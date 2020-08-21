THE LEFT’S MONUMENTAL HATRED OF HISTORY





By Sidney Secular



August, 2020





The Left’s visceral hatred of the Historical American Nation is being most visibly expressed through obliteration of all physical reminders and history of that Nation as a new dispensation arises to dispense with the nation we have known and will always love.

Allowing the taking down of statues and monuments and the changing of place names and long existing identifying names of well-known entities in an attempt to placate the implacable has never yet worked in all the world’s history. These unwholesome and traitorous activities are the easiest ways to show a progressive’s “cred”, demonstrate that one is “with it”, and to virtue signal to one’s partners in crime and rebellion that one is one with one’s fellows in the “mobocratic” and anarchic ascendancy.

The action usually starts graphically with the application of graffiti to not only historical objects but any building, edifice, wall, or fence with a flat, hard surface that can serve as a palette for senseless pornographic graphics or curse words or any scribbles at all for that matter that show one is willing to be in your face and allow the urge to deface to control one’s actions.

To be an ace in the race to deface is what’s cool and where its at in the Washington, DC area, where crafty and artistic political statements get national attention, such as when the black mayor painted streets with the Black Lives Matter slogan.

One standout artist who did much to advance ghetto style political art, who is now thankfully deceased, was “Cool Disco Dan” who left his signature on all his works of art. Celebrated in a feature story in The Compost, a.k.a. The Washington Post, after his retirement from his career as the leading ghetto artist in the area, Dan left a trail of omnipresent artwork over a stretch of structures over 6 miles long along both sides of the railroad tracks along the “red line” light rail line in the northwest quadrant of DC and nearby Maryland. Included on this trail that brings one to tears are symbols in all colors of the rainbow covering almost every square inch of the outer walls of abandoned department stores and the warehouses that served them, miscellaneous structures, and even the walls of still active businesses. Amazingly, Dan was never seen nor caught in the process of creating his handiworks in the dead of night when the trains weren’t running as he scaled sheer vertical walls in an incomprehensible manner to besmirch multistory buildings from top to bottom.

After decades of local governments tolerating and even encouraging such “art” in ghettos everywhere, it is hardly surprising that such graffiti saturates every square inch of some of our historical monuments, and that such displays are taken with a grain of salt by the general public. The public expects art to be horrible anyway, as the most popular modern art looks like an ape was given free reign with a bucket of paint.

The destruction of the symbols and representations of the past elicits no repulsion in the breast of the progressive. The public educational system and now the mainstream media have primed him to disown and even hate America’s past heroes since he has been taught that the American system was entirely propped up by the black slaves, and the establishment can even get away with stating that the blacks were the creators of civilization, and that we were blessed that all early humanity came “Out of Africa”, and so we somehow owe them a debt of gratitude for enabling us to advance up the evolutionary tree. Many progressives have been hoodwinked to believe that all the important inventions came from blacks or were stolen from them, so there is no need to venerate the white heroes of history. It is stated in the form of an accusation that whites created the capitalist system just to take advantage of “people of color”, and so the system must be replaced with the supposedly more equitable socialist or communist utopia, which is now envisioned as the New World Order.

The progressive sees the contemporary West not in decline, but as triumphant, but feels sure it triumphed only by taking advantage of the rest of the world. Thus, the progressive cannot conceive that we need to make America great again, since Obama somehow already made it great. According to the endlessly invoked new meme, it is the straight white male with his “white privilege” who has caused the world’s problems. Justice therefore consists of opposing the West, the straight white male (SWM), and the traditional symbols and culture of the SWM, even if one is a member of that group oneself–which could involve abasing or debasing oneself and maybe someday erasing oneself in the presence of minorities.

These factors are the only way one can understand the acceptance and appeal/attraction of someone with the stupidity and cupidity of a Joe Biden, who irrationally and irritatingly stated in 2015 that whites becoming a minority would be a source of our strength. Joe just can’t seem to connect the dots and the thoughts so as to make a comprehensible, defensible statement. To an outside, impartial observer this bland Joe has nothing going for him when applying any of the criteria by which one would traditionally judge the viability of a candidate for president of the United States. He was associated with Barack Obama, a black who similarly had none of the usual qualifications for president, so the precedent has been set.

Seen in this light, it is only a matter of time before our society is turned upside down and inside out with the spoiled brats and snowflakes of the younger generations establishing new abnormals for the normies, as they spend much of their spare time developing their abs to absolutely unnatural sizes. This they do while absorbing the propaganda dished out by the alphabet channels displaying and playing in the background.

What started with attacking our Confederate heroes and heritage, which was the easiest low hanging fruit to pluck, requiring little in the way of pluck because the Lost Cause was almost universally vilified already, has progressed into taking down many of the icons of the Historic American Nation, who represented whiteness par excellence, using the usual moral-sounding red herrings that the founders were all racists and slave drivers. Their great accomplishments are of naught to those seeking to make politically correct political statements or just seeking to be naughty.

Father Junipero Serra was a Franciscan missionary who worked to spread the word of God in Mexico in the 1750s and 1760s before moving to present day California. Serra established nine missions there from 1769 to 1782. Most of these missions have become the nucleus of major Californian cities. Serra advocated for better treatment of the native peoples by the Spanish soldiers. He converted over 6,700 Indians to Catholicism in CA and taught them new agricultural methods. He was granted sainthood by Pope Francis in 2015. This marked the first canonization in the United States. Because he used corporal punishment on the Indians to keep them in line, his statue in San Francisco’s Golden State Park was torn down on June 19 by a large crowd. The crowd then proceeded to tear down the statues of Francis Scott Key, author of our National Anthem, and Ulysses S. Grant, the US President and Union Army General.

In a story apparently not appearing anywhere except on the impressive Blog site, www.VDare.com it was revealed that the attack on Robert E. Lee’s statue in Charlottesville, VA was only a warm-up to later depredations and outrages. The extreme leftist city council voted on November 19, 2019 to get rid of the statue of the iconic American explorers, Lewis and Clark (L&C) who basically mapped the West, performed studies of the wildlife encountered, and opened up the upper northwest to settlement. The red herring reason given was that the kneeling position of their famous Indian guide, Sacagewea on the statue was insufficiently adulatory and thus offensive. The next over-the-top move of the city council was to commission a new statue of Sacagewea all by herself the to replace the L&C statue.

Since statues and paintings of George Washington, probably heretofore our most venerated founder, are beginning to be removed, it seems only a matter of time before all vestiges of our history that supposedly hurt someone’s feelings or don’t conform the to the political correctness narrative will eventually be removed. The only practical remedy would be appear to adopt severe financial penalties or jail time for offenders, which although threatened, have not materialized in any significance to date. It is not likely than RINOs and other cuckservatives will suddenly effect umbrage or outrage at the outright attacks on whites and their culture since they have no sense of white racial consciousness, and if a few of them did, they’d be afraid to show it.

Judah Paul Benjamin was born to a British-Jewish family in Barbados that wound up in Charleston, SC, then a leading US port city. He later moved to New Orleans, became a famous lawyer, Attorney General of Louisiana, and then a US Senator from LA. He had the reputation of being the best orator in the US Senate at the time. He owned a well run and prosperous sugar cane plantation that had 140 slaves. With the formation of the Confederacy, he resigned his position as US Senator and was almost immediately named Attorney General of the Confederacy by Confederate President Jefferson Davis, a close friend of his. Benjamin then had a short stint as Confederate Secretary of War before being appointed as Confederate Secretary of State for the remainder of the war. Benjamin was in reality the Number Two man in the Confederacy since Vice President Alexander H. Stephens was not an active player in governmental decision making. Benjamin was called “The Brains of the Confederacy” since he strongly influenced the decisions made by Davis. Upon the fall of the Confederacy, Benjamin fled to London and then to Paris where he again became an influential lawyer in both places. He died and was buried in Paris at the age of 72. There are at least ten monuments and stone markers celebrating Benjamin’s contributions to the Southern cause throughout the South. My observation is that none of these monuments have drawn any attention from the culture destroyers. Could it be because he was Jewish? Further, do top Jews have a major say-so in selecting the monuments and memorials to be defaced?

As of July 1, 2020, President Trump is finally tweeting and getting involved in the issue of the desecration of the multitude of monuments in recent months. His executive order of June 26 announces “long prison terms for desecration of public monuments”, withholding of federal support from state and local governments that have failed to protect public monuments, and withdrawing federal grants from jurisdictions and law enforcement agencies that fail to stop the desecrations. It also provides assistance in the protection of federal statues. The exact details of the implementations of these provisions have not been made public. In any event, much physical damage has already been incurred, and the psychological and cultural damage thus far inflicted on America has been enormous, and will be extremely difficult to remedy.

Noted below are a few of the more egregious/outrageous examples of recent monumental cultural degredation, destruction and historical memorial removal, as things rapidly and rabidly go downhill:

–Walmart has removed the MS state flag from all its stores in MS and has demanded that the state change its flag;

–The MS Baptist Convention and the Southern Baptist Convention has threatened action against any politician in MS that supports the current state flag. What happened to church/state separation? Also, in football, Southeast Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has told the Magnolia State that it won’t be allowed to host a Conference championship game until it removes “the Confederate Flag” from the state flag.

–in GA, 44 descendants of Confederate General John B. Gordon, who once served as Governor of GA. have asked the state’s current governor to take down a statue on the state capitol grounds that has memorialized their ancestor since 1907. The descent into this ultimate indecency came in the from of a letter from family members sent to Governor Brian Kemp. The letter reads: “The continuing presence of this statue on public property serves to negate and undermine and reverse the past and ongoing struggle of Georgians to overcome and reverse the legacy of slavery and oppression of black Americans.” The governor must have been flabbergasted as he has not responded to the letter.

–In NC, because the mob tore down 2 statues in the state’s capital, Governor Cooper has ordered all remaining monuments in the capital be removed for “public safety”, even though his order violates the state’s monument protection act and the Governor has no authority in the matter.

–At the American Museum of Natural History in New Yawk, the bronze statue of President Teddy Roosevelt on horseback has been removed as offensive to blacks even though he never offended them in real life and was our earliest and foremost advocate of conservation and created the US Forest Service. There has been no comment from the environmentalists.

–Gross ignorance in Rhode Island. Governor Gina Raimondo has issued an executive order to eliminate the word “plantation” from all state documents and websites. This is rather problematic since the state’s official name is the “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations”.

