BE NOT WISHY-WASHY, LET YOUR YES MEAN YES AND YOUR NO MEAN NO, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU ARE SPEAKING ABOUT THE ARTICLES OF OUR FAITH

THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

Friday, June 21, 2019

Pro-Francis Barron like all Semi-Heretical Bishops Spouts “Eloquent Ambiguity”; & a Prayer Request

Bishop Robert Barron like all apparent semi-heretics uses ambiguity as a cloak for “their real sentiment.”

The Francis teaching that the death penalty is “inadmissible” which appears to be contrary to Scriptures and the reformable teachings of the Catholic Church is called by Barron “eloquent ambiguity.”

In the time of the Arian crisis those with forked tongues who spoke of “eloquent ambiguity” like this bishop were called Semi-Arians or semi-heretics.

St. Athanasius said Semi-Arians, that is semi-heretics, were accomplices and Arians in disguise trying to promote “the Arian madness” through ambiguous statements designed to have “an orthodox and a heretical interpretation.”

(The Great Athanasius, page 136 and Bad Shepherds, page 27)

Athanasius said:

“They disguise their real sentiment, and then make use of the language of Scripture… as a bait for the ignorant, that they may inveigle them into their own wickedness.”

(The Great Athanasius: An Introduction into his Life and Works, page 136)

Early Church expert Rod Bennett writing of the Arian crisis said:

“[T]he number of episcopal sees that can be shown to have remained in orthodox [Catholic] hands throughout the crisis can be counted on the fingers of one hand.”

Bad Shepherds, page 29)

As far as I can see in our world today it is very much like the time of the Arian crisis. We only have one bishop who is Athanasius-like: Bishop René Gracida.

Can I ask all the Catholic Monitor readers to pray for a specific intention?

I contacted a good well known priest who says he knows a Cardinal who is supportive of Bishop Gracida’s efforts to have cardinals investigate the validity of Benedict XVI’s resignation and the conclave that elected Francis.

The priest told me by email that he forwarded my email to the Cardinal.

Can you pray that this Cardinal be given the grace to join Bishop Gracida in calling for a investigation?

Pray an Our Father now for that Cardinal to receive the grace to become another Athanasius with Bishop Gracida. Please keep this intention in your prayers at Mass and in your rosaries.