO PROTECT THE UNBORN FROM ABORTION AFTER 20 WEEKS. THEY DESERVE HELL BUT MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON THEIR SOULS.

  1. Lourdes del-Calvo says:
    January 30, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Thank!!! Will pass to everyone in my email list

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s