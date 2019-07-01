Illegal POEM
By Illegal Immigrants
I cross river,
Poor and broke,
Take bus,
See employment folk.
Nice man
Treat me good in there,
Say I need
Go see Welfare.
Welfare say,
‘You come no more,
We send cash
Right to your door.
Welfare checks,
They make you wealthy,
Medicaid
It keep you healthy!
By and by,
Got plenty money,
Thanks to you; TAXPAYER dummy.
Write to friends
In motherland,
Tell them
“come, fast as you can”
They come in buses
And Chevy trucks,
I buy big house
With welfare bucks.
They come here,
We live together,
More welfare checks,
It gets even better!
Fourteen families,
They moving in,
But neighbor’s patience
Wearing thin.
Finally, white guy
Moves away
..
I buy his house,
And then I say,
“Find more aliens
For house to rent.”
In my yard
I pitch a tent.
Send for family
They just trash,
But they, too,
Draw welfare cash!
Everything is
Very good,
Soon we own
Whole neighborhood.
We have hobby
We call it breeding,
Welfare pay
For baby feeding.
Kids need dentist?
Wife need pills?
We get free!
We got no bills!
TAXPAYER crazy!
He pay all year,
To keep welfare
Running here.
We think America
Darn good place!
Too darn good
For white man race.
If they no like us,
They can go,
Got lots of room
In Mexico.
SEND THIS TO EVERY TAXPAYER YOU KNOW
Thank you Dems/ Liberals
-
Archives
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- ALL WHO LOVE ARCHBISHOP FULTON SHEEN SHOULD WATCH THIS VIDEO
- PART III OF STEVEN O’REILLY’S ANALYSIS OF THE 2013 CONCLAVE THAT GAVE US FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL
- ILLEGAL POEM
- AFTER THE PAN-AMAZON SYNOD IN OCTOBER THE Catholic Church WILL BE UNRECOGNIZABLE AS THE CHURCH EXTABLISHED BY Jesus Christ
- A MODEST PROPOSAL FOR A SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM OF ANCHOR BABIES
Top Posts & Pages
- THERE ARE A FEW SIGNS THAT WE ARE BEGINNING TO WIN THE WAR
- The power of the Enlightenment’s “critique” of all inherited tradition continued to be balanced and contained by the force of Christian tradition up until the end of the Second World War. Within two decades of the conclusion of the war, this balancing force had collapsed. In despair over its horrors, Americans and Europeans were now prepared to embrace Enlightenment, and to accept whatever political truths might be dictated by reason alone. The result is what we have now, chaos.
- ALL WHO LOVE ARCHBISHOP FULTON SHEEN SHOULD WATCH THIS VIDEO
- ABORTION IS EVIL, BUT A JUDICIALLY ENFORCED ABORTION IS AN ABOMINATION
- SUICIDE IS EASY COMPARED TO THE LIFE ONE IS DOOMED TO LIVE AFTER THE TRANSGENDER 'DOCTORS' USE YOU AS THEIR GUINEA PIG TO PROVE GOD KNOWS WHAT !!!
- ABOUT ME
- Cardinal Walter Brandmueller declares The Instrumentum Laboris for the Amazon Synod constitutes an attack on the foundations of the Faith, and in a way that has not heretofore been thought possible. Thus it must be rejected with all decisiveness.
- Pan-Amazonian-Synod: Instrumentum Laboris working document for the upcoming synod of bishops on the Amazon region represents a total opening of the gates of the Magisterium to Indian theology and eco-theology which includes “clearly pagan” and “pantheistic elements of belief”.
- SNAP TO ATTENTION PARENTS. YOUR KIDS ARE SNAPCHATTING WHILE YOU NAP
- DEMOCRATS ARE HAVING A SOCIALIST MOMENT, BUT IT WON'T LAST, PLEASE GOD !!!
Top Clicks