THE INVALIDITY OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL’S REIGN AS POPE DOES NOT REST ON HERESY, IT RESTS ON THE INVALIDITY OF HIS ELECTION

This hypothesis (that Francis’ manifest heresy is the basis for asserting the
invalidity of his claim to be Pope) is cut off entirely by the text and manifest
intention of His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, in His Apostolic Constitution, Universi
Dominici Gregis.
Heresy is a symptom, but not a cause of the invalid papacy. Noncompliance
with Universi Dominici Gregis is the sole reason and cause for the nullity of the
Bergoglian papacy. See, for example, ¶76 & ¶81 of Universi Dominici Gregis,
and the Promulgation Clause at the end of Universi Dominici Gregis. In other
words, the idea of overthrowing a bad Pope is extremely problematic. Who
says a Pope is a heretic? Who has the authority to say so? Canon 333–§3 states:
“No appeal or recourse is permitted against a sentence or decree of the Roman Pontiff.”
So, even if what Saint Robert Bellarmine says is true, how does that work out?
How could it be that the College of Bishops would even have a unanimous opinion
about this? In contrast, valid Cardinals need only meet, and if they compose a
majority of those cardinals not appointed by putatively invalid Pope, simply
enforce Universi Dominici Gregis by declaring the nullity in the context of also
declaring the violations of Universi Dominici Gregis which caused the nullity,
and then declaring an ongoing Interregnum and the reassembly of the
Conclave suchwise that they can thus elect a valid Pope.
Thank you for this. I had and have a sinking feeling that nobody is going to do anything … your explanation is good. I pray that someone will take action with it before the horrific synod looming before us all . I’m only a layman … I see his heresy grow worse however. I cry for the future of my children, grands, great grands. A good priest told me that if they live through the warning and other, they will see the most glorious era that the Catholic Church has ever known. That helps!