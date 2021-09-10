“The Antichrist has persuaded man that he can be happy only when he freely satisfies his instincts, eliminating the concept of good and evil, the concept of good and sin. Sin, as it were, is a burden, and the idea of getting rid of it once and for all has now become more than ever a real yearning. In the last century, the Antichrist convinced us that ‘God is dead,’ and then eliminated millions of human beings (through ideologies inspired by this belief). Today we have been banded together into a new ideology, to cancel man’s very nature. Methods may change, but the end is always the same: to prove to God that his favorite creature is the most idiotic being of creation.” —Agostino Nobile, Italian scholar, in a 2016 book he wrote on the Antichrist (link) ================= Letter #105, 2021, Friday, September 9: Vaccinations: “The time for waiting is over” (President Joe Biden on Thursday, September 9, link) We all agree, I think, that the last 18 months have presented us with one of the stranger spectacles of our lifetimes: a world masked and in lockdown (schools, churches, restaurants, universities, cruise ships, and on and on) due to what is evidently a protein sequence or an unusual virus containing “spike proteins” which, in turn, seem to cause, in addition to a fever and loss of the senses of smell and taste, a type of lung infection that makes it increasingly impossible to breathe, then kills the patient. Still, the protein sequence, or virus, has acted somewhat mysteriously, causing many more deaths in some countries than in others, and, while infecting millions, killing only about one-third of one percent of the people it infects (99.7% of all infected do not die from the virus), and in the majority of cases those who have died have been the elderly and those with serious “co-morbidities,” for example, severe obesity, or a long history of prior lung and heart problems. So a first takeaway in reflecting upon these 18 months is this: (1) more than 99+% of all human beings, in fact, seem to survive these odd (where did they come from?), microscopic spiked protein sequences (the virus, or viruses, and their various “mu” and “delta” variants) due to the good response of their own innate immune systems. And a second takeaway, therefore, is: (2) the Number 1 thing to do to protect and preserve human health in these circumstances is to protect and strengthen the innate human immune system. (Indeed, according to an Israeli study, also published here in Science magazine on August 26, once the innate human immune system has fought off the disease, the person is 13 times “safer,” or 13 times more “immune,” than with the Pfizer vaccinations; the article was published on August 27, 2021. “It’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” says Charlotte Thålin, a physician and immunology researcher at Danderyd Hospital and the Karolinska Institute who studies the immune responses to SARS-CoV-2. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time [this] has really been shown in the context of COVID-19.” link) Yet, paradoxically, the global response to the disease, has been precisely the opposite. Not the best choice, but the opposite of the best. This seems, logically, either to be the result of ignorance or of profound ill will. After closing churches, shutting down businesses, eliminating millions of jobs, preventing families from gathering together and helping one another, the choice has been this: to inject other chains of quite interesting but still very new and untested protein sequences into our bodies with the aim of augmenting the response of the human body to the spike virus proteins, but also (it seems) with the possible consequence of confusing or weakening the innate human immune system, so that in the end there is the danger of needing additional booster shots every few months (now occurring widely in Israel, where 70% of the population is fully vaccinated), or even a daily pill, so that the average human body’s immune system will never be strengthened to resist this and other diseases on its own, but only with the input of these products. There has not been any concerted effort anywhere, except perhaps in Sweden (a country which never imposed drastic lockdown measures on its citizens, but does not have a dramatically more negative result than in most other countries), to ensure that all citizens receive, for example, several hours a day of walking in full sunlight (to provide the very best source of Vitamin D to their bodies, which is extremely health-giving)… not any effort to see that diet is improved and the best food is made available to all (for food is in fact a health-giving medicine, or a harm-dealing poison, as even Hippocrates knew)… nor any effort made to reduce stress, especially over one’s ability to earn a living, the chief worry of any mother or father with children (stress is the chief enemy, the chief destroyer, of a well-functioning immune system). No, only an effort to vaccinate. So a third takeaway is this: (3) the authorities did not choose to do what has obviously and always been throughout human history the best and most health-giving thing to do in facing a health crisis (strengthen immune systems, strengthen individual health in every way possible), but did choose to inject several different, still experimental (therefore inevitably risky, since no one can know all the possible side-effects) substances into billions of people. (See here and here for websites where negative side-effects are reported, link; and see here for a report on how vaccination did not stoop breakthrough infections). Was this choice foolish, rather than wise? (Consider this report in Quanta magazine: “Vaccines Are Pushing Pathogens to Evolve” which suggest that employing vaccines so rapidly and without years of testing, rather than supporting and strengthening natural immune systems, may be worsening the pandemic in a tragic way.) We will soon know. But the choice has been and is certainly risky (despite all the repeated denials of risk). The authorities have engaged in a colossal gamble with the health of billions. And now US President Joe Biden is doubling down, ordering all who have not been vaccinated to receive the vaccination(s) or lose their jobs. (Here is a link to a New York Times article on Biden’s new policy, announced yesterday. And here is a link to former Vice President Mike Pence‘s denunciation of Biden’s action, though Pence himself has been vaccinated.) The human race is being spun on a roulette wheel, supported by a chorus of non-scientific voices — the roulette wheel of the vaccinationists. When the rolling roulette ball drops, with it fall on red… or black? ======= Amid these musings, I was wondering what people in Italy are thinking about the vaccinations which are being prescribed for hundreds of millions worldwide. I came across the following provocative article by Agostino Nobileentitled “But Why Do They Want Us All, All Vaccinated?” It was posted on September 8 on Marco Tosatti’s Stilum curiaewebsite. “Agostino Nobile, married and father of two, is a professor of music history. Twenty-five years ago he decided to leave teaching to study non-Christian cultures and for 10 years lived in the Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist worlds, an experience that strengthened his Catholic faith. Nobile now lives in Portugal with his family, where he has devoted himself to studies that deepen his faith and where he has worked as a pianist and singer up to a year ago.” (link) I found it interesting that Nobile cites articles from years ago, from a time before the present crisis connected with the Coronavirus, and cites people who are not “fringe” voices, but quite “centrist,” political leaders and reputable scientists. In other words, the people he cites do have a well thought out vision for the future that is, seemingly, well on it way to becoming a reality. It is a future in which traditional humans will be “transcended” by being “inter-connected” with the global computer grid. Our true transcendence, of course, has always been through the spirit, through Christ, through that “theosis” that Christ brings by communicating His being into our being, through His words, His eucharist, His very body, His spirit. However, this ersatz “transcendence of man” (something “ersatz” is something that is an artificial and inferior substitute or imitation of the real thing) — which is no real transcendence at all, but rather a dependence — seems to have behind it the entire force of the present world’s ruling financial and political elites. WHY DO THEY WANT EVERYONE, LITERALLY EVERYONE, TO BE VACCINATED?

By Agostino Nobile September 8, 2021 In 2010, I wrote an article, later reported in the collection of articles entitled “What Catholics need to know” published in 2015. I published an excerpt on the Stilum Curiae website on June 3, 2020, under the title “How they will convince us to implant the bio chip.”

A few days ago, a friend sent me a video showing very short film clips dealing with the subject of the vaccines and the new 5G technology. Among the many videos on the subject, this video has the advantage of having gathered a short sequence of statements made by characters above any suspicion of being conspiracy theorists. I saved the video which, as expected, was soon canceled and made unavailable. Therefore, when possible, in this article I refer to the full interviews and interventions from which these video clips were drawn.

Vittorio Colao minister for technological innovation and digital transition of the (Mario) Draghi government [of Italy], says, (see here) that with 5G we will have much more speed, more or less under 8/9 milliseconds [Note: What this 8 or 9 milliseconds refers to is not clear, but the point is, the 5G technology is blazing fast in transmitting data] “and one can do everything remotely almost instantly.” Among other facilities there is also that of “perhaps injecting or releasing a medical substance necessary for health conditions.” [Note: Evidently Colao is saying that, a signal may be sent from outside the body to a receiver inside the body to inject a medicine inside the body in some specific place, at almost instantaneous speed.]

But how can substances be released remotely? Roberto Cingolani, currently Italy’s Minister of Ecological Transition, explains it to us. “Can we make a robot that works inside the human body?” asks Cingolani. We have “a merging of therapy (treatment) and diagnostics (diagnosis), a very small, intelligent object, capable of traveling in the human body, capable of finding the diseased cell and of stopping just above it and of releasing the medicine we need there, or even of transcribing the correction, the genetic sequence we want to transcribe […]” These very small objects are magnetic particles “which are also fluorescent.” These tiny particles (“quantum cubes”) “can raise the temperature beyond 50 degrees Celsius. [Note: about 122 degrees Fahrenheit]. There is no cell that can withstand this temperature for obvious reasons, so they are extremely small local burners [Note: that is, they can burn specific cells to death].”

What could happen with these tiny “burners”? Professor Alessia D’Arrigo, after the first dose of vaccine, noted a rise in inflammation “like so many cigarette lighters” throughout her body and after five months she finds herself in the same condition, to which severe headaches have been added, risking a thrombosis. See here: The vax testimony of Alessia Darrigo, high school teacher. [Note: She was vaccinated on March 9 and gave an interview on what was her reaction in June, 2021]. Listening to Ms. D’Arrigo it is difficult not to think of the quantum cubes mentioned by Cingolani.

Nanotechnology for therapeutic purposes is undoubtedly a great discovery [Note: so the author is saying that this technology does seem to have amazing potential for performing a positive medical service], but as we know, if it is true that the knife is a tool that we can no longer do without, it is equally true that it has been and will be used to cut the throat of others. But what else can be done with nano-robots? Let’s hear from the most interesting and visionary billionaire on the planet, Elon Musk. [Note: The multi-billionaire founder of Tesla Motors.]

The chip in the brain. “We are already cyborgs,” Musk says in a 2016 interview [Note: a cyborg is a mixture of a mechanical and a natural organism, see here]. “We practically have superpowers already thanks to computers and smartphones. But to truly unite in a symbiotic way with artificial intelligence you need an interface with the brain. A direct link between brain and computer.” The interviewer asks: “But is it something that requires surgery?”

“No, you can inject it into the veins through the blood or directly into the jugular. From there it quickly reaches the neurons.” (We are already cyborgs | Elon Musk | Code Conference 2016.)

Too visionary? By no means! Hundreds of scientists have been working on it for years, even in Italy. Among other things, this transhuman technology is discussed, as I have written, at Davos and by numerous billionaires.

Later in the video made up of the various brief clips is an interview with Professor Stefano Panzeri, Senior Researcher in the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, where he deals with nanotechnology especially for therapeutic purposes. Among his comments about nanotechnology, he states that it is a tool that can be used “to manipulate the cognitive abilities of the person.” A fact which is confirmed by all nanotechnology researchers.

We come to us. Although the Israeli, British and US authorities have made it clear that vaccinated people can still become infected and in turn infect others, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi perseveres on the path of vaccination with aberrant coercive methods. And given that he continues to deny the drugs with which thousands of Covid-19 patients have already been treated, we should ask ourselves if this serum does not already contain some of the quantum cubes.

Why are all doctors who treat Covid with already existing drugs being ostracized? Why do national newspapers and TV networks demonize them? Why is there no mention in the media about people having their lives destroyed because of the vaccine? Why isn’t it admitted that thousands of deaths around the world are caused by vaccines? Why don’t we talk about the demonstrations in many cities of the planet against the vaccine and the Covid Pass?

(Note: Nobile rhetorically then asks the Italian authorities to explain their harsh lockdown policies) Are you sure the problem is a virus? Or maybe you plan to implement a program that will make humans into zombies?

Where are the police, the magistrates, the honest journalists? Inquire, doubt. Why have you never tried to see what anyone can find on internet sites? TV and mainstream newspapers are not Delphic oracles, they are the same ones who spread the lies against Saddam Hussein accusing him of being in possession of biological weapons. A fake that caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent people, catastrophes in Muslim countries and terrorism in the world. Do not conform to those who will destroy your life, that of your children and grandchildren. You are paid by the people to defend the people, if you do not do it you will be held primarily responsible.

However, this horror will fail, because it was conceived and implemented by a group of unintelligent billionaires, devoid of human depth, devoid of culture and, we may say, evil, because they aim to cancel free will to enslave billions of people. We are facing the most macabre and perverse corrupters in Western history.

As in all totalitarianisms, the number of contradictions are increasing every day. At the end of the tunnel, we will see trials that will punish those responsible. (…)

—Agostino Nobile