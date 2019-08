FRANKLIN GRAHAM IS RIGHT

Time is like a river. You cannot touch the water twice, because the

flow that has passed will never pass again. Franklin Graham was

speaking at the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville , Florida , when he

said America will not come back. He wrote:“The American dream ended on November 6th, 2012. The second term of

Barack Obama has been the final nail in the coffin for the legacy of

the white Christian males who discovered, explored, pioneered, settled

and developed the greatest republic in the history of mankind.A coalition of blacks, Latinos, feminists, gays, government workers,

union members, environmental extremists, the media, Hollywood ,

uninformed young people, the “forever needy,” the chronically

unemployed, illegal aliens and other “fellow travelers” have ended

Norman Rockwell’s America .You will never again out-vote these people. It will take individual

acts of defiance and massive displays of civil disobedience to get

back the rights we have allowed them to take away. It will take

zealots, not moderates and shy, not reach-across-the-aisle RINOs

(Republicans In Name Only) to right this ship and restore our beloved

country to its former status.People like me are completely politically irrelevant, and I will

probably never again be able to legally comment on or concern myself

with the aforementioned coalition which has surrendered our culture,

our heritage and our traditions without a shot being fired.The Cocker spaniel is off the front porch, the pit bull is in the back

yard, the American Constitution has been replaced with Saul Alinsky’s

“Rules for Radicals” and the likes of Chicago shyster David Axelrod

along with international socialist George Soros have been pulling the

strings on their beige puppet and have brought us Act 2 of the New

World Order.The curtain will come down but the damage has been done, the story has

been told.Those who come after us will once again have to risk their lives,

their fortunes and their sacred honor to bring back the Republic that

this generation has timidly frittered away due to white guilt and

political correctness..”Got the guts to pass it on? You bet I do and just did….IN GOD WE TRUST