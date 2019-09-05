I HAVE SIGNED THE PETITION AND I URGE YOU TO DO LIKEWISE

PETITION UPDATE (9/5/19)



Support for the Pardo Family’s stand against the illegal removal of their child, Drake, by Texas Child Protective Services (CPS), is growing at a massive rate!



Since we first launched this petition – only eight days ago, nearly 11,200 people have signed in SUPPORT!



As you know, this is a CRITICAL moment for parental rights in the U.S.



And, on August 30th, a large group of bipartisan Texas legislators signed an amicus brief to the Texas Supreme Court, supporting the Pardo Family.



As we said in our first email: If this can happen in a relatively ‘conservative’ and ‘pro-life’ state, imagine what will happen across the nation if this is allowed to continue.



Texas Child Protection Services (CPS) has recently come under severe scrutiny for taking children from good families – many of them CHRISTIAN and HOMESCHOOLING – without justification.



In some instances, CPS has even admitted they did not follow proper procedure, but the children still remain separated from their families!



This is an explicit violation of parental rights and it needs to STOP!



CLICK HERE to learn about the two families pictured above – the Tutt's and the Pardo's – and how their lives have been torn apart by the Texas CPS.



While we wish, in no way, to put children at risk, we must also point out that, because of the current lack of state supervision over the CPS, the agency is, in many cases, abusing its authority by removing children from good and loving families — many of them homeschooling Christians.



Fortunately, there is hope. In fact, this issue was recently raised by the Texas State Legislature.



Although House Bill 3331 failed to pass the house last session, it outlined changes to CPS that would increase accountability and add structure to the requirements for removing children from their parents.



Specifically, the bill seeks to increase the ‘standard of evidence’ required before the court can approve removing a child from their home.



In sum, this bill would finally give the state the power to properly oversee the work of the CPS, and it would respect parents’ rights.



PS – This petition demands that the Texas Legislature now support legal reform (House Bill 3331) to increase accountability and add structure to the requirements for removing children from their parents.



