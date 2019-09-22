PRAY THAT CARDINALS BURKE AND BRANDMUELLER, JOINED BY OTHER CARDINALS, ISSUE THE PROMISED FORMAL CORRECTION OF FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL

Sunday, September 22, 2019

Doctor of the Church St. Catherine’s Advice to Cdl. Burke: Issue the Correction & Don’t Fear Schism

In 2016, Cardinal Raymond Burke in an interview gave a timeline on issuing the “formal correction” to Francis:

“In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Cardinal Raymond Burke has given an indication of the possible timeline of a “formal correction” of Pope Francis should the Pope not respond to the five dubia seeking clarity on Amoris Laetitia, presented to the Pope by four Cardinals, including Cardinal Burke.”

“’The dubia have to have a response because they have to do with the very foundations of the moral life and of the Church’s constant teaching with regard to good and evil, with regard to various sacred realities like marriage and Holy Communion and so forth,’ Burke said during a telephone interview.”

“’Now of course we are in the last days, days of strong grace, before the Solemnity of the Nativity of Our Lord, and then we have the Octave of the Solemnity and the celebrations at the beginning of the New Year – the whole mystery of Our Lord’s Birth and His Epiphany – so it would probably take place sometime after that.’”

“The cardinal, who is the patron of the Sovereign Order of Malta, said the format of the correction would be ‘very simple.’”

“’It would be direct, even as the dubia are, only in this case there would no longer be raising questions, but confronting the confusing statements in Amoris Laetitia with what has been the Church’s constant teaching and practice, and thereby correcting Amoris Laetitia,’ he said.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Exclusive: Cardinal Burke suggests timeline for ‘formal correction’ of Pope Francis,” December 19, 2016) [https://www-lifesitenews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.lifesitenews.com/mobile/news/exclusive-cardinal-burke-suggests-timeline-for-formal-correction-of-pope-fr?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#aoh=15691891668402&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lifesitenews.com%2Fnews%2Fexclusive-cardinal-burke-suggests-timeline-for-formal-correction-of-pope-fr]

All faithful Catholics must pray that Cardinal Burke keeps his word and issue the first correction and possibly the second formal correction.

It is possible that the Dubia Cardinals, Cardinal Burke and Cardinal Walter Brandmuller, have already issued the first correction to Francis.

On January 4, 2017, LifeSiteNews reported that Cardinal Brandmuller told the Vatican Insider:

“‘I believe that Cardinal Burke is convinced that a formal correction must in the first instance be made in camera caritatis,’ meaning in private said Brandmuller.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Cardinal Brandmuller gives details about possible ‘ fraternal correction’ of Pope,” January, 4 2017)

If the Dubia Cardinals have already issued the first correction and were to issue a second correction then Pope Francis is close to becoming “canonically guilty of heresy” and may be close to being removed from the “office” of the papacy unless he recants or rejects the “heresies he has announced” according to theologian John R. T. Lamont.

Lamont in Rorate Caeli wrote the “formal correction” by Cardinal Burke would lead to schism “probably leav[ing] the Church with Francis as an [heretical] anti-Pope contesting the authority of the new Pope”:

The “formal correction that Cardinal Burke envisages would be such an act. If such a warning were repeated twice and Pope Francis refused to heed both of these warnings, he would become canonically guilty of heresy…”

“… It is to be hoped that the correction of Pope Francis does not have to proceed this far, and that he will either reject the heresies he has announced or resign his office. Removing him from office would require the election of a new Pope, and would probably leave the Church with Francis as an anti-Pope contesting the authority of the new Pope.”

(Rorate Caeli, “Considerations on the dubia of the four Cardinals,” December 5, 2016) [[http://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2016/12/article-considerations-on-dubia-of-four.html?m=1]

Doctor of the Church St. Catherine of Sienna was in the same situation that Cardinal Raymond Burke is in now.

Catherine knew what Cardinal Burke knows which is that if God’s will is done, in terms of speaking the truth and reforming the Church, there will be a schism.

It appears that the reason he hasn’t kept his word and issued the correction is that he fears that if he does God’s will in terms of speaking the truth and reforming the Church there will be a schism.

The Cardinal needs to take the advice of St. Catherine who is not only one of the greatest saints in history, but a Doctor of the Church.

Do God’s will no matter the consequences. Do God’s will even if it brings about a schism.

She knew that if she did God’s will and got the French Pope Gregory XI to leave the French court of Avignon and return to Rome that there would be a schism.

Catherine knew that as long as Gregory stayed in France that would be no “reform” of “the morals of the clergy” and that the corrupt inner circle of the papacy would get more corrupt leading to the loss of more souls.

In Nobel Prize winner Sigrid Undset’s biography “Catherine of Sienna,” Undset reports that when the Pope asked her if it was God’s will that he return to Rome:

“Catherine replied: ‘Who knows God’s will so well as your Holiness, for have you not bound yourself by a vow—‘ Greatly shaken, Gregory stared at the young woman. He had made a vow that he would return to to Rome if he were chosen to be Pope— it was while he was still cardinal. But he had not told a living soul. From that moment he knew he would leave Avignon.” (Page 210)

Undset’s biography shows the saint knew that her getting the Pope to leave Avignon would bring about a schism:

“Catherine replied… ‘When the Pope really begins to reform the morals of the clergy they will rebel and split the Church.’ No, there would be no new heresy, there would be schism. And she said to Raimondo and his friends that they would live to see this horror.” (Page 194-195)

“Catherine had foreseen the schism. When she received the news of it, she must have known that her longing to throw herself into the tumult of battle would soon be fulfilled… she had still much to do here on earth. Because she knew the time was approaching when she should depart from this life.” (Page 259)

St. Catherine reveal to Cardinal Burke that he will soon be departing from this life to meet the Living God. He must do God’s will and not fear a schism.

He must remember that he may be contradicting God’s will for him in not issuing the correction.

He must remember that it is his sacred duty as a cardinal to defend the glory of God, His Church and the very words taught by the Son of God Jesus Christ because:

Francis claims it is “authentic Magisterium” to contradict the very words of the Son of God and the infallible Revelation He gave to His Church.

Francis claims it is “authentic Magisterium” to contradict Jesus Christ who is God, the Bible, all popes, all Tradition by admitting to Holy Communion those committing the sexual act of adultery in violation of the Sixth Commandment which Pope John Paul II taught was “intrinsically impossible.”

(Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, “Concerning Some Objections to the Teachings on the Reception of Holy Communion by Divorce and Remarried Members of the Faithful,” Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger, www.vatican.va)

Pray that Cardinal Burke and Cardinal Brandmuller correct Pope Francis so more souls are not lost.

St. Catherine we ask you to pray that Cardinal Burke and Cardinal Brandmuller correct Pope Francis.

Pray a Our Father now for this intention.

We ask you Mary, Mother of God, St. Joseph and St. Catherine to pray that the Precious Blood of Jesus Christ cover and flood the minds and hearts all the cardinals, bishops, clergy, religious and laity that they defend the glory of God and the truths of the Son of God Jesus Christ’s Revelation.

Pray one Our Father and the following prayer now for this intention.

Constant Prayer of St. Catherine to the Precious Blood of Jesus:

Precious Blood, ocean of Divine Mercy: Flow upon us!

Precious Blood most pure offering: Procure us every grace!

Precious Blood, hope and refuge of sinners: Atone for us!

Precious Blood, delight of holy souls: Draw us! Amen.

-St. Catherine of Sienna-

Fred Martinez