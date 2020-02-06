Former Corpus Christi mayor on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Mayor Nelda Martinez has been on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg and spoke with 3News on Tuesday.

Martinez said she met Buttigieg when they were both first-time mayors back in 2012.

"Every state that I've been in, things change last minute and you understand that that's just the nature of a schedule of trying to meet people's needs, and making sure we are communicating our message," Martinez said.

