According to Vatican expert Sandro Magister, Francis has a “number of homosexual priests in his inner circle of closest collaborators and confidants.” (Magister’s Chiesa.com, December 16, 2016)

THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

Friday, September 07, 2018

When Chicken Littles Skojec & Moynihan cry “Schism” know we are Winning so Fight Harder

Updated: June 18, 2019

The phrase “canary in the coal mine” is a metaphor of “any warning of serious danger to come.”

This means run and run fast out of the coal mine or whatever situation you’re in because you are about to lose or be killed.

One Peter Five’s publisher Steve Skojec has become a “anti-canary in the coal mine” for me. In simple words, if Skojec says run it means to me: stay and fight.

He said Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales, Cardinal Raymond Burke and the Open Letter were wrong in saying the Church can depose a heretical pope so run away from their teachings because they’ll cause “schism.”

That told me to fight harder than ever.

Skojec said Bishop René Gracida was wrong in presenting solid evidence of papal invalidity and calling for a Cardinal investigation into the validity of the Francis conclave and Benedict XVI resignation so run away from Gracida’s teachings because they’ll cause “schism.”

That told me to fight harder than ever.

Today, Skojec said at his website “We are losing the war.”

That told me we are winning the war.

Like with Chicken Little when he cried “The sky is falling” everyone was supposed to run scared, so with Skojec when he cries “schism” everyone is suppose to run away.

Skojec is my Trad anti-canary in the coal mine, but I, also, have a conservative anti-canary in the coal mine. He is Robert Moynihan.

Today, Moynihan, who I consider Francis’s “conservative” mouthpiece in Rome, said in so many words in his Letter #31 “Battle, or dialogue” that Francis is losing the battle so “a dialogue process [needs] to begin” because “the current unease and simmering anger in the Catholic Church…. [could] lead to conflict, and even schism.”

As the people of Venezuela now know when your dictator starts calling for dialogue don’t dialogue, but fight harder than ever before he has time to reconsolidate his power in order keep you enslaved.

A few years ago, they were close to toppling the dictator, but Francis saved him by starting a dialogue process which allowed him to reconsolidate his totalitarian forces and he is still enslaving the country.

Now, apparently Francis may be in more trouble than we realized and his “conservative” mouthpiece in Rome is calling for “dialogue.”

Thanks Skojec and Moynihan for letting us know that we are apparently winning the battle and even the war.

So, we need to fight harder than ever.

Just in case you think there is no evidence that Moynihan hasn’t come to help Francis in the past and joined the secular media to help save Francis from resigning because of the now completely verified truth that Francis covered-up sex abuse then read about what happened in 2018 below.

By the way, back then he used the same Chicken Little cry as Skojec and he are using now:

“SCHISM!”

Remember, when you hear”schism” it means they are about to lose, so fight harder than ever. Remember that all the souls falling into sin and possibly into hell because of the teachings of Francis (especially adulterers receiving sacrilegious Communions) are depending on you, in the the grace of God, to fight for them as well as the Bride of Jesus Christ: the Church.

But, getting back to Moynihan, here is the past evidence of where his loyalty is:

Back in 2018, the leftist Daily Beast which was called a “Democratic party mouthpiece” on Quora.com apparently joined forces with the “conservative” Francis mouthpiece Inside the Vatican editor Robert Moynihan.

They appeared to be accomplices in Pope Francis’s stonewalling against an investigation to bring out the truth of if he covered-up sex abuse as revealed by the credible Ex-Vatican Apostlic Nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano in a 11-page report.

The “Democratic party mouthpiece” Daily Beast’s plot to enable Francis to cover-up the evidence that he protected sex abuse predator ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was to change the narrative.

The Democratic party mouthpiece wants to change to story from: “Why is Francis stonewalling against revealing the evidence to prove or disprove the credible allegations of Vigano?” to the Daily Beast headline: “The Plot to bring down Pope Francis.”

The Beast and Moynihan article narrative said the scandal isn’t about the credibly alleged papal sex abuse cover-up, but about those bad “traditional conservatives”:

“[T]he traditional conservatives… didn’t want a cool… pope… they preferred the cold church… of immovable doctrines.”

The Democratic party mouthpiece article quotes Moynihan saying:

“It… reveal[s] a profound struggle within the Catholic Church between factions… for “control of the narrative.'”

So for the “conservative” Francis mouthpiece Moynihan and the Beast it is about a Marxist-like dialectic of power struggles and “narratives” and must not be about what is the truth on rather the Pope covered-up sex abuse.

In fact, the truth doesn’t matter so long as the “cool” pope wins in the power struggle with the bad “cold” conservatives.

As all Marxist leaning and apparently some “conservative” postmodernists know there is no such thing as truth only “narratives.”

The truth of “cold… immoveable doctrines” or abuse cover-ups don’t matter if one can use the “narratives” to help the “cool” leftist Pope beat the “cold” traditional conservatives.

Of course, the “narrative” to enable the Pope to stonewall revealing the truth of if he covered-up is a bit differently narrated by the “conservative” Francis mouthpiece Moynihan.

The Inside the Vatican editor’s attack against the “traditional conservatives” in his Letter #54 email in 2018 was all about his great concern of the “danger” of “a split in the Church” and his hope that “Francis, even now, could lead a reform.”

He is sticking to this narrative despite the fact that he as a Vatican expert is well aware that Francis’s inner circle is riddled with homosexual and financial corruption.

He apparently doesn’t want a “split” between the honest and morally upright Catholics who believe in “immoveable doctrines” who are “exploiting this… against a popular Pope” whose inner circle is in large part made up of the corrupt “gay lobby” in the Vatican and the McCarrick pro-gay bishops network. Here is some of Moynihan’s “narrative”:

“One danger is a split in the Church.”

“… And many powerful conservative Catholics in America are exploiting this [papal gay sex abuse cover-up] revulsion… against a popular Pope.”

“… This does not mean Pope Francis should resign.”

“… Francis, even now could lead a reform.”

Of course, the Vatican expert Moynihan knows who will help Francis with those reforms: the Pope’s inner circle.

The papal inner circle of Francis’s “closest collaborators and confidants” includes Vatican Bank Msgr. Battista Ricca of the alleged “gay affairs” scandal who houses the Pope in his Vatican hotel. Vice-Pope Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga of the gay Honduras seminary scandal. C9 Cardinal Ezzati who is Francis’s collaborator of the Chile gay Barros scandal; and confidant Cardinal Coccopalmerio whose secretary is of the gay drug/orgy scandal which happened a few hundred yards away from where Francis lives in the gay Ricca’s hotel.

As Moynihan knows, these are only some of the names.

According to Vatican expert Sandro Magister, Francis has a “number of homosexual priests in his inner circle of closest collaborators and confidants.”

(Magister’s Chiesa.com, December 16, 2016)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and for the grace of God to fight harder for the restoration of the Church.

Fred Martinez at 8:48 PM