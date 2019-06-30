THERE ARE A FEW SIGNS THAT WE ARE BEGINNING TO WIN THE WAR

https://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/06/30-days-that-shock-church-top-catholic.html?m=1

Saturday, June 29, 2019

60 Days that Shook the Church: Top Catholic Scholars: Francis is a Heretic then Top Cardinal: Francis’s Amazon Synod is “Heretical” & “Apostasy”

The Catholic Resistance has scored major victories against Francis and his Vatican in the last 60 days that shook the Church.

They are losing not just because they have covered-up for sex-abuse predators as well as teach that the sacrilege of Communion for adulterers is morally acceptable and in the recent Amazon Synod promote heresy and apostasy.

Most of all they are losing because we are fighting them for God and He will not forsake us.

April 30 was the first major victory, 19 top Catholic scholars led by the world renowned theologian Fr. Aidan Nichols declared that “A heretical papacy may not be tolerated”:

“[T]he world’s bishops [must]… admonish the Pope and [he] must publicly reject heresy or face losing the papacy.”

(EdwardPentin.ci.uk, ” Father Aidan Nichols Signs Open Letter Charging Pope Francis with Heresy,” May 1, 2019),

The last remnant of the enablers of Francis and his Vatican who claim to believe in the orthodox infallible teachings of the Catholic faith led by Jimmy Akins who came to the defense of the indefensible were humiliated and are in hiding.

The Theodore McCarrick liberal “Catholics” represented by the National Catholic Reporter and it’s imitators who defend Francis are pure heretics who either believe in abortion or homosexuality or both.

No real Catholics listens to their pure nonsense except for the McCarrick sex abuse cover-up bishops who apparently are about to face justice in numerous States for their criminal sex abuse cover-ups.

Next, in the 60 days that shook the Church came Francis’s Vatican Amazon Synod which a few days ago Dubia Cardinal Walter Brandmuller declared was “heretical” and “apostasy.”

So far Akins nor any of his follow defenders of the indefensible have come out of their hiding places to claim that the doctrines of Amazonian witch doctors are really not heretical and can teach us to be better Catholics by “acculturation” if we stand on our heads, close our eyes and listen to the pantheistic cry of the earth.

Francis is losing his last totally non-heretical defenders. Even the defenders of the indefensible such as Akins don’t want to be associated with a ship that appears about to sink. In other words, the rats are abandoning a sinking ship.

Yes, we have scored some major victories. But, don’t think for one minute that Francis and his inner circle will not fight to the bitter end. We still have a long way to go before this war is won and Francis’s ship is sunk.

Always remember what the almost penniless St. Theresa of Avila said when all the forces of hell fought against her founding convents for the glory and praise of God:

Theresa and a penny is nothing. Theresa, a penny and God is everything.

The Catholic Resistance is nothing. The Catholic Resistance and God is everything.

Keep fighting. We are winning. Victory is getting closer.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church. Remember Francis and his inner circle are not the Church. We pray for their conversion, but most of all we pray for them to be expelled from the Church.

Remember what Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales said:

“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostolic See.”