

Illegal POEM

By Illegal Immigrants



I cross river,

Poor and broke,



Take bus,

See employment folk.



Nice man

Treat me good in there,

Say I need

Go see Welfare.



Welfare say,

‘You come no more,



We send cash

Right to your door.



Welfare checks,

They make you wealthy,

Medicaid

It keep you healthy!



By and by,

Got plenty money,



Thanks to you; TAXPAYER dummy.



Write to friends

In motherland,



Tell them

“come, fast as you can”



They come in buses

And Chevy trucks,



I buy big house

With welfare bucks.



They come here,

We live together,



More welfare checks,

It gets even better!



Fourteen families,

They moving in,



But neighbor’s patience

Wearing thin.



Finally, white guy

Moves away

..

I buy his house,

And then I say,



“Find more aliens

For house to rent.”



In my yard

I pitch a tent.



Send for family

They just trash,



But they, too,

Draw welfare cash!



Everything is

Very good,

Soon we own

Whole neighborhood.



We have hobby

We call it breeding,



Welfare pay

For baby feeding.



Kids need dentist?

Wife need pills?



We get free!

We got no bills!



TAXPAYER crazy!

He pay all year,

To keep welfare

Running here.



We think America

Darn good place!

Too darn good

For white man race.



If they no like us,

They can go,

Got lots of room

In Mexico.



