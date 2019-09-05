I HAVE SIGNED THE PETITION AND I URGE YOU TO DO LIKEWISE

|PETITION UPDATE (9/5/19)
Dear Bishop Emeritus Rene Henry,
Support for the Pardo Family’s stand against the illegal removal of their child, Drake, by Texas Child Protective Services (CPS), is growing at a massive rate!
Since we first launched this petition – only eight days ago, nearly 11,200 people have signed in SUPPORT!
As you know, this is a CRITICAL moment for parental rights in the U.S.
And, on August 30th, a large group of bipartisan Texas legislators signed an amicus brief to the Texas Supreme Court, supporting the Pardo Family.
As we said in our first email: If this can happen in a relatively ‘conservative’ and ‘pro-life’ state, imagine what will happen across the nation if this is allowed to continue.
That’s why, right now, we need to make an even BIGGER PUSH to demand that Texas recognize the rights of parents, and reform Texas CPS.
That’s also why we are encouraging people to sign this petition, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE FROM.
Now, have you had a chance to read, sign and share this hugely important petition?
If you haven’t yet opened this petition, could we ask you to make the extra effort to read it, and then consider SIGNING it yourself, and SHARING it with your like-minded family, friends, and colleagues?
CLICK HERE to READ and SIGN this petition.
CLICK HERE to SHARE this petition with your Facebook friends.
If you don’t use Facebook, but would still like to share, you can easily cut and paste the following link into the body of an email which you send to your like-minded family, friends, and colleagues, encouraging them to read and sign the petition.
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/demand-tx-legislature-stop-child-protection-services-from-illegally-taking-children
STAND FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS, TODAY!
Thank you for considering this urgent request to read and sign this petition, and share it with your family and peers.
Yours faithfully,
Scott Schittl and the whole team at LifeSiteNews

Here's the original email we sent about the petition on August 28th:

Dear Friend,
Texas Child Protection Services (CPS) has recently come under severe scrutiny for taking children from good families – many of them CHRISTIAN and HOMESCHOOLING – without justification.
In some instances, CPS has even admitted they did not follow proper procedure, but the children still remain separated from their families!
This is an explicit violation of parental rights and it needs to STOP!
That's why this petition demands that the Texas State Legislature support legal reforms which would increase accountability and add structure to the requirements for removing children from their parents.

SIGN THE PETITION

If this can happen in a relatively 'conservative' and 'pro-life' state, imagine what will happen across the nation if this is allowed to continue.
NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE FROM, please feel free to SIGN this petition!
We need to ask Texas to become a role model, for the rest of the nation, in respecting parents’ rights!
CLICK HERE to learn about the two families pictured above – the Tutt’s and the Pardo’s – and how their lives have been torn apart by the Texas CPS.
While we wish, in no way, to put children at risk, we must also point out that, because of the current lack of state supervision over the CPS, the agency is, in many cases, abusing its authority by removing children from good and loving families — many of them homeschooling Christians.
PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK TO LEARN MORE. THEN, SIGN THIS URGENT PETITION, TODAY!
Fortunately, there is hope. In fact, this issue was recently raised by the Texas State Legislature.
Although House Bill 3331 failed to pass the house last session, it outlined changes to CPS that would increase accountability and add structure to the requirements for removing children from their parents.
Specifically, the bill seeks to increase the ‘standard of evidence’ required before the court can approve removing a child from their home.
In sum, this bill would finally give the state the power to properly oversee the work of the CPS, and it would respect parents’ rights.
Now, please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition, demanding that the Texas Legislature support House Bill 3331 in the next legislative session.
In order to send the message loud and clear, this petition will be CC’ed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton.
Yours faithfully,
Scott Schittl and the whole team at LifeSite
PS – This petition demands that the Texas Legislature now support legal reform (House Bill 3331) to increase accountability and add structure to the requirements for removing children from their parents.
PPS – Please CLICK HERE to find out more about the petition. Then, please SIGN and SHARE with your like-minded friends, family, and colleagues.
-
-
