Will Missouri Attorney General Schmitt commence a probe of sexual abuse in the Missouri public schools? If the real issue is sexual abuse, he will. If it’s a matter of “getting the Catholic Church,” he will not. If he is like his colleagues in other states, we already the know the answer.

|Missouri AG Report On Church Issued
September 16, 2019
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on a report by the Attorney General of Missouri:
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has issued a 185-page report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church committed by priests, deacons, seminarians, and nuns. The Attorney General’s office reviewed more than 2,000 files on priests who worked in Missouri since 1945. It also read the files of more than 300 deacons, seminarians, and nuns. News reports and communication gleaned from victims were also accessed.
The alleged offenses (many were never substantiated) range from “boundary issues,” such as inappropriate communication, to sexual acts. The report found 163 priests and deacons involved in some form of sexual misconduct. In other words, approximately 8 percent had an accusation made against them, extending back to World War II. Of the 163 accused clergymen, more than half (83) are dead, and most of the offenses are time barred by the statute of limitations. The Attorney General’s office is pursing 12 cases of alleged abuse.
One of the more curious aspects of the report is the failure to identify the sex of the victims, though it is obvious that most were male. I draw this conclusion because in some cases the report speaks about “her” or “she,” yet it rarely uses male pronouns. This is pure politics: the homosexual cover-up continues.
Some news reports, and comments made by professional victims’ groups, are making it sound as if the abuse is ongoing. In fact, there is little in the way of misconduct. “Only a small percentage of the abusive priests described in this report are reported to have committed misconduct after 2002 [the year that the bishops announced the Dallas reforms].” Unfortunately, this important fact is not mentioned until p. 133 of the report.
I decided to do some of my own digging, and what I found is not the kind of data that critics of the Church want the public to know about.
I broke down the 163 cases according to the decade in which the abuse occurred (if there were multiple offenses that extended into another decade, I counted only the decade of the initial misconduct).
No date could be determined by the report in eight of the cases; there was one case which did not involve abuse (it was listed because of a failure to report an incident). Some priests were laicized and others simply ran off, abandoning their ministry. Unrealistically, the report says the dioceses should track them down and bring them to justice.
Here are the 154 cases listed by the decade in which the offense occurred.1940s: 31950s: 141960s: 331970s: 511980s: 331990s: 82000s: 72010s: 3This is consistent with everything we have learned about clergy sexual abuse. The timeline is clearly associated with the sexual revolution, a phenomenon that infected the Church as well as the rest of society. Most of the abuse took place in the 60s and 70s, and if we include the 80s (when the sexual revolution was trailing off), fully three-quarters (76%) of the misconduct took place during that time. Only 8 percent of the cases were alleged to have occurred in this century.
Since 2002, the report says of the Catholic Church, “it has taken steps towards significant reform,” crediting it with strengthening “independent oversight and an integrated approach to supervising all clergy working in Missouri.”
While this acknowledgement is appreciated, the report still has a hard time noting just how much change has taken place. It cites the latest report by the National Review Board for the Protection of Children and Young People, commissioned by the bishops. That report noted that “seventeen years after the approval of the 2002 Charter…existing auditing procedures were not sufficiently thorough or independent.”
Yes, improvements can always be made: One incident of sexual misconduct is unacceptable. But the Attorney General’s report could have discussed the data from the latest National Review Board report. It should have.
The 2018 National Review Board report covered the period of July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. During this period, there were 26 new allegations involving current minors. But only three could be substantiated (all three clergymen were removed from ministry). Seven were unsubstantiated; three were unable to be proven; two were referred to a religious order; two were reported as unknown; and three were “boundary violations,” not instances of sexual abuse.
If we consider the three cases that were substantiated, this means that only .006 percent of the 50,648 members of the clergy had a substantiated accusation made against him in that one-year period.
Is there any demographic group, or an institution, religious or secular, where adults intermingle with minors on a regular basis, which has a better record than this?
Will Missouri Attorney General Schmitt now commence a similar probe of sexual abuse in the Missouri public schools? If the real issue is sexual abuse, he will. If it’s a matter of “getting the Catholic Church,” he will not. If he is like his colleagues in other states, we already the know the answer.
-
Archives
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Will Missouri Attorney General Schmitt commence a probe of sexual abuse in the Missouri public schools? If the real issue is sexual abuse, he will. If it’s a matter of “getting the Catholic Church,” he will not. If he is like his colleagues in other states, we already the know the answer.
- “Pope Innocent III: ‘For me the faith is so necessary that, whereas for other sins my only judge is God, for the slightest sin in the matter of the faith I could be judged by the Church.’ (propter solum peccatum quod in fide commititur possem ab Ecclesia judican)
- MY INTUITION TELLS ME THAT WITH THE AMAZON SYNOD ONLY A FEW WEEKS AWAY THERE WILL BE ACTION TO CONDEMN THE HERESY OF THE AMAZON SYNOD TAKEN BY PRELATES WHO ARE NOT RETIRED AND THAT WE CAN ANTICIPATE THAT THIS TIME THERE WILL BE CANONICAL CONDEMNATION OF THE SYNOD WHEN THE AMAZON SYNOD CLOSES AND FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL ISSUES HIS SYNOD DECREE
- FOR PETE’S SAKE PRAY FOR THIS GUY AND PRAY FOR OUR NATION AT THE SAME TIME THAT HE IS NOT SUCCESSFUL IN HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE PRESIDENCY OF THE UNITED STATES
- https://www.thepublicdiscourse.com/2019/09/56900/
Top Posts & Pages
- HERE IS THE DEFINITIVE ARTICLE ON THE SUBJECT OF THE 'RESIGNATION' OF Pope Benedict XVI. IT WAS WRITTEN BY A PRIEST WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND HAS THEREFORE SIGNED IT WITH A NOM-DE-PLUME BUT HE IS KNOWN TO ME.
- VIVA PLANO, TEXAS
- FOR PETE'S SAKE PRAY FOR THIS GUY AND PRAY FOR OUR NATION AT THE SAME TIME THAT HE IS NOT SUCCESSFUL IN HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE PRESIDENCY OF THE UNITED STATES
- MEET THE REAL CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD, NOT THE FAKE ONE PRESENTED BY THE DEMOCRATS
- VARIOUS VATICAN OFFICIALS HAVE NOW TACITLY ACCEPTED THAT Pope Benedict XVI IS THE ONLY POPE AND THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS IN FACT AN ANTIPOPE
- THE LEGAL SYSTEM OF AUSTRALIA IS IMPOSSIBLE TO COMPREHEND TO ANYONE BROUGHT UP IN AMERICA; GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! GOD FREE Cardinal Pell!!!
- THE MYSTERY OF POPE BENEDICT'S ACTIONS IN RESIGNING ONLY PART OF THE OFFICE OF POPE BEGINS TO BECOME MORE UNDERSTANDABLE AS THE CHURCH APPROACHES THE CLIMAX OF BERGOLIAN REVOLUTION
- MY INTUITION TELLS ME THAT WITH THE AMAZON SYNOD ONLY A FEW WEEKS AWAY THERE WILL BE ACTION TO CONDEMN THE HERESY OF THE AMAZON SYNOD TAKEN BY PRELATES WHO ARE NOT RETIRED AND THAT WE CAN ANTICIPATE THAT THIS TIME THERE WILL BE CANONICAL CONDEMNATION OF THE SYNOD WHEN THE AMAZON SYNOD CLOSES AND FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL ISSUES HIS SYNOD DECREE
- ABOUT ME
- IS THIS PROGRESS ???
Top Clicks