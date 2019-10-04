A GERMAN CARDINAL WARNS US ABOUT GERMAN CARDINALS

Settimo Cielodi Sandro Magister 04 ott 19

From the Amazon To Germany and Its “Anti-Roman Complex.” The Lesson of Cardinal Brandmüller

It is no mystery that behind and beyond the synod for the Amazon, now at the gates, another “synodal path” is looming that is much more one of rupture, that of Germany.

So greatly of rupture that the archbishop of Cologne, Cardiinal Rainer Maria Woelki, has not ruled it out that it could lead to a “schism” within the Church of Germany itself, with the birth of a “national German Church” with strong autonomy from Rome.

In effect, if one looks at its history, the Church of Germany has often distinguished itself by its “anti-Roman complex.” Which today has regained vigor and which the officials of the German episcopal conference, led by Munich archbishop Cardinal Reinhard Marx, would like to extend to the universal Church.

Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, 90, he too a German, an illustrious Church historian and president of the Pontifical Committee of Historical Sciences from 1998 to 2009, wanted precisely to reconstruct the history of this “national particularism” typical of the German Church, in order to denounce the “self-destructive” danger.

Brandmüller published this scathing lesson of his through the Austrian Catholic agency Kath.Net:

> “Ohne Juda, ohne Rom, bauen wir Germaniens Dom”

And a complete translation of it into English, by Maike Hickson, is on this page of “LifeSite News”:

> “Dubia” Cardinal warns Church in Germany against synodal path that leads to “final decline”