Moreover, LifeSiteNews reported that Francis, himself, confirmed that the idols that were prostrated before and worshipped in front of Francis in the Vatican gardens were images of the pagan goddess Pachamama:

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Do Most Actual Catholics Reject the Francis Amazon Synod as Idolatrous & Racist?

Francis collaborator Alberto Melloni, the director of the John XXIII Foundation for Religious Studies in Bologna, claims that the majority of actual Catholics support Francis’s idolatrous and racist Amazon Synod.

Melloni in the liberal Atlantic said:

“‘We have a small, noisy minority and a large silent majority…’ ‘The noisy minority is struggling, with a certain success, to represent themselves as half of the Church, and they are not. They’re not even half the College of Cardinals, not even half the episcopate.'”

[https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2019/10/pope-francis-revolutionary-culture-war/600877/]

Do most actual Catholics support Francis’s idolatrous and racist Amazon Synod?

Before we get to rather the Synod has the support of actual Catholics, first we’ll prove that there was idolatrous worship at the Vatican and then later we will discuss if the Synod was racist.

Glolia.Tv reported in the article “Italian Police Confirms: Pachamama Idols Were ‘Used For Prayer’”:

“In a highly embarrassing move, VaticanNews.va (October 25) published the communiqué of the Carabinieri of Roma San Pietro who recovered the three Pachamama idols who were disposed off in the Tiber.”

“The communiqué explains that the three idols had been ‘removed from a side altar’ of Santa Maria in Traspontina church ‘where they were used for prayer by the ‘Itinerant Team’.”

“The text describes them as ‘a Catholic group based in South America that takes part in the Synod on the Amazon.'”

“According to Cruxnow.com (October 19) the group bought its idols years ago at an artisan’s market in Manaus, Brazil, and uses them since.”

[https://gloria.tv/post/9WAEcFzDmGDA6MWGqC4QgQAnU]

Moreover, LifeSiteNews reported that Francis, himself, confirmed that the idols that were prostrated before and worshipped in front of Francis in the Vatican gardens were images of the pagan goddess Pachamama:

“Pope Francis has… confirm[ed] suspicions that the [“Vatican ‘Pachamama'”] statues were idols.”

Moreover, the news outlet quotes Francis himself declaring the “pachamama” idols were recovered and may scandalously and sacrilegiously be “displayed… at the closing Mass of the Synod.” Francis said:

“I would like to say a word about the pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, which were there without idolatrous intentions… the Carabinieri… commander said, ‘the display of the [idol] statues [will be] at the closing Mass of the Synod.’ We’ll see.”

“I delegate the Secretary of State who will respond to this.”

“This is good news, thank you.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Full transcript of the Pope’s comments on pagan ‘Pachamama’ statues” and “Pope calls statues ‘Pachamama’ and apologizes for their removal from church,” October 25, 2019)

The LifeSiteNews article, also, revealed that former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Gerhard Muller on EWTN said:



“[A]ccording to the Law of God Himself – the First Commandment – idolism [idolatry] is a grave sin… to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, a crime against the Divine Law.”

It is apparently beyond doubt that Francis is a explicit heretic in terms of the First Commandment.

Cardinal Muller said Francis actions are “a crime against Divine Law.”

Even supposing that Francis’s actions had no “idolatrous intentions” which can only be judged by a imperfect council, the very “bring[ing] [of] the idols into the Church” and now saying that he is open and apparently willing to commit the scandalous sacrilege of “display[ing]… the [Sachamama idol] statues at the closing Mass of the Synod” which is “a crime against” the First Commandment that means he is “knowingly corrupt[ing] the faith.”

Muller showed that Francis’s syncretistic (mixing Christianity with paganism) claim that it is morally justifiable “to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, a crime against the Divine Law” despite his claim that there was no “idolatrous intentions.”

LifeSiteNews, also, reported that on the EWTN World Over show, Canon lawyer Fr. Gerald Murray said that the Francis Vatican had a “pagan religious ceremony… This should not be – ever occur in a Catholic institution.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Pope Francis causes ‘confusion’ by participating in ‘pagan’ ritual,” October 11, 2019)

Also, on the EWTN, The Catholic Thing editor Robert Royal called the ritual “syncretism” according to the LifeSiteNews article.

To understand the enormity of the grave heresy, crime and sin of Francis just imagine if Moses on seeing his people prostrating in front of the graven idols had said there was no “idolatrous intentions” so let’s consider the possibility of”display[ing]” the idols in God’s Paschal liturgy.

Now, we get to Francis collaborator Melloni’s claim that actual Catholics support the idolatrous Synod which takes us to the CINOs or Catholics In Name Only problem which has been with the Church since the beginning.

Francis’s ambiguity on syncretism and idolatry is contrary to Scriptures and the infallible teachings of the Catholic Church and has been called by Bishop Robert Barron in another matter “eloquent ambiguity.”

In the time of the Arian crisis those with forked tongues who spoke with “eloquent ambiguity” like Francis were called Semi-Arians or semi-heretics.

St. Athanasius said Semi-Arians, that is semi-heretics, were accomplices and Arians in disguise trying to promote “the Arian madness” through ambiguous statements designed to have “an orthodox and a heretical interpretation.”

(The Great Athanasius, page 136 and Bad Shepherds, page 27)

Athanasius said:

“They disguise their real sentiment, and then make use of the language of Scripture… as a bait for the ignorant, that they may inveigle them into their own wickedness.”

(The Great Athanasius: An Introduction into his Life and Works, page 136)

Early Church expert Rod Bennett writing of the Arian crisis said:

“[T]he number of episcopal [bishop] sees that can be shown to have remained in orthodox [Catholic] hands throughout the crisis can be counted on the fingers of one hand.”

Bad Shepherds, page 29)

As far as I can see in our world today it is very much like the time of the Arian crisis. We only have one bishop who is Athanasius-like: Bishop René Gracida who has firmly and unambiguously condemned the Vatican syncretism and idolatry.

The CINOs or Catholics In Name Only in the time of Athanasius were called Arian heretics and Semi-Arians or semi-heretics. The CINO or Catholics In Name Only in our time are called Liberal heretics and Semi-Liberals or semi-heretics. Sadly, Melloni is right in saying that “not even half the College of Cardinals, not even half the episcopate” are actually Catholic, but are CINOs or Catholics In Name Only as in the time of Athanasius.

Now, it is time to get to the laity and it is probably true as Melloni said that most of the CINOs or Catholics In Name Only lay “Catholics” who don’t believe the teaching of the Church support the idolatrous and pagan Amazon Synod because they are not Catholics, but pagans who call themselves “Catholics.”

However, I have no doubt that the vast majority of real or actual believing Catholics which is probably about 10% of all baptized Catholics reject the idolatrous and pagan Amazon Synod. Church Militant explained the numbers:

“A look at the numbers: Out of every 100 baptized Catholics, 80 do not go to Mass; that leaves 20 who do.”

“Of those remaining 20, we know seven do not believe in the Real Presence. That leaves just 14 — and remember, this is 14 out of 100, not 14 out of 20.”

“Now, of the remaining 14, there is some portion that reject some or all of the Church’s teaching in the area of sexual morality, because they accept contraception or divorce and remarriage or premarital sex or their nephew or son is homosexual.”

“Whatever the reason, some number of those remaining 14 sitting in Mass each Sunday simply do not believe those teachings.”

“So if we are extremely conservative in our guestimations and downplay the number and say it’s four who reject these teachings — knowing it’s probably far higher — what are we left with?

About 10 out of every 100 Catholics — 10% — are actual Catholics in terms of belief.”

[https://www.churchmilitant.com/video/episode/vortex-what-the-hierarchy-will-not-admit]

Finally, we get to: Was the Synod racist?

Ricochet’s Scott Wilmot put it best:

“[Francis mouth piece Fr. Antonio] Spadaro labels orthodox Catholics, who want nothing more from this synod than for the Holy Father to protect the faith, as fundamentalists, racists… This is outrageous.

“If anyone can be labeled racist at this synod it is retired Bishop Erwin Kräutler of Xingu, Brazil (assumed to be one who had great influence on writing the pre-synod working document), who, when commenting on the need for married priests said that the indigenous people are not smart enough to understand the concept of celibacy.” [https://ricochet.com/688579/the-pope-pachamama-politics-and-the-periphery-everything-is-connected/ ]

The German Kräutler said:

“There is no other option. The indigenous people don’t understand celibacy.”

[https://cruxnow.com/amazon-synod/2019/10/09/synod-drama-features-married-priests-women-deacons-and-ecological-sins/]

My grandmother was indigenous or Native American from Northern New Mexico and I have the ancestry genetic proof to show anyone, on top of what my mother told me, unlike Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren, because of a gift I received this year.

I say to Kräutler and all those at the Synod that followed his ideology that you are racists. The indigenous or Native Americans and Latinos are not animals. We understand celibacy. Take your German Nazi racist ideology out of the Church.

I am, also, sure that the vast majority of actual Catholics do not support Kräutler and all those at the Synod that followed his racist ideology.

Moreover, recently, when I wrote a piece on the White liberal Mark Shea, I got a taste of what appeared to be racism from a follower of Francis apologist Shea. Sadly, he and his followers appear to be CINOs or Catholics In Name Only and no doubt are the “Catholics” that Melloni says support the idolatrous and pagan Amazon Synod.

Here is what one of Shea’s followers said and my response:

Frank J. Tassone said…

For a blogger whose font choice makes you look like a wannabe infomercial writer, you sure spend a lot of words trying to normalize borderline schismatic, conspiratorial radtrad mouth-foaming in an vain effort to paint Mark Shea and Eric Scott Alt as deranged Catholic leftists. It’s like watching a Chihuahua nip the ankles of an Alpha male Timberwolf. 9:49 AM

Fred Martinez said… Thanks disciples of Mark Shea’s school of argumentation. No arguing of points, but only “hatred” from Shea’s “little bag of talking points” This is funny stuff. 10:31 AM

Fred Martinez said…

Also, I thought the disciples of Shea weren’t supposed to be racist. Note the analogy of the

White Mark Shea as “an Alpha male Timberwolves” and the Latino Fred Martinez as “a Chihuahua nip[ping] the ankles of the Aryan White “Alpha male” Superman. [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/08/mark-shea-his-patheos-lap-dog-are-good.html]

Recently, President Donald Trump supporter Kanye West after making his new album, Jesus is King, said he was sick of “White liberals” telling Black people who to vote for.

I as a Latino and Native American on my father’s side am sick of White “Catholic” liberals telling Catholics who are Latinos and Native Americans that we are not “smart enough to understand the concept of celibacy” and must worship pagan idols to be true to our identity.

I am sick of the White liberal Francis pretending to be a Latino and leading Latinos away from the Catholic faith.

I as a actual Catholic, and I am sure I am joined by the vast majority of all actual Catholics of all races and nationalities, am sick of the liberal Francis pretending to be a Catholic and leading Catholics away from the Catholic faith.

I join Bishop Rene Gracida and the vast majority of all actual Catholics in calling on all faithful actual Catholic cardinals to convene a imperfect council and demand Francis recant all his implicit and explicit heresies or be deposed as well as investigate the validity of the Francis conclave and the Pope Benedict XVI resignation.

It is time for all actual Catholic cardinals and bishops to end this absurd charade that is called the Francis papacy.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church