“Why do the Cardinals wear the red, which stands for martyrdom, when most don’t even want to speak against this abominable evil? What are they waiting for?… human sacrifice on the altars in Catholic Churches?… before they finally utter a word against it all!”

Sunday, October 27, 2019

“It’s so Pathetic that they have yet to Pronounce him [Francis] an Idol Worshipper”

Many times the comments in the Catholic Monitor section are better than many of my posts. This time a long time reader of CM and someone who I know prays for me and the website, Praypraypray, wrote a excellent comment which needed to be a posted:

It’s so pathetic that they have yet to pronounce him an idol worshipper, after all of this evil pagan idol worship. It’s truly an abomination!

I’ve read countless stories and comments about the evil coming from the Vatican and Amazon Synod. It’s infuriating! Where are the true Catholics/Christians!?! So many people are saying, just wait until God or Our Lady do something about this!

Now, I’m Not saying that God or Our Lady won’t intervene. It’s just that these people seem so cowardly. It reminds me of children saying, “Just wait until I tell my Dad or Mom on you!” Moses, himself, threw the tablets to make them get rid of the golden calf. Why can’t they strongly say or do something about this!?! Where is their courage to stand up for Truth, for Christ and His Church!?!

Some of them are saying, Saint ____, (fill in the blank), would burn the idols and kick the idol worshippers out of the Church, yet these people allow all of this idol worship and these demonic pagan practices to take place in Catholic holy places.

Many of the Saints knew that they would be killed for destroying idols, yet they destroyed them and died martyrs’ deaths, because they cared more about Christ and His Church, than worrying about their own lives. Sadly, today, people don’t even speak out if they fear they might not get invited to certain parties or might get verbally scolded or arrested.

Why do the Cardinals wear the red, which stands for martyrdom, when most don’t even want to speak against this abominable evil? What are they waiting for?… human sacrifice on the altars in Catholic Churches?… before they finally utter a word against it all!



It’s PATHETIC!

Thank you for calling them to do something substantial. God bless you, Fred.

It is Sheer Madness if Cd. Muller doesn’t Convene a Imperfect Council to Remove Francis as a Heretic against the First Commandment

Today, LifeSiteNews reported that Francis confirmed that the idols that were prostrated before and worshipped in front of Francis in the Vatican gardens were images of the pagan goddess Pachamama:

“Pope Francis has… confirm[ed] suspicions that the [“Vatican ‘Pachamama'”] statues were idols.”

Moreover, the news outlet quotes Francis himself declaring the “pachamama” idols were recovered and may scandalously and sacrilegiously be “displayed… at the closing Mass of the Synod”:

“I would like to say a word about the pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, which were there without idolatrous intentions… the Carabinieri… commander said, ‘the display of the [idol] statues [will be] at the closing Mass of the Synod.’ We’ll see.”

“I delegate the Secretary of State who will respond to this.”

“This is good news, thank you.”

(LifeSiteNews, “Full transcript of the Pope’s comments on pagan ‘Pachamama’ statues” and “Pope calls statues ‘Pachamama’ and apologizes for their removal from church,” October 25, 2019)

The LifeSiteNews article, also, revealed that former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Cardinal Gerhard Muller on EWTN said:

“[A]ccording to the Law of God Himself – the First Commandment – idolism [idolatry] is a grave sin… to bring the idols into the Church was a grave sin, a crime against the Divine Law.”

It is apparently beyond doubt that Francis is a explicit heretic in terms of the First Commandment.

Cardinal Muller said Francis actions are “a crime against Divine Law.”

Even supposing that Francis’s actions had no “idolatrous intentions” which can only be judged by a imperfect council, the very “bring[ing] [of] the idols into the Church” and now saying that he is open and apparently willing to commit the scandalous sacrilege of “display[ing]… the [Sachamama idol] statues at the closing Mass of the Synod” which is “a crime against” the First Commandment that means he is “knowingly corrupt[ing] the faith.”

To understand the enormity of the grave heresy, crime and sin of Francis just imagine if Moses on seeing his people prostrating in front of the graven idols had said there was no “idolatrous intentions” so let’s “display” the idols in God’s Paschal liturgy.

St. Thomas Aquinas stated “idolatry is the most grievous sin” in which “heretics… knowingly corrupt the faith.”

There appears to be no doubt that Francis is as Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales says is “explicitly a heretic” in terms of the First Commandment who must by the “Church… [be] declar[ed]… deprived of his Apostlic See”:

“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostlic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

It is now sheer madness if Cardinal Muller and the other faithful Catholic cardinals do not convene an imperfect council to “declare” Francis “deprived of his Apostlic See” after he is given canonical due process and allowed the opportunity to recant and, also, to investigate the validity of the Francis conclave and the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI which Bishop Rene Gracida has called for.

The greatest Doctor of the Church St. Thomas Aquinas in the Summa Theologiae in “3. Whether idolatry is the gravest of sins?” condemned Francis when he wrote the sin against the First Commandment idolatry is the “most grievous sin” especially when “heretics… knowingly corrupt the faith”:

“[I]dolatry is the most grievous sin… heretics, if they knowingly corrupt the faith they have received, from sinning more grievously than idolaters who sin through ignorance… Idolatry presupposes internal unbelief… Idolatry includes a grievous blasphemy.”

(Newadvent.org, Summa Theologiae: Idolatry (Secunda Secundea Partis, Q. 94)

Finally, this is a warning to myself and all Catholics, but especially to Cardinal Muller and all the cardinals who believe the Catholic faith.

Our God given faith united with our free will actions as well as our non-actions determine if we go to Heaven or Hell.

God is looking at you right now.

Your actions or non-actions may determine not just rather you fail to do God’s will in this ultimate crisis of the Church, but rather you may spend eternity with the all-loving God or spend eternity with the all-hating Satan and his demons one of whom is Pachamama.

“For all the gods of the Gentiles [heathens] are devils.”

– Douay-Rheims, Psalms 96:5

