THE HORROR, THE HORROR, THE HORROR !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Horror as Sheriff’s Deputies Find 2,246 Aborted Babies at Abortion Doctor’s Home

By C. Douglas Golden

Published September 14, 2019 at 9:44am

In 2015, Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had the license for his abortion clinic suspended.

The reason, according to Fox News, is that he performed an abortion on a 13-year-old girl and didn’t notify the authorities.

Four years later, the South Bend, Indiana doctor died in Illinois. That’s when his family discovered a horror at his home: 2,246 preserved aborted babies.

Klopfer died on Sept. 3. It’s unclear in a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office when the fetal remains were found, but the family contacted the office on Thursday.

“On September 12, 2019 at approximately 3:30pm, the Will County Coroner’s Office received a telephone call from an attorney representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who passed away on September 3, 2019,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.x

“The attorney informed the Coroner’s Office that while going through the doctor’s personal property they discovered what appeared to be fetal remains and requested that the Will County Coroner’s Office provide proper removal. The Coroner’s Office contacted the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Will County Sheriff’s Office regarding the information conveyed by the attorney.”

The news release said the remains were found on an area of the property, located in an unincorporated part of the county, although details weren’t given.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found remains, all right — 2,246 preserved unborn babies.

The sheriff’s office said they hadn’t found any evidence of procedures being performed at the residence.

The family is said to be cooperating with the Will County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, all three of which are investigating.

The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reported during Klopfer’s 2016 hearing that he was “likely Indiana’s most prolific abortion doctor in history with numbers going into the tens of thousands of procedures in multiple counties over several decades.”

“Testimony during Thursday’s hearing — which ended this morning — showed a man who was essentially using the same abortion and sedation procedures from the 1970s and 1980s,” the outlet reported.

The Gazette also said Klopfer brought up a disturbing case not included in the complaint filed against him by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office — a case involving a 10-year-old girl he performed an abortion on in Illinois.

According to Klopfer, she had been raped by her uncle and the family refused to report it or have the relative prosecuted. He told members of the Indiana Medical Licensing Board that he didn’t report the case to authorities.

“The thing that bothered me most was his professional incompetence,” board member Rebecca Moredock-Mueller said.

The case also has a loose tie to a presidential campaign: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been a supporter of a controversial abortion clinic in the Indiana city where the director, Liam Morley, is a former employee of Klopfer’s shuttered clinic.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the clinic, Whole Women’s Health of South Bend, had its license denied by the Indiana Department of Health because it lacked “reputable and responsible character.”

It’s been allowed to perform abortions without a license due to an injunction from a federal judge.

Previously, Klopfer’s clinic was the only abortion operator in South Bend.

“Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life,” Klopfer said during the 2016 board hearing.

“I’m not here to dictate to anybody. I’m not here to judge anybody.”

Klopfer is now dead and gone, and we certainly know enough to judge him.

The preservation of 2,246 dead unborn children on his property demonstrate a unique ghoulishness, the kind of act perpetrated by someone whose view of life was so perverse that he felt the need to preserve what he was destroying.

Let’s not pretend there’s any other explanation for this, either; Klopfer certainly can’t face a trial for this, but thousands of aborted fetuses don’t just accidentally end up on your property.

We often use the word brutalize, at least in modern English, to simply mean “to treat brutally” without remembering that there’s another definition: “to make brutal, unfeeling, or inhuman.”

Often, we get to a condition described by the second definition by way of the first; we are brutalized by our own brutalization of others.

At least in this instance, one can hypothesize that Klopfer was brutalized by the abortion industry.

There is, of course, the possibility that he was some sort of sociopath drawn to the work of killing nascent life by some sort of innate tendency toward violence.

That would be just as damning.

However, it’s perhaps totally reasonable to see Klopfer as an example of a man who internalized the violence he perpetrated upon the most defenseless among us and ended up externalizing it, among other ways, in this inexplicable act of deliberate evil.

