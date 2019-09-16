MY INTUITION TELLS ME THAT WITH THE AMAZON SYNOD ONLY A FEW WEEKS AWAY THERE WILL BE ACTION TO CONDEMN THE HERESY OF THE AMAZON SYNOD TAKEN BY PRELATES WHO ARE NOT RETIRED AND THAT WE CAN ANTICIPATE THAT THIS TIME THERE WILL BE CANONICAL CONDEMNATION OF THE SYNOD WHEN THE AMAZON SYNOD CLOSES AND FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL ISSUES HIS SYNOD DECREE

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Forget the Amazon Synod, Bp. Gracida & Bp. Fellay Must Issue “a Canonical Warning to” Francis for the Amoris Laetitia Heresy

Forget about the future Amazon Synod, we already know beyond a shadow of a doubt that “Amoris laetitia contains propositions that are heretical” according to Bishop Rene Henry Gracida and Bishops Bernard Fellay asCatholic theologian Dr. John R. T. Lamont, Pd. D. shows:

“The AAS statement thus settles an important and much-debated question. It establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense… In the AAS statement, he [Francis] has required Catholics to give religious assent of mind and will to the assertion that Amoris laetitia contains propositions that are heretical… It would be sufficient to take the lesser step of simply addressing the faithful to condemn Amoris laetitia as heretical.Aside from Bishops Bernard Fellay and Henry Gracida, no Catholic bishops have done this.”

[https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2018/02/important-guest-essay-meaning-of-amoris.html?m=1]

Indeed, as Bishop Gracida said even Cardinal Raymond Burke is not condemning Francis’s heretical teaching that allows and promotes the sacrilege of Communion for adulterers, but is only “saying… the truth”:

“Cardinal Burke is saying… the truth. What is more important… is for people in the pew to say:

No, that is not true!”

“It’s more important for people in the pew to raise up and say in print, in letters, in phone calls, in email, in person, in interviews… for the laity to say no that is not true… than for a Burke to say this is the truth….”

“We don’t need people to say this is the truth. What we need in the present moment is for the laity to say that is not true…”

“Just like in the fourth century when those people shouted down Arius. No, you’re wrong. He is Divine… That is what we have to do today… We have to have people stand up to the homilist, priests and bishops… No, you’re wrong.”

“You cannot give Holy Communion to the abortionists, to the abortion promoters and providers, to the divorce and remarried. You cannot do it. St. Paul said you do not feed the Eucharist to dogs…”

“Right now they [the laity] are suffering in silence. They need to object. The laity, the sensus fidelium, is that common sense among the laity who have accepted the magisterial teaching of the Church which is the foundation of their faith.”

“Having accepted that when they hear something that is contradictory to the magisterial teaching of the Church, the sensus fidelium is a impulse that causes them to speak out and say no:

That is not true. Don’t say that. Stop! That is the sensus fidelium in action!”

“Not to sit and suffer in silence. That’s crazy. That’s weird. That’s wrong. Speak up! Resist! Object!”

(Church Militant video, “Laity, Rise Up!,” April 4, 2017)

Moreover, Bishop Gracida led by example when on December 2, 2017 on his official website he declared Francis is teaching heresy:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”

All the faithful Catholic bishops and cardinals, it appears, are too cowardly to join the sensus fidilium lay resistance against the heresy of sacrilege Communion to adulterous couples promoted by Amoris Laetitia except without a doubt Bishop Rene Henry Gracida and possibly Bishops Bernard Fellay.

Catholic theologian Dr. Lamont, Pd. D. show us what to do to resist the Amoris Laetitia heresy. Lamont gives an overview of the crisis, shows what needs to be done and points to Gracida as a leader in the resistance:

“The AAS statement thus settles an important and much-debated question. It establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense; that is, propositions that contradict truths that are divinely revealed and that must be believed with the assent of faith.”

“It has not only established this; it has made it a religious duty for Catholics to believe that this is the case. Pope Francis is the Pope, and as such he has the power to exercise the papal teaching authority within the limits set to that authority by divine law. In the AAS statement, he has required Catholics to give religious assent of mind and will to the assertion that Amoris laetitia contains propositions that are heretical…”

“…It would be wrong however to think that Pope Francis is the worst scourge afflicting the Church. The election of a bad man as Pope can never be entirely ruled out. In a healthy Church the problem of a heretical Pope can and will be dealt with by the Catholic bishops, just as the immune system of a healthy body will react to disease and eradicate it. The immune system of the Church at the present is not operating. The bishops of the Catholic Church have remained silent about the heresy in Amoris laetitia, and have thereby abandoned the faithful.”

“The heretical statements of Amoris laetitia have not been presented to the faithful as something that they can take or leave. Pope Francis has stated in official magisterial documents that they are papal teachings that they must accept. He has been supported in this by a large number of bishops. Pope Francis has thereby put pressure on all the Catholic faithful to reject divinely revealed truth.”

“The faithful are not protected against this pressure by the bishops of Kazakhstan, or elsewhere, issuing a statement upholding the truths that Francis is denying. When encountering a difference of opinion between a papal document and a letter from a handful of Kazakh bishops, the faithful will naturally take the papal statement to be of higher authority.”

“In order to protect the faithful from the attack on their belief and salvation that is being made through Amoris laetitia, it is necessary to address the falsehoods in that document itself, and to condemn them by appealing to an authority that justifies the rejection of a non-infallible papal letter; the authority of divine revelation expressed in the Scriptures and repeated by the magisterium of the Church.”

“This appeal does not have to be a canonical warning to Pope Francis that could serve as the first step in his deposition. Such a canonical warning would have to be addressed to the Pope himself, and warn him of the nature of his crime and the consequences of persisting in it. It would be sufficient to take the lesser step of simply addressing the faithful to condemn Amoris laetitia as heretical.Aside from Bishops Bernard Fellay and Henry Gracida, no Catholic bishops have done this.” [https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2018/02/important-guest-essay-meaning-of-amoris.html?m=1]

But, this is not “sufficient” anymore as the Church under Francis is under its greatest crisis in history with the up coming heretical Amazon Synod nearing.

I respectfully ask Bishop Fellay and Bishop Gracida, since is appears that no other bishops in the world are even willing to call Amoris laetitia heretical that God in His providence has left it in the hands of these two Successors of the Apostles, to issue “a canonical warning to” Francis for heresy “as the first step in his deposition.”

I respectfully ask that the two Successor of the Apostles following in the footsteps of St. Paul when he corrected St. Peter to correct Francis by issuing a “canonical warning.”

Pray an Our Father now that God gives Bishop Fellay and Bishop Gracida the grace to issue “a canonical warning to” Francis for the Amoris laetitia heresy. Also, include this intention in your Masses, prayers especially the Rosary, acts of reparation, fasting and sufferings.

