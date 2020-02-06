Former Corpus Christi mayor on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Mayor Nelda Martinez has been on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg and spoke with 3News on Tuesday.
Martinez said she met Buttigieg when they were both first-time mayors back in 2012.
"Every state that I've been in, things change last minute and you understand that that's just the nature of a schedule of trying to meet people's needs, and making sure we are communicating our message," Martinez said.
Martinez said she plans to continue to campaign for Buttigieg throughout his candidacy.
(BUTTIGIEG IS AN EXTREME SUPPORTER OF ABORTION EVEN UP TO THE TIME OF NATURAL BIRTH, WHICH TRANSLATES INTO INFANTICIDE. LUCKILY FOR THE EX-MAYOR I NO LONGER HAVE CANONICAL POWER TO IMPOSE A CANONICAL PENALTY ON HER FOR HER PUBLIC SUPPORT OF A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO IS AN EXTREME SUPPORTER OF ABORTION.) Abyssum
Its too bad , this lady’s priest-brothers don’t have the Canonical power to impose the penalty.
It sure must have been a shock to you to read about this situation…so sorry you have to suffer this! We, the Remnant, will pray for her repentance and return to the Lord…and that her brothers help her to repent…Lord have Mercy!
Tragic. Praying for repentance for all involved. Thank you, Your Excellency, for heroically leading the fight to save so many babies in the Diocese of Corpus Christi and in saving their families from grave sin.
Aww Your Excellency, I am sad that you have to go through this! After all you did to get the devils out of Corpus Christi !!! Now here they are back again. I’m surprised that Pete Buttigieg is allowing Miss Nelda to be involved, as he is in a homosexual ‘union’ with Chasten his ‘husband or wife’ Chasten is a man and solidly in the spotlight with Pete. So Pete can’t think much of females.However there are so many females think that this arrangement of the gender benders is ‘cool’. Maybe the two priests will come forward. We can pray for that.