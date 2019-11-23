C0NFESSION IS GOOD FOR THE SOUL !!! I PRAY THAT THE LORD WILL APPLY A LITTLE MUD/SPITTLE PASTE TO OUR EYES TO OPEN THEM TO SEE CLEARLY WHAT WE MUST DO TO HELP THE CHURCH IN THIS MOMENT OF CRISIS

Don’t give up on those who think Bergoglio is pope

Nov23by The Editor

Confessions of a hard-headed and lazy-minded friar

Don’t give up on your brothers and sisters who uncritically accepted that Bergoglio is the pope. Keep trying to get through to them, and give them some time. Most people are either too busy with their own lives or not yet intellectually or emotionally prepared to hear that Pope Benedict XVI is still the pope because he never resigned validly.

To help you understand this, I will confess myself till last fall to have been one of these Catholics.

On Feb. 11, 2013, I was in Rome. I was studying theology and canon law at the Faculty of Saint Bonaventure. When I returned from classes that afternoon, my landlady knocked on my door, and asked me: “Have you heard, the Pope resigned!” — “What, I said!?” — “Come see it on television.

I should have immediately sought to find out what the Pope actually did say.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I should have immediately been suspicious that the journalists were playing with the facts.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

Feb. 12-16: The next days, I should have gone to the Vatican to get a copy of the Latin.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In my Canon Law class, I should have asked a question about the Renunciation, or at least sought out my professor about it.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I was, as the days passed, somewhat suspicious that the Latin text was not being published. I should have kept my suspicion and acted on it.

BUT I DISMISSED MY SUSPICION

Feb. 20: A friend on the internet sent me a copy of Prof. Radaelli’s appeal to the Pope to take back his Renunciation. I read it, and should have strove to understand it better.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I should have payed attention to everything that was happening on Feb. 28.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I should have gone to the Vatican to speak with some Cardinal or Bishop to understand what had happened.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

Then there was the Conclave and Bergoglio was elected. Rorate Caeli blog published immediately a denunciation, saying this man was a heretic an raving nutcase. I should have taken them more serious.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I came to know more and more that Bergoglio was a left wing looney. That should have left me some motive to investigate how and why the Renunciation took place.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

The English translation of the Act was published near the end of March, 2013. I knew the delay meant that something was rotten in Denmark. I therefore should have looked at the Latin (I am nearly fluent in Latin).

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

I let the months pass.

I let the years pass.

2016: Someone told me that Ann Barnhart was saying the Renunciation was invalid. “Who is Barnhardt, I asked?” “She is the woman who burned the Koran on video”. “Oh, I said, Hmm”. I should have searched to know what she had said, for anyone who can burn a Koran is worth listening to.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

Then someone told me a few months later that Ganswein had said in his talk at the Gregorian that Benedict was till the pope. I should have investigated.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In 2017, someone told me again about Barnhardt. I should have taken the time to find her blog.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

Someone then told me that Father Gruner said the Renunciation was invalid in some video. I should have looked into this, because I know that Fr. Gruner was no loony.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In 2018, in the Spring someone told me about Barnhardt again. This time I found her blog and read a little of it. I should have read all of it and listened to her videos.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In August of 2018, someone told me about Barnhardt again, and I read her core argument. She seemed to have a good argument. I should have opened up my Latin version of the Code of Canon Law and looked at what Benedict had said in Latin.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In September 2018, the topic became more talked about, since Veri Catholici at the beginning of the Month was proposing a Second Synod of Sutri. So I looked more at the issue, but not enough. I was still reading the English translation of the Code, even though I had the Latin on my bookshelf. I could have opened it.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In October 2018, I heard someone say that Pentin quoted Bux about there possibly being substantial error in the act of the Renunciation. I know of Bux and know he is a theologian of repute. So I read the Text of the Renunciation in Latin and the Code of Canon Law in Latin and saw immediately that the Renunciation WAS INVALID. I should have done something.

BUT I NEGLECTED TO DO THIS.

In November, 2018, after burying my mom, I had more time, now that I was not carrying for all her needs during the night, to examine this problem of substantial error. I saw the issue was grave and needed to be studied. I finally resolved to do what Mons. Bux said and investigate the issue. So I wrote my Scholastic Question, gathering all the arguments on both sides of the debate.

CONCLUSION

I often wonder why it is so hard to convince others of the truth of the failed renunciation. And you may also. Maybe you are tempted to give up on others who simply do not want to listen or care.

I hope that this sincere confession of my own encourages YOU to realize that some of the greatest and most zealous souls to fight for Pope Benedict may be among those priests and religious who have on many occasions ignored you or this issue, have yet to seriously consider it. Just like I did for 6 years.