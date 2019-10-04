AT LAST, IT SEEMS, THERE IS TALK IN ROME THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL MAY BE AN ANTIPOPE

Thursday, October 03, 2019

Might TnT’s Fr. Nix’s Cardinal be one of those who “Whispered” to Voris that Francis may be a Antipope?

Today, Church Militant veteran journalist Michael Voris who is in Rome to cover the Amazon Synod reported there are “whispers and quiet chatter” that Francis may be a antipope:

“[A]ll over Rome just days before the controversial Amazon Synod kicks off [there are “whispers”] that the conclave which elected Pope Francis might have been an invalid conclave… Quiet dinner conversions are punctuated with topics about whether the conclave that elected him [Francis] was valid.”

(Church Militant, “Pre-Synod Report: Invalid Conclave or Heresy?”, October 3 2019)

Veteran reporter Voris apparently is confirming that Bishop Rene Gracida’s call to the cardinals to investigate the the validity of the Francis conclave and the Pope Benedict XVI resignation may be being “whispered… all over Rome” possibly even by cardinals.

Is it possible that Voris has heard cardinals in “whisperings” questioning if Francis is a antipope because of a invalid conclave or for other reasons?

It is known “for a fact” according to frequent guest co-host on the Taylor Marshall TnT YouTube show Fr. David Nix that a cardinal who is known by the co-host is questioning the validity of the Francis papacy:

“Bishop Gracida of Texas is a great hero of mine for publicly questioning the valid resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. I know for fact that at least one other Cardinal in the world is questioning this, too.”

(PadrePeregrino.org, “Courage over Consequentialism in the Hierarchy,” March 3, 2019)

By coincidence, just a few mouths ago, Voris was interviewed by Fr. Nix in a podcast on his Padre Peregrino website

(Padre Peregrino.org, “Glad Trad 6.2: Michael Voris’ 2018 Stories Revisited,” May 19, 2019)

Before or after the interview might Fr. Nix have conveyed who the “Cardinal” is questioning Francis’s validity to the journalist Voris?

Might Fr. Nix’s “Cardinal” be one of those “whispering” to Voris that Francis may be a antipope?

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

