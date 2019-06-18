Fed Up Democrat

Dr. Theresa Deisher’s Open Letter on Dangers of MMR Vaccine

fedupdemocratCritical Info, Opinion June 16, 2019 2 Minutes

June 16, 2019 — In April of 2019 Dr. Theresa Deisher published an open letter to legislators on the dangers of human fetal DNA that is in the MMR vaccine, as well as in the chickenpox, Pentacel, and all Hep-A containing vaccines. It is absolutely criminal that a scientific giant such as Dr. Deisher publicly warns that the MMR can cause major inflammatory autoimmune disease in children, and just two months later New York legislators repeal the religious exemption to vaccination in 8 hours with absolutely no public comment. Dr. Deisher’s letter should be read by everyone; it can be found here: https://www.soundchoice.org/open-letter-to-legislators/

To see a complete list of the precise fetal DNA tissues in each vaccine go here: http://mv3462p2bnv2ptxqp33ikj2j-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/vaccineListOrigFormat-1.pdf

The fact that human fetal DNA is used in vaccines is an irrefutable fact. For years many people said this was a lie or an “internet rumor,” but that can no longer be said. Dr. Stanley Plotkin, who is often referred to as the Godfather of the modern vaccination program, has admitted under oath in a legal deposition conducted by Aaron Siri that his rubella vaccine (among others) was created from a cell line originating from aborted human fetal tissue. You can watch Dr. Plotkin admit this under oath at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvBszdGBOxM

This obviously raises issues of religious freedom, as many religions do not believe in abortion and therefore those who observe those religions can’t in good conscience inject fetal DNA into their children. However Dr. Deisher’s argument against using human fetal tissue has nothing to do with the issues of abortion. Her issues center 100% around the documented science showing the danger of injecting human DNA into anyone, especially children.

Why should you listen to Dr. Deisher?

Dr. Deisher is one of the world’s leading experts on genetics, specifically adult stem cell research and utilization. Dr. Deisher is an inventor on 23 issued US patents, and her discoveries have led to clinical trials of FGF18 for osteoarthritis and cartilage repair, and for Factor XIII for surgical bleeding. Dr. Deisher was the first person to discover adult cardiac derived stem cells, and has been a champion of adult stem cell research, both professionally and privately for two decades.

Dr. Deisher is a major league scientific heavyweight in a category of her own.

Everyone needs to read her letter. The implications of what she presents is horrifying as it provides yet more evidence linking vaccination to the Autism epidemic as well as the autoimmune crisis our children face today.