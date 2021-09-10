 However, the horror (of injecting everyone with ever more advanced technological substances) will fail, because it was conceived and implemented by a group of unintelligent billionaires, devoid of human depth, devoid of culture and, we may say, inherently evil, because they aim to cancel free will to enslave billions of people. We are facing the most macabre and perverse corrupters in Western history.    As in all totalitarianisms, the number of contradictions are increasing every day. At the end of the tunnel, we will see trials that will punish those responsible.

Posted on September 10, 2021 by abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
