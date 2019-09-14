IS THIS PROGRESS ???

100 years of Maths—from the 1960’s to about 2060.

1. Teaching Maths In the 1960s



A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5 of the selling price. What is his profit?









2. Teaching Maths In the 1970s



A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is 4/5 of the selling price, or $80. What is his profit?









3. Teaching Maths In the 1980s



A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is $80.



Did he make a profit ? Yes or No









4. Teaching Maths In the 1990s



A logger sells a truckload of lumber for $100. His cost of production is $80 and his profit is $20.



Your assignment: Underline the number 20.







Teaching Math In 2019



(a) A logger cuts down a beautiful forest because he is selfish and inconsiderate and cares nothing for the habitat of animals or the preservation of our woodlands. He does this so he can make a profit of just $20.



What do you think of this way of making a living?



(b) Topic for class participation after answering question (a):



How did the birds and squirrels feel as the logger cut down their homes?



Please note: There are no wrong answers – feel free to express your feelings e.g, anger, anxiety, inadequacy, helplessness etc.



(Should you require debriefing at the conclusion of the exam, there are counsellors available to assist you adjust back into the real world.)











6. Teaching Maths In 2060

هاتشيرو تبيع كارلواد من نهاب100 دولار تكلفةالإنتاجهو80 دولاراً. كيف الكثيرمن المالولم

and you’d better believe it.