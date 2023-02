TO WHOMEVER IT MAY CONCERN

I WAS NOT ORDAINED A BISHOP WITH THE RITE OF ORDINATION IN THE PONTIFICALE PRODUCED BY ANABALE BUGNINI AND PROMULGATED BY POPE PAUL VI.

AT THE TIME OF MY ORDINATION IN THE CATHEDRAL OF MIAMI I WAS BOTH THE RECTOR OF THE CATHEDRAL AND THE CHAIRMAN OF THE LITURGICAL COMMISSION OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF MIAMI.

WHEN IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT I HAD BEEEN APPOINTED AUXILARY BISHOP OF MIAMI, KNOWING ARCHBISHOP CARROLL WAS HOSTILE TO ANIBALE BUGNINI I ASKED THE ARCHBISHOP IF HE WANTED ME TO ORDER A COPY OF TE BUGNINI PONTIFICALE, WHICH HAD JUST BEEN PUBLISHED, FOR USE IN MY ORDINATION AND HE RESPONDED “ABSOLUTELY NO!”

CONSEQUENTLY WE USED THE OLD PRE-VATICAN II

PONTIFICALE IN THE CATHDRAL FOR MY ORDINATION.

I SWEAR UNDER OATH THAT THS IS THE TRUTH, SO HELP ME GOD!

+RENE HENRY GRACIDA, BISHOP EMERITUS OF CORPUS CHRISTI