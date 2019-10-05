PRAY FOR Steve Skojec !!!

Friday, October 04, 2019

Skojec’s attack on Bp. Gracida shows he has become Mark Shea

Today, I couldn’t stop laughing when I read One Peter Five publisher Steve Skojec’s Twitter attack on Bishop Rene Gracida claiming he had “lost the plot” which means he stopped acting rationally.

I texted the Tweet to my niece saying “I got a good laugh from this.”

She texted back:

Haha I can see why… Like the Democrats accuse others of what they are guilty of.”

I have had email exchanges with both Bishop Gracida and Skojec:

The Bishop is a humble highly intelligent gentleman while Skojec in the last few years acts like a deranged mindless leftist Democrat who has “lost his plot” that is he apparently has lost the ability to think rationally. Here are some examples:

I made a long carefully reasoned post hoping to engage Skojec in reasonable agruement and all I got in return were attacks on caricatures of my agruements, shrill mocking and the claim it was too long.

So, I put together five fairly short clear questions in dubia fashion for him to respond to reasonably and I got no response from him until today in his laughably ridiculous Twitter attack on Bishop Gracida and me saying:

“Gracida has clearly lost the plot. His constant republishing of the increasingly rambling Fred Martinez makes clear his ability to act prudently is impaired.”

In simple words, sadly Skojec has become deranged and “his ability to act prudently is impaired.”

Or, in other words, like in some weird science fiction movie it appears that Skojec has become transformed into Mark Shea.

Philosopher Edward Feser’s description of Mark Shea is strangely almost unbelievably a perfect characterization of Skojec:

“‘Deranged’ might seem an unkind description of Shea and his comments. Sadly, it’s also a perfectly accurate description…”

“… Shea has, in several follow-ups now, given no response whatsoever to these points or others made in my earlier posts. He simply ignores the arguments and instead reiterates, with greater shrillness the same false and already refuted claims he made in his initial attack on Joe and me”

“… In blog post after blog post he tosses out strings of ungrounded assertions, attacks caricatures, hurls insults and abuse, seems content with the ‘high fives’ his rabid fans give back in response to critics who try to engage him substantively.”

(Edwardfeser.blogspot, “A low down dirty Shea,” March 24, 2017)

The only difference between Shea and Skojec is that he does most of his “insults and attacks” on Twitter. But, other than that, Skojec has weirdly been transformed into Mark Shea.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

