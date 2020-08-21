THE OBAMA $2,000,000,000.00 VACATION SCAM WHICH YOU AND I AND EVERY OTHER TAXPAYER WOULD HAVE CONTINUED TO FUND AS LONG AS THE OBAMAS WERE ALIVE WILL SOON COME TO AN END THANKS TO THE ACTION OF PRESIDENT Donald Trump. NO WONDER OBAMA’S SPEECH AT THE DEMOCRAT CONVENTION WAS FOCUSED ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY ON THE PERSON OF Donald Trump

Obama Vacation

OBAMA VACATION SCAM IS OVER



No wonder the Obamas hate President Trump.

Good news is always sweet, especially when even Snopes will verify the same. Snopes says President Trump did indeed send Obama a bill for all the vacations he has gone on since leaving office….It’s no wonder ex-President Obama’s last speech went after President Trump. Obama’s recent speeches are not to support his Democrat party, they are to slam President Trump for taking away the Obamas taxpayer-paid next vacations for the next 20 years! President Trump cancels their vacations, and refunds the money to the American taxpayers. Again…This was verified on Snopes as being true.



PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST ENDED THE OBAMA’S VACATION SCAM!Ex-President Obama was going to stick us for $2.1 billion or so. Before Obama left office, he arranged with the State Department for a series of “official visits”to foreign countries spanning the next 20 years. Using funds from the Office of Presidential Visits and Vacations, Obama was planning to use what would have been $2.1 billion in free vacations for him and up to 24 members of his family plus staff and even a dog sitter until the year 2036. He would have, that is, until President Trump put a stop to it. Trump, who is always looking for ways to save money, was presented with a ledger that contained all of the Obama’s travel plans and expenses. The ledger was found by one of the workers President Trump hired from outside the typical White House staff. President Trump immediately canceled the plans and recalled all Secret Service agents scheduled to protect the Obamas anywhere outside of the United States.

The Obama’s are also facing another new challenge at the hands of President Trump. They’re going to have to repay the government $214 million for all of those vacations that weren’t official state business.The bill, after some small allowances for days that were possibly work related, is for $214 million. Of the 692 days the Obama’s spent on vacation, almost none included any work at all. They ate, slept, and golfed And, Michelle was given shopping allowances from the Office of Discretionary Gifting Funds, which is supposed to be used to buy presents for visiting dignitaries.Feel free to share this with everyone in your email list. Many Americans will appreciate to know this hidden facts.Yea, President Trump! We love what you do and for what you stand for!P.S. Michelle’s mother, who took care of the granddaughters for all 8 years was GETTING PAID! And NOW she is getting a pension of $13,000 a month for the rest of her life. (chew on that; how much is your social security?)

BonnieLou