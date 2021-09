Guardian Angel

September 11, 2021

“This is the hush of the world

In the moment before justice descends,

The moment when people smile and say,

“False alarm.”

This is the hush of the world

In the moment before angels shut their eyes,

For they have been told to stand down,

So they do.

This is the hush of the world

Before the noise of hell is heard

And archangels stand with swords drawn

But are not allowed to move – Yet.

This is the hush of the world –

Remember how quiet it was.”

-S