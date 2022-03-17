Wherever he/she may hide it, the rising inflation rate can steal value from any American’s money without having to lay a hand on it. And that’s what the United States government is doing to the American people

|Courage Begets CourageMore With Melissa Mackenzie NewsletterPublisher, The American SpectatorWant to be heard? Email MackenzieM@Spectator.org.Where are the elites putting their treasure?What’s the old adage? Follow the money. Unless the money is running around with its hair on fire. Currently, that is what the money is doing.We know that with low interest rates, big companies like Blackrock have bought up real estate. We also know that normies are fleeing blue states which drives up home prices.Owning homes is a great investment when the money is nearly free and the future of the stock market is in doubt. The market has been bouncing around trying to get a grip on what’s happening in the world. There are a couple obvious issues:Inflation.Retreat from globalism.War.Covid.Inflation is the mother of all problems – for everyone but the government. It crushes the poor and middle class. It’s great, though, for the government because it’s a passive tax on everyone.Thomas Sowell has an eloquent piece on inflationand what it does to the poor. Keep in mind that the inflation rate is closer to 16% overall and that housing inflation, that affects poor people the most is near 30%. Sowell says:Despite all the political rhetoric today about how nobody’s taxes will be raised except for “the rich,” inflation transfers a percentage of everybody’s wealth to a government that expands the money supply. Moreover, inflation takes the same percentage from the poorest person in the country as it does from the richest.That’s not all. Income taxes only transfer money from your current income to the government, but it does not touch whatever money you may have saved over the years. With inflation, the government takes the same cut out of both.It is bad enough when the poorest have to turn over the same share of their assets to the government as the richest do, but it is grotesque when the government puts a bigger bite on the poorest. This can happen because the rich can more easily convert their assets from money into things such as real estate, gold or other assets whose value rises with inflation. But a welfare mother is unlikely to be able to buy real estate or gold. She can put a few dollars aside in a jar somewhere. But wherever she may hide it, inflation can steal value from it without having to lay a hand on it.And that’s what the United States government is doing to the American people.Stock market investors are flailing about looking for relief. Where can they go to get returns? They’re doing what Sowell describes. Gold has taken off. Palladium is off-the-charts high.Thanks to war and stupidity (COVID policies that interrupted the supply chain and now with astronomical gas prices) expect food scarcity. Take a look at wheat and other foodstuff futures.What happens when the U.S. dollar ceases to become the world standard? Think it’s impossible? Some do. Remember what I said about our elites continual failure of imagination? So far, it’s destroyed our world standing, lead to war in Ukraine, and left Afghanistan in ruins. As the economy grinds to a halt, expect the so-called experts to be surprised yet again.How have countries escaped from the current kind of economic woe? I’ll give you three guesses and the first two don’t count. That’s right, war.The American people are not interested in going to war, but war might be interested in us. Watching Ukraine fall is one thing. It’s an utter debacle borne of weakness and lack of foresight.What if Putin keeps on going and presses onward toward Poland? Foreign policy folks think that idea impossible.

I don't know about you, but I am sick to death about being told that the obvious thing is impossible.

As the wealthy seek a place to make money and find their search coming up empty, war will become a more appealing possibility.

What's a young American man's life when the government has gotten itself into an impossible economic situation and the elites can't find a way to fatten their stock portfolios?

Not to mention, seeing Poland get squeezed by Russia and Europe again? That's unacceptable.

If things feel fragile, it's because they are fragile. Worry when the elites don't know where to put their treasure. It makes them trigger happy.

LOST FAITH:

Do you trust your government?

A 25-year long relatively happy marriage can be undone by a betrayal. Finding out that one's beloved carried on for years behind one's back? Recovering from that is nigh to impossible. It sometimes happens, but that little naggy thought in the back the head? That never quite goes away.In any relationship, everything depends on trust.The United States government has a long history of betraying trust. Sneaking out of Saigon. Bumbling out of Afghanistan and leaving allies behind. Abandoning Ukraine to Russia after promising them support when they got rid of nuclear bombs.Taiwan, the Kurds, South Korea, Poland, Japan, and most of Europe is reevaluating their situation after seeing Joe Biden’s gross irresponsibility and careless disregard. He’s cozying up to Iran, for heaven’s sake.But that’s betraying other countries. What happens when the American people feel betrayed by their leader? We’re finding out and it’s not pretty.How many stories have been reported as true only to be proven false? How many press conferences given by the State Department where the reporters grill the spokespeople and the American citizen watching the dissembling just rolls his eyes?Jen Psaki has gotten into the propaganda scene and made a laughable video about how gas prices are Putin’s fault. Her arrogance and hauteur were something to behold. What does a government public relations official know of oil and gas prices? What do the TikTokers, operating on a platform run by Chinese intelligence, know about inflation and gas prices?Then there’s Kamala’s embarrassing speeches in Poland and even, pretend classrooms. All the media training in the world can’t fix stupid.The only reason we’re hearing from Kamala is because Joe Biden is such a physical and mental mess that he can’t travel to Europe to give the big, impressive speech. The State of the Union was barely watched, but those who tuned in got to see the President short out a couple times. It was like the neurons glitched.No one trusts Biden’s administration. In fact, unless you’re a NeverTrumper dead-ender, the Biden people make you actively uncomfortable. Part of the issue: what’s described as a conspiracy theory turns out quickly to be true. For example, there are biolabs in Ukraine that the United States government has worked at and monitored. They’re Level III labs (like in Wuhan) doing research that is sensitive and legal and fine, just ask the government, but it would be a disaster if the Russians got control of them. What?Speaking of Russia. Our leaders wonder what Putin wants. Well, he told everyone, very clearly, in July, 2021, but the so-called experts didn’t listen. And Putin, may have miscalculated the will of the Ukrainian people, but he’s still winning.Some will say,”Yeah, but it’s because America isn’t helping Ukraine.” Wars require trust. Do you, No-Fly Zone Guy, trust Joe Biden to deftly handle this situation? How about the flabby generals who oversaw the Afghanistan withdrawal? How about the woke leadership of our military who is spending more time on gender than they are on war tactics?Do you trust them? Military guys I know believe that the leadership of the U.S. military is so pathetic that they should be fired all the way down to the officer level. Rebuild and stop the nonsense. Trust. It, like a country, like any relationship, takes years to build and moments to lose. And so, not only do America’s enemies see an opening, Americans, themselves, don’t see a way to trust their own leadership to do what needs to be done.Interestingly, rich people are a-okay with sending Americans to war. The people actually doing the fighting? They’re not to thrilled about it. And anyway, the foreign legions going to Ukraine to fight? They’re being slaughtered. Maybe.

It's impossible to know who to trust.

More from TAS

A note: The American Spectator has a plethora of foreign policy talent amongst their writers. You'll notice that there are pieces explaining history, strategy, the political ramifications, etc. Rather than being committed to one point of view, you'll see many. That's good. This is a conversation and Americans need to reassess and decide what they want America to be going forward.

I have been talking over the last couple weeks about America's leaders suffering from a lack of imagination. They wrongly project theircommitment to appease onto the leaders around the world. They are so provincial, they cannot see the world from their adversary's point of view. This is dangerous. Democrats don't even know themselves, or more broadly, the will of the American people. The sort of delusion and self-lying obscures their vision of the rest of the world. It makes Democrats very, very dangerous because winning actions don’t come from bad information or philosophy. What’s Really Happening in Ukraine? I’m not sure about this assessment, but it’s worth reading.Iran Deal Part II: Biden’s Next DisasterCHAOSGod is not the author of confusion. When you see confusion around the world or from our leaders, know that the spirit dwelling there isn’t from above. And we are a world and a country filled to the brim with chaos.And yet. Get to the everyday level, going to church, meeting with friends, going to the store, buying your expensive gas, Americans are still their cheerful selves, going about their business, doing their jobs.The COVID hysteria overtook friends, family, and neighbors and still has many in its unholy grasp. And I wonder, how does a faith borne of Jesus fit in with it? I don’t think it does. I John 4:18 is instructive here, “Perfect love casts out fear. There is no fear in love.” Love is intertwined with sacrifice and freedom. It’s the reason for the season, after all. Jesus Christ died so we could live. Just as Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt, so too does Jesus lead us out of this sinful world and into the promised land.Because we have that promise, we know that there is a better place. It gives us hope and something to fight for and look toward.Ukrainian people are dying for love of country and freedom. They’d rather trade their comfort than live on their knees. Foreign fighters rush toward Ukraine, so moved are they at the thought of fighting for freedom.The Russian people, too, fight for their freedom. I know, that sounds insane. But they view their destiny through the eyes of the world and do not want Russia to be on its knees before a worldwide hegemony. They are willing to die first.We in the West are quite soft and secular. Many have forgotten the blood that was spilt so that they could indulge themselves in sundry ways. Men flouncing around and dressing up as dogs would be an indulgence only a decadent and empty culture could encourage and want.The solution is love. Not the soft love of “love is love” nonsense which means nothing and excuses selfishness, but the real love of putting others before oneself – of leaving behind the shackles of sin and pursuing goodness and faithfulness and kindness and self-control and forgiveness. Peace comes from this kind of love. From John 15:13:“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”No matter what’s happen around in the world, walk with purpose, going forward on that narrow path. It is illuminated by the Word and it is the path that is filled with love, and yes, sacrifice. We fight walking it and cause ourselves sorrow and then get back to the narrow way. It’s ironic, that down this path there is love and duty and discipline and commitment and in it, we find freedom. We are free to be our best self, our higher self.Freedom!
