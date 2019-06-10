THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU !!!

I ask you to accept this post on abyssum.org in lieu of a personal letter thanking you for your birthday greetings on the occasion of my celebration yesterday, June 9, of my 96th Birthday. I have received so many birthday greetings from around the world that it is simply impossible for me to acknowledge each individually so I will make this post more personal than I would otherwise in order to compensate for my inability to address you personally.
I celebrated my Mass of Thanksgiving yesterday in my private chapel in my residence.
It was, of course, the Liturgy of the Solemnity of Pentecost. I thanked God for giving me the opportunity for celebrating my Birthday Mass with the Liturgy of the Birthday of His Church, for the Catholic Church was born on Pentecost Day. Since this could well have been the last time that I would be able to celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass on my birthday, it was all the more meaningful for me.
All things considered, I am in good health. I do not take any prescription medication and I am still reasonably mobile.
My principle ailment in recent years has been sciatica caused by spinal stenosis. That was taken care of by the implantation of three Superion titanium devices in my spine last year which relieved the pressure on my spinal cord.
Unfortunately the physical therapy ordered by my spine surgeon enabled the therapist at the physical therapy center to leave me unattended on “Saint Catherine’s Rack” and the mechanical table popped my Sacroilliac Joint and so now I am crippled.
I have managed to bring my macular degeneration under control by scrupulously following a strict diet. I have 20/15 vision in my left eye and 20/100 vision in my right eye. Unfortunately my right eye is my hunting eye and so I am no longer able to hunt feral hogs that do so much damage to farm crops.
My Type II diabetes is kept under control by avoiding sugar in my food and drink.
My days are spent working in my garden and on my computer and reading. I am currently reading Wolfgang Smith’s book, THE QUANTUM ENIGMA, in pursuit of answers to the riddle of gravity. Gravity is, I believe, a manifestation of the power of God to hold all of creation in relation to every part of creation. I do not expect to find the answer of the origin of gravity in my lifetime but hopefully God will reveal it to me in my afterlife.
In closing this letter I will share with you my reliance on a meditation/prayer of Blessed John Henry Newman, soon to be canonized:
God has created me to do Him some definite service:
He has committed some work to me,
which he has not committed to another.
I have my mission – I may never know it in this life
But I shall be told it in the next.
I am a link in a chain,
a bond of connection between persons.
He has not created me for naught.
I shall do His work. I shall do good.
I shall be an angel of peace,
a preacher of truth in my own place,
while not intending it – if I do but keep His commandments.
Therefore I will trust him.
Whatever, wherever I am, I can never be thrown away.
If I am in sickness, my sickness may serve Him;
If I am in sorrow, my sorrow may serve Him.
He does nothing in vain. He knows what He is about.
He may take away my friends. He may throw me among strangers.
He may make me feel desolate, make my spirits sink, Hide my future from me
….still he knows what He is about.
My dear Henry, your letter THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, almost made me cry because of what you have been suffering this last year, but with time to send us a lot of very interesting and good different articles.
So as a your cousin-brother I´m very proud of you and all the moments you have lived, since you were an architecture student, your terrible experiences in the air force during World War II, The way you became a priest and later a great bishop.
I still remember the Thanks Giving Day on November 25, 2010 my family and I spent at your ranch.
Hope you received yesterday a lot of congratulations from the Beust Gracida.
Henry God Bless You.
With love Carlos Gracida Maldonado
Dear Bishop Gracida, they say that every Saint has his octave. I didn’t know that yesterday was your birthday, but congratulations today also. You are an example for clergy and for lay people; a brave saint. I’m sorry for your spine problems, because it must be hard and painful. Even so, I hope you have some good days understanding gravity. I think it is a primordial divine manifestation, as light. The apples like gravity, and the flowers look for light.
With all my respect.
Happy Birthday blessings! >
Beautiful prayer
Best regards
Mary
God bless you, Bishop Gracida! So happy to hear the good news about your vision!