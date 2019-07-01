ILLEGAL POEM

 Illegal POEM  
By Illegal Immigrants 

I cross river,  
Poor and broke,

Take bus, 
See employment folk. 

Nice man 
Treat me good in there,
Say I need 
Go see Welfare.

Welfare say, 
‘You come no more,

We send cash 
Right to your door.

Welfare checks, 
They make you wealthy,
Medicaid 
It keep you healthy!

By and by, 
Got plenty money, 

Thanks to you; TAXPAYER dummy.

Write to friends 
In motherland,

Tell them 
“come, fast as you can” 

They come in buses 
And Chevy trucks,

I buy big house 
With welfare bucks.

They come here,
We live together,

More welfare checks,
It gets even better!

Fourteen families,
They moving in,

But neighbor’s patience
Wearing thin.

Finally, white guy
Moves away
..  
I buy his house,
And then I say,

“Find more aliens 
For house to rent.”

In my yard
I pitch a tent.

Send for family
They just trash,

But they, too,
Draw welfare cash!

Everything is
Very good,
Soon we own
Whole neighborhood.

We have hobby
We call it breeding,

Welfare pay
For baby feeding.

Kids need dentist?
Wife need pills?

We get free!
We got no bills!

TAXPAYER crazy!
He pay all year,
To keep welfare
Running here.

We think  America 
Darn  good place! 
Too darn good 
For white man race.

If they no like us,
They can go,
Got lots of room
In Mexico.

SEND THIS TO EVERY TAXPAYER YOU KNOW
Thank you Dems/ Liberals 

