BE CAREFUL WHOSE BED YOU CHOOSE TO SLEEP IN

Where are the Voices for Peace against Nuclear War?: Why are “Br. Bugnolo, along with the vast majority of… Catholic Traditionalists support[ing] the Godless Alliance… in agreement for WAR, WAR, WAR!”?

March 15, 2022

Putin is dangerous to the Ukrainians, but do you know who is more dangerous? Michael Matt of Remnant TVpoints out that the globalist communists from the West who are stoking this war are much more dangerous to Ukrainians than anyone in Russia. The New Western Communists who control CNN demand that you fight for the Ukrainians. But these globalists care about the Ukrainians as much as they cared about George Floyd or grandma catching COVID: Not. at. all. It’s a ruse for thermonuclear war to reduce the global population—their constant eugenic-based goal in everything they do.

As I wrote before, I do not consider Putin to be a good man. But why do the people who hate Christ also seem to hate Russia equally right now? It might have something to do with the culture war. As Putin builds up Orthodox cathedrals, Biden’s administration lines up with a Soros-placed Zelenskyy of whom Archbishop Viganò recently wrote: “Zelenskyy’s performances in drag are perfectly consistent with the LGBTQ ideology that is considered by its European sponsors as an indispensable requirement of the ‘reform’ agenda that every country ought to embrace, along with gender equality, abortion and the green economy.”

Communism’s first moral-goal is to whittle away at a country’s sexual morality by destroying all traditional values. But then, it eventually shuts down any sexual license, as we see in North Korea today. But never has communism (until now) had the global presence of people like Klaus Schwab and George Soros to help it behind the scenes.

Archbishop Viganò then adds: “No wonder Zelenskyy, a member of the World Economic Forum (here), was able to benefit from the support of Schwab and his allies to come to power and ensure that the Great Reset would also be carried out in Ukraine… “In 2013, after the government of President Viktor Yanukovych decided to suspend the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union and to forge closer economic relations with Russia, a series of protest demonstrations known as Euromaidan began, which lasted several months and culminated in the revolution that overthrew Yanukovych and led to the installation of a new government. It was an operation sponsored by George Soros, as he candidly told CNN: ‘I have had a foundation in Ukraine since before it became independent of Russia; this foundation has always been in business and has played a decisive role in today’s events.’ (here, here and here.)” – Fr. David Nix [https://padreperegrino.org/2022/03/roles/]

The following important discussion in the CM comment section includes a friend of The Catholic Monitor,Aqua, the great blog Dad29 and others discussing the possible World War III situation, and why there is a need for peace against nuclear war in this dangerous moment:

lily said…

I totally agree with you. I always follow Bro. Alexis but noticed that his live coverage from Ukraine was very one sided and all anti Russia…so I stopped reading and opening fromrome.info

You are the first one to directly say so and now I don’t feel alone. Most Catholic bloggers are with on the same page about the biolabs in UKraine but you are the only one who said it that Bro. Alexis Bugnolo is wrong. Please post any rebuttal, clarification or response from him. Thank you.

1:11 PM

Aqua said…

And not only that … Putin, almost alone on the planet stands against the godless OWG “great reset”.



Br. Bugnolo has been railing for quite some time against the restrictions, impositions and tyrannical controls placed upon individuals at the granular level in order to merely survive in this new globalist world. All of those political, business and financier (such as Gates, Soros, Schwab, Rothschilds etc) figures who are using fear and emergency powers to overthrow our existing system are funded through the Ukrainian money laundering criminal state. They are all joined in support of one another on this war. And coincidence of all coincidences … there is a vast DOD funded bio-weapons lab/factory network along the Russian border doing who knows what. But we know by now the pandemic is the method to their madness, so it is reasonable to assume there is a connection, until proven otherwise – especially since they are willing to risk Armageddon to save what is theirs in this God forsaken land (not an invective, but a descriptive).



In sum: why is Br. Bugnolo supporting the forces overthrowing our system of constitutional nation states in favor of *literal* Nazi tyranny (as defined by government/corporate union backed by military power directed inward instead of outward)? Putin is entertaining alliances with nations against the OWG system and their tyrannical lockdowns (China, India). Meanwhile Br. Bugnolo, along with the vast majority of political conservatives and Catholic traditionalists support the godless alliance against the one force (Russia) determined to stop them.



The necessary position seems so obvious to me. It simply boggles my mind the alliance of conservatives who have allied with the sodomite pervert Zelinski and his criminal Nazi infested government against Putin’s Russia which, by certain quantifiable measures is not only primarily Russian Orthodox but deeply and fervently so … AND AGAINST THE LOCKDOWN RESET TYRANNY! What gives?

2:21 PM

Aqua said…

Saw this on Conservative Treehouse, posted by its author, “Sundance”:



“(Fox News Correspondent Steve) Harrigan notes that Russian victory in Ukraine is a foregone conclusion – Ukraine will be flattened if needed. However, that outcome comes at a serious cost …



Harrigan is correct, however, he missed the biggest tell-tale sign of all. Where are the peacekeepers? Where are the diplomatic voices, the ranks of the prudent and pragmatic political voices who focus on stopping the death? Where are those voices? Where is the faith-based voice asking for leaders to stop, breathe, meet and seek a solution without further war?



Those voices are silent because the western motive is to create a long-term insurgent war in Ukraine. The geopolitical system views this as an existential battle against Russia. Both sides in this conflict view this as a zero-sum contest. The NATO alliance doesn’t view Volodymyr as a hero, he’s a tool”.



If Zelenskyy were to walk toward a negotiated ceasefire, the bullet that kills him would come from the rear. That’s how corrupt this conflict is”.



– end quote –



I have never seen such anonymity around a conflict that could spiral out of control with our historical primary nuclear foe – right, left, front, center, atheist, Catholic (both sodo-liberals and “Trads”) … all are in agreement for WAR, WAR, WAR! Over Ukraine. For Deep State control over our lives and possible future pandemic lockdowns.



Honest Question: what is it about Ukraine that inspires such devotion across the ideological and religious spectrum? Why is everyone willing to risk blood and treasure (other people’s … not their own of course) and possibly even life on earth if it goes sideways in a nuclear way? Why? What is it so important we must risk everything for this corrupt, money laundering nation infested with Nazis (the real kind, not the “neo” kind)? Anyone?

4:16 PM

Aqua said…

anonymity = unanimity.

4:17 PM

Dad29 said…

Bannon interviewed Stephen Hatfill (Ph.D.) on the bio-labs in Ukraine. Hatfill is a very knowledgeable bioweapons scientist, having worked at Ft. Detrick for most of his career. He also has high-level security clearances due to his work and he specifically referred to them in the conversation w/Bannon. You will remember him because he was slandered in the anthrax scare. He collected a large judgment and retired.



Anyhow, Hatfill flat out told Bannon that those labs are run-of-the-mill bio-testing labs which are used to identify local disease outbreaks and counteract them. Hatfill insisted that there are hundreds of them all around the world, many in the USA.



Bannon didn’t like hearing that. It’s possible that Hatfill is mis-informed–but before we set all our hair on fire, it might be worth a pause.

4:22 PM

Aqua said…

Dad29: “but before we set all our hair on fire, it might be worth a pause”.



The people whose hair are on fire are those demanding we go to war to save Ukraine.



We went to war in Iraq, 6,000 miles away, largely because Intel, similar to the current variant Stephen Hatfill, *assured us* … Colin Powell even held up “the vial” to the assembled UN as he laid out his proofs for attack. Intel was wrong. Oh well. We blew up the country and overthrew a government and installed another anyway. The experts are frequently not just wrong, but *conflicted*.



My position on Ukraine/Russia has always been neutrality. Stay out of it. Not our business. Let them fight. If that is how this goes – great! Lotta people trying to get us into war, right now however. I assume you’re not one of them.



4:55 PM

lily said…

To Aqua – Thank you for your thoughtful replies. There are blogs/writers that I follow that have helped me understand this current conflict in a much more nuanced and balanced way. Three are very Traditional Catholics and they too support the same view as you have and I am in agreement with. If you have your own blog, please send me the link at bdyanc1@gmail.com

Thank you very much. Ad Jesum per Mariam

lily

5:22 PM

Aqua said…

Dad29: This conflict can easily spiral out of control. It already is, to a certain extent, as evidenced by this and so many other examples.



https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/14/whoops-narrative-shifting-ex-british-special-forces-reported-among-victims-of-russia-strike-against-military-training-facility-in-ukraine/#more-229943



Russia is a nuclear power, perhaps not our greatest military foe, but no doubt the most well equipped with nuclear. And they view this fight as existential for a number of valid reasons, imo. There is various channels of military aid, assistance, weapons, personnel flowing in to this conflict and they become, reasonably according to the laws of war, valid military targets. We keep getting drawn in, further and further. Our responses are being constrained a certain way and our ability to adjust is becoming constricted by events spiraling out of control – which happens in actual wars with worthy opponents.



You referred to “hair on fire”. I completely agree. We have to stop this. It seems to be carrying forward with a force all of its own – largely because the voice for conflict is so unanimous across all ideological and religious spectrums. Where are the voices for peace, calm, neutrality?

5:54 PM

Aqua said…

lily: I really appreciate your comments. I have never had the time (or inclination) to blog myself. Therefore I really appreciate those who do. I comment, but the real work is done by those who blog, day after day. Kudos – Fred Martinez (etc)! I am recently retired – early due to Covid restrictions I could not agree to. Perhaps, I will find time now I didn’t have before.



“A force all of its own” – you said.



That is exactly what worries me. Reading about the great wars of the past, it seems that is a common theme of those who were there and remember. An unstoppable force compelled willing and unwilling alike into the cauldron of fire. I sense it. This could be big, unless calmer, more reasonable, less corrupt and more competent heads prevail.

6:00 PM

Anonymous said…

Many private revelations that have been right so far indicate that this war will spread to the rest of the world.



I know that the NWO cult rules western powers. My question is if Russia is genuinely against them or is controlled opposition.



They deleted Putin from the list of WEF members. They also deleted cyber polygon from the WEF. I find it likely they will blame Russian hackers when they crash the internet. The new internet will be tied to a digital ID, without which you cannot buy or sell CBDC digital money.



I’m not sure if Russia is the baddies. Right now I suppose they all are. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2022/03/aqua-on-wwiii-br-bugnolo-is-wrong-on.html]

