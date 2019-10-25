THE PACHAMAMA IDOLS WERE RESCUED FROM THE TIBER BY THE CARABINIERI AND MIGHT NOW BE PRESENT AT THE CLOSING MASS OF THE AMAZON SYNOD

Friday, October 25, 2019

It is Sheer Madness if Cd. Muller doesn’t Convene a Imperfect Council to Remove Francis as a Heretic against the First Commandment

Today, LifeSiteNews reported that Francis confirmed that the idols that were prostrated before and worshipped in front of Francis in the Vatican gardens were images of the pagan goddess Pachamama:

“Pope Francis has… confirm[ed] suspicions that the [“Vatican ‘Pachamama'”] statues were idols.”

Moreover, the news outlet quotes Francis himself declaring the “pachamama” idols were recovered and will scandalously and sacrilegiously be “displayed… at the closing Mass of the Synod”:

“I would like to say a word about the pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, which were there without idolatrous intentions… the Carabinieri… commander said, ‘the display of the [idol] statues [will be] at the closing Mass of the Synod’… This is good news, thank you.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Full transcript of the Pope’s comments on pagan ‘Pachamama’ statues” and “Pope calls statues ‘Pachamama’ and apologizes for their removeal from church,” October 25, 2019)

The LifeSiteNews article, also, revealed that former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Gerhard Muller on EWTN said:

“[A]ccording to the Law of God Himself – the First Commandment – idolism [idolatry] is a grave sin… to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, a crime against the Divine Law.”

It appears beyond doubt that Francis is a manifest heretic in terms of the First Commandment.

Cardinal Muller said Francis actions are “a crime against Divine Law.”

Even supposeding that Francis’s actions had no “idolatrous intentions” which can only be judged by a imperfect council, “the very “bring[ing] [of] the idols into the Church” and now saying that he will commit the scandalous sacrilege of “display[ing]… the [Sachamama idol] statues at the closing Mass of the Synod” is “a crime against” the First Commandment.

There is no doubt that Francis is as Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales says is “explicitly a heretic” in terms of the First Commandment who must by the “Church… [be] declar[ed]… deprived of his Apostlic See”:

“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostlic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

It is now sheer madness if Cardinal Muller and other faithful Catholic cardinals do not convene an imperfect council to “declare” Francis “deprived of his Apostlic See” and to investigate the validity of the Francis conclave and the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI which Bishop Rene Gracida has called for.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

