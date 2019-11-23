THERE IS A STRANGE RESEMBLANCE BETWEEN THE WRITINGS OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL AND ADOLPH HITLER AS FAR AS THE BASIC PHILOSOPHY IS REVEALED

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Is Francis “Reminiscent of Hitler”?

In a scholarly article in the Remnant, Helen Weir, MI, showed that Francis is “reminiscent of Hitler”:

“It might be objected, at this stage, that playing the ‘Hitler Card’ against the Amazon Synod is a bridge too far. After all, Bergoglio is purportedly the Vicar of Christ on earth. Many quotes could be adduced to show that he is a believer (if those quotes, quite conveniently, happen to escape juxtaposition with their own stark and copious self-contradictions).” “Moreover, many of the loquacious Argentinian’s less palatable statements are typically excused by fans and critics alike with the assertion that they do not represent what Bergoglio really means, or by the insistence–as though the one justification doesn’t abjectly invalidate the other—that they are amenable to realignment within the parameters of perfect orthodoxy.”

“The problem comes in when we recognize that Adolf Hitler once wrote and spoke in what has come to be known as ‘word salad,’ too. His habit of presenting himself ‘publicly as a Christian’[7] was calculated, and took the form not only of being seen and photographed leaving church, but especially of mixing Catholic theology into the lethal ideological cocktail of his overall message.” “The Führer made about as much sense, in other words, as Bergoglio does, and like the latter took predatory advantage of the confusion occasioned by his subversion of Christian-sounding verbiage. As incredible as it sounds, people at the time believed Hitler when he claimed that, in serving capital-n Nature, he was “fighting for the work of the Lord”.[8] “

“The ‘good Germans’ were incapable, evidently, of drawing the distinctions necessary to tell the ‘vague religiosity’[9] of Mein Kampf’s hijacked theological terminology from the real thing—to borrow the apt phrase by which Cardinal Müller has characterized the verbal smokescreen found specifically in the Instrumentum laboris. The fact, in other words, that Bergoglio is ambiguous in his statements of belief doesn’t make him less reminiscent of Hitler, but more so.”[https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/4635-capital-n-nature]

Is Francis “reminiscent of Hitler” in his “self- contradictions”?

Francis compares abortion to Nazi eugenics:

“The murder of children. To have an easy life, they get rid of an innocent… Last century, the whole world was scandalised by what the Nazis did to purify the race. Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves.”

[http://www.lifenews.com/2018/06/18/pope-francis-was-right-to-compare-abortion-to-nazi-eugencis/]

But then he in a Hitler-like “word salad”promotes the foremost one-world government abortionist eugenicist leaders:

Pope Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization” according to Lifenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]

Francis said he is “gratified” by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which “promote universal access to abortion” according to Voice of the Family.com.[http://voiceofthefamily.com/pope-francis-gratified-by-un-goals-that-demand-universal-access-to-sexual-and-reproductive-health/]

In 2015, LifeSiteNews reported:

“Pope Francis has appointed controversial German Professor John Schellnhuber as an ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Schellnhuber was one of the four presenters of the new encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, on Thursday. He is also scheduled to chair a session of a Pontifical Academy for Sciences educational workshop on “Children and Sustainable Development” set for November.”

“… Schellnhuber is also known for his advocacy of a one-world government. In order to avoid his catastrophic predictions for unchecked climate change.”

“… Schellnhuber is also a full member of the Club of Rome.”

“[T]he Club of Rome in 1972, was one of the starting points for the worldwide attempt to reduce the population by aggressive methods of promoting birth control and the killing of pre-born children.” [https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/news/whos-that-one-world-climate-guru-who-helped-present-the-popes-encyclical-at]

Francis is in alliance with the United Nations, the Club of Rome and Schellnhuber in calling for a one-world government.

On May 9, the New American reported on the “unholy alliance” between the one-world regime globalists and the Pope:

Francis said “‘When a supranational common good is clearly identified, it is necessary to have a special authority legally and concordantly constituted capable of facilitating its implementation. We think of the great contemporary challenges of climate change, new forms of slavery and peace,’ his holiness told those gathered to discuss ‘Nation, State, and Nation-State,’ the conference theme.”

“Pope Francis put a pretty fine point on his message, claiming that planetary problems are exacerbated by ‘an excessive demand for sovereignty on the part of States.'”

“… Our only hope for planetary peace and progress is to make room for ‘international organizations’ to develop into governing bodies, supplanting the ‘state interests’ with the will of the United Nations, he stated.”

“… Those people pushing for unlimited access to abortion loathe the Roman Catholic Church and its centuries-long opposition to the murder of children in utero are the very people standing with the head of that church in the fight to kill sovereignty and establish a one-world government.”

“That seemingly bizarre and undeniably unholy alliance should be enough to compel people to question what the underlying goal of the globalists must be.”

“In other words, what sort of government would the pope and pro-abortion advocates find mutually commendable?”

[https://www.thenewamerican.com/culture/item/32245-pope-francis-calls-for-end-of-sovereignty-and-establishment-of-global-government]

Also, apparently in alliance with Francis and the Club of Rome is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in their attempt to bring about a abortionist eugenicist one-world government:

“Ocasio-Cortez is the leading champion of the Green New Deal, in collaboration with a Rockefeller-funded left-wing astroturf advocacy group called the Sunrise Movement [SM]… “

“The Green New Deal is exploiting the popularity of social democratic ideals as sugar coating to disguise the globalists’ poison pill. According to reporting by Inside Philanthropy, institutional funders made up about 55 percent of Sunrise Movement’s 2018 budget, which includes donors like the Rockefeller Family Fund, Wallace Global Fund, and the Winslow Foundation. The Wallace Global Fund was originally founded by former US Vice-President Henry A. Wallace. Winslow is run by Wren Winslow Wirth, who is married to former politician Tim Wirth.[3]SM was launched in April 2017 by six principal co-founders—veterans of the Occupy Movement—who had developed a friendship with Michael Dorsey of the Rockefeller-funded globalist institution, the Club Of Rome; Dorsey was also a former Sierra Club board member, whom President Barack Obama had appointed to the EPA’s National Advisory Board in 2010 and 2012.”[http://www.conspiracyschool.com/blog/green-astroturf-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-agent-globalist-conspiracy]

Who is Dorsey who is apparently one of AOC’s major players behind the scenes pulling strings with his Rockefeller connections which are funding Ocasio-Cortez?

The Rockefeller-funded Club of Rome Dorsey “is a recognized expert on global governance and sustainability.”[https://www.diversegreen.org/people/michael-dorsey/]

It appears that Ocasio-Cortez is a fellow traveler with the abortionist eugenicist one-world agenda of the Club of Rome who promote “birth control and the killing of pre-born children”:

“‘Our planet is going to hit disaster if we don’t turn this ship around and so it’s basically like, there’s a scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult,’ Ocasio-Cortez said while chopping up food in her kitchen during an Instagram live video. ‘And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, ‘Is it okay to still have children?'”[https://www.dailywire.com/news/43880/ocasio-cortez-people-maybe-shouldnt-reproduce-due-ryan-saavedra]

By coincidence it appears that Ocasio-Cortez’s former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti is a fan of a ally of Hitler:

“Based on a recent clothing choice, Chakrabarti might justifiably be considered a Nazi sympathizer. But really? Well, yes. In his latest love-fest video for AOC, Chakrabarti is sporting a tee-shirt that features a portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose. Not familiar with this former Indian head of state? Here a few facts:”

“Bose was an ally of Adolf Hitler and met with him personally in 1942.”

“Bose founded the Free India Legion (FIL) made up of troops captured by Nazi Field Marshal Rommel’s Afrika Korps.”

“The FIL swore an oath to Hitler and was under SS command.”[https://www.libertynation.com/ocasio-cortez-and-the-nazi-connection/]

Also, by coincidence Ocasio-Cortez and her Chief of Staff Chakrabarti happen to be pro-choice like the one time wannabe one-world government abortionist eugenicist leader Adolf Hitler.

As the German Media covered up Hitler’s many eugenic scandals, the Nazi Media proudly promoted the pro-choice Hitler.

In 1933, when the Nazis came to power, one of Hitler’s first acts was to legalize abortion for the “health of the mother” which meant abortion on demand. By 1935 Germany had 500,000 abortions a year.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]

Pro-choice Hitler’s next step after legalizing abortion was sterilization which lead to eugenicswhich lead to the mass murder of not only the innocent unborn babies, but the disabled, poor, unemployed, Nazi opponents, gypsies and Jews.[http://www.klannedparenthood.com/nazis-and-abortion/hitler-was-pro-choice/]

Getting back to Francis who appears to be in alliance with Ocasio-Cortez in achieving the goal of the Club of Rome to have a abortionist eugenicist one-world government; we need to remember that Francis’s Vatican hosted Paul Ehrlick who has “called for forced abortion and mass sterilization” according to Lifenews.com.[https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/pope-francis-marks-pope-francis-marks-day-for-life-with-abortion-language-c]

Author and visiting lecturer at the University of Illinois Allen Chase wrote that the Francis Vatican hosted Ehrlich was:

“[A]n open and blunt advocate of genocide political policies… Dr. Ehrlich has neither the intellectual right and professional right… to speak for biology in particular and for the scientific community in general. Genocide remains genocide, whether advocated in a Munich beer hall in the 1920 or in a Texas college auditorium in 1967.”

(Counterpunch, “Population Bomb or Bomb the Population?,” April 3, 2019)

The New Atlantis showed the racist implications of Ehrlich’s policies:

“In 1968, Paul Ehrlich wrote in The Population Bomb, ‘I have yet to meet anyone familiar with the situation who thinks India will be self sufficient in food by 1971, if ever’… By 1972-1973, the number of sterilizations in India reached three million per year.”

(The New Atlantis, “The Population Control Holocaust,” By Robert Zubrin, Number 35, Spring 2012, pp. 33-54)

When most people think of eugenics and forced sterilization they think of Nazi Germany, but tragically Francis’s Vatican is hosting and promoting the foremost one-world government abortionist eugenicist leaders of those same policies such as Ehrlich.

The Francis and the Club of Rome agenda for a one-world regime is also Ehrlich’s goal according to Fox News:

“President Obama’s ‘science czar,’ John Holdren, once floated the idea of forced abortions, ‘compulsory sterilization,’ and the creation of a ‘Planetary Regime.'”

“… [Holdren propounded this ‘Planetary Regime’ policies in a] textbook he co-authored in 1977, ‘Ecoscience: Population, Resources, Environment,’ a copy of which was obtained by FOXNews.com”

“The 1,000-page course book, which was co-written with environmental activists Paul and Anne Ehrlich.

(Fox News, “Obama’s ‘Science Czar Considered Forced Abortions, Sterilization as Population Growth Solutions,” Published July 21, 2009, Last Update January 27, 2015)

Remember that Hitler’s next step after legalizing abortion was sterilization which lead to eugenicswhich lead to the mass murder of not only the innocent unborn babies, but the disabled, poor, unemployed, Nazi opponents, gypsies and Jews for a one-world government or “Planetary Regime” for the master race “new world elite.”

Moreover, Gloria.tv shows how the “new world elite” are acting “like a new master race”:

“Among the so called political elites, there is an “unleashed hatred” of the Catholic Church, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller at a November 21 book presentation in Weltenburg Abbey, Germany.”

“The elites want to create a ‘unified religion’ as kind of ‘spiritual union for all people in material wealth but without any transcendence,’ Müller explained.”

“He added that the ‘new world elite’ can hardly resist the temptation to act like a new master race.”

[https://gloria.tv/post/DiYg3CDFKTEr3VMvNXvnZJUTi]

Sadly, Francis appears to be a member of the “new world elite.”

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

Fred Martinez at 3:59 PM