SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE IN WASHINGTON, D.C., WHETHER IN POLITICS, OR MORALS, OR THE Roman Catholic Church

I went over to Gregory’s penthouse recently to see if I could learn more about the Gregory-Dorsonville alliance. I, of course, was stonewalled left and right. Building officials wouldn’t even acknowledge that Dorsonville lived there. Never mind that I had confirmed his presence there through a clueless receptionist who had gone to look for him after I confidently declared, “I am here to see Bishop Mario Dorsonville.” That head fake displeased the pastor of Our Lady Queen of the Americas (the parish below the penthouse) with whom I shortly thereafter got into a row. He couldn’t kick me out of the building, but he refused to entertain any questions about Dorsonville and Gregory.

The Our Lady Queen of the Americas building, which is in the neighborhood commonly called Embassy Row, is a very odd set-up: at the top of it is a multimillion-dollar residence replete with marble, rugs, and artwork while on the other floors exist a neglected, déclassé parish and jobs/learning center for illegal immigrants called the Washington English Center. This last is funded by liberals and socialists from outfits like the Herb Block Foundation (Block was the communist cartoonist for the Washington Post). I was told that Cardinal Wuerl went to great lengths to avoid the plebes below him; a former pastor of the Our Lady Queen of the Americas parish told me that he had never spoken to Wuerl. Apparently, Gregory is making a little bit more of an effort. I was told that he actually said Mass at the parish a few weeks back.

Gregory’s taste for high living got him into trouble in his last assignment. Atlantan Catholics smacked him down for trying, in the supposed austere age of Pope Francis, to build a mansion in Buckhead, the Beverly Hills of Atlanta. Thanks to McCarrick and Wuerl, who spent millions on unnecessary residences, Gregory can now indulge his penchant for posh comforts — a tendency that led his priests to call him the “Queen of the Nile,” a reference not to his race but to his Cleopatra-like imperiousness.

Why Gregory is bunking with a Maradiaga protégé cries out for greater scrutiny. Dorsonville has now lived with McCarrick, Wuerl, and Gregory. He has become one of the hinges on which corrupt Wuerlworld hangs.

