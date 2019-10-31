MORE CONFUSION AT 1P5

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2019/10/does-ip5-think-athanasius-was-wrong-to.html

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Do Skojec & 1P5 think Athanasius was Wrong to Teach Jesus is God because “there [was] No Official Church Teaching on this Issue”?

Francis apologist Steve Skojec and his website, One Peter Five, have come to the defense of their beloved it is infallibly impossible that Pope Francis can be a antipope and, also, if he is a heretic, he can’t be deposed anyway.

This time they didn’t bring up the totally discredited “universal acceptance” argument, but presented laughable strawman arguments.

The One Peter Five article claims that a invalid papal conclave that elected a antipope can’t happen during the time of Francis (which happened during the time of St. Bernard of Clairvaux) “because the underlying assumption is that Francis can’t be the pope because Francis is a heretic.”

(One Peter Five, “Is Francis the Pope?”, October 29, 2019)

This is a laughable strawman argument because the supposed “pope” during St.Bernard’s time wasn’t a heretic, but was a invalidly elected antipope because his conclave didn’t follow the conclave constitution of the previous pope.

(Whether the supposed “pope” was a heretic or not a heretic is beside the point. The main point is and was did the conclave follow the conclave constitution of the previous pope.)

By the way, Mr. Skojec, the main argument of Bishop Rene Gracida is that the Francis conclave didn’t follow the conclave constitution of the previous pope.

Also, can someone get Skojec and his writers a Catholic history book?

The next laughable argument is a pope who is a heretic can’t he deposed even though Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales explicitly states so because “there is no official church teaching on this issue” according to the One Peter Five piece.

According to Skojec’s website, St. Athanasius was wrong to fight for the undefined teaching that Jesus is God because there it wasn’t a “official church teaching” so, like the Francis apologists at One Peter Five, Athanasius should have sat on his hands and said Jesus isn’t God because there is no “official church teaching” defining the teaching.

By the way, Mr. Skojec, there is no “official church teaching” that a heretic pope can’t be deposed, but there is a Doctor of the Church who explicitly teaches that a heretic pope can be deposed.

St Francis de Sales declared:

“The Pope… when he is explicitly a heretic… the Church must either deprive him or as some say declare him deprived of his Apostlic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church.

Posted by Fred Martinez at 9:49 PM Email ThisBlogThis!Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to Pinterest