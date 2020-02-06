WHEN I BECAME BISHOP OF THE DIOCESE OF Corpus Christi IN 1983 I LEARNED THAT THE CITY HAD TWO ABORTUARIES AND A DOCTOR WHO PERFORMED ABORTION IN HIS CLINIC. I IMMEDIATELY PUBLICLY STATED MY GOAL OF RIDDING THE DIOCESE AND ITS SEE CITY OF ABORTION. WITH THE HEROIC HELP OF HUNDREDS OF CATHOLICS WE SUCCEEDED IN RIDING THE CITY NAMED AFTER THE BODY OF CHRIST OF ABORTIONISTS. YOU CAN IMAGINE MY SHOCK AND DISGUST ON READING THE NEWS ITEM BELOW IN OUR LOCAL NEWSPAPER. THE EX-MAYOR IS NOMINALLY A Roman Catholic WITH TWO BROTHERS WHO ARE PRIESTS.

Former Corpus Christi mayor on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg

Martinez said she plans to continue to campaign for Buttigieg throughout his candidacy.Author: KIII StaffPublished: 6:17 AM CST February 5, 2020Updated: 6:17 AM CST February 5, 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Mayor Nelda Martinez has been on the campaign trail with Pete Buttigieg and spoke with 3News on Tuesday.

Martinez said she met Buttigieg when they were both first-time mayors back in 2012.

“Every state that I’ve been in, things change last minute and you understand that that’s just the nature of a schedule of trying to meet people’s needs, and making sure we are communicating our message,” Martinez said.Buttigieg Pulls Back On Victory SpeechFEATURED BY

(BUTTIGIEG IS AN EXTREME SUPPORTER OF ABORTION EVEN UP TO THE TIME OF NATURAL BIRTH, WHICH TRANSLATES INTO INFANTICIDE. LUCKILY FOR THE EX-MAYOR I NO LONGER HAVE CANONICAL POWER TO IMPOSE A CANONICAL PENALTY ON HER FOR HER PUBLIC SUPPORT OF A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE WHO IS AN EXTREME SUPPORTER OF ABORTION.) Abyssum

  1. Mary D says:
    February 6, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Its too bad , this lady’s priest-brothers don’t have the Canonical power to impose the penalty.
    It sure must have been a shock to you to read about this situation…so sorry you have to suffer this! We, the Remnant, will pray for her repentance and return to the Lord…and that her brothers help her to repent…Lord have Mercy!

  2. Dale Cumberland says:
    February 6, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Tragic. Praying for repentance for all involved. Thank you, Your Excellency, for heroically leading the fight to save so many babies in the Diocese of Corpus Christi and in saving their families from grave sin.

  3. Mary Anne says:
    February 6, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Aww Your Excellency, I am sad that you have to go through this! After all you did to get the devils out of Corpus Christi !!! Now here they are back again. I’m surprised that Pete Buttigieg is allowing Miss Nelda to be involved, as he is in a homosexual ‘union’ with Chasten his ‘husband or wife’ Chasten is a man and solidly in the spotlight with Pete. So Pete can’t think much of females.However there are so many females think that this arrangement of the gender benders is ‘cool’. Maybe the two priests will come forward. We can pray for that.

